How to Track a Cell Phone Location for Free with Just the Number?

Have you ever wondered if you could track a phone with just the number? The good news for you is that you can, and there are a few different methods as to how you can go about doing this. Of course, it is going to depend on things like your budget, what you are using it for and so on as to which method is going to be the best for you. In this article, we’re going to be taking a look at the different methods so that you can choose the one that fits the purpose you are aiming for. Keep reading down below if you would like to find out more about this.



Why Would Someone Want To Track A Phone?

A lot of people want to track someone else’s phone. There are a number of reasons that this would be the case without the answer being ‘they’re a little bit nuts’. For example, you may be looking for a scammer, or trying to identify a stranger. Lots of people every year receive phone calls from numbers that they have never given their information to, so it’s only right that you should be able to find out who it is and where it is coming from. If you can’t do this, then you may start to feel unsafe or anxious as it isn’t possible to know what else they know about you.

Or, you might have children that you want to keep track of. This is especially important when they are young, and in this day and age, nobody is going to blame you for wanting to keep track of your little ones. This can even stretch to the other members of your family if they don’t mind you knowing their location. It might even be true that this can save lives in an emergency, so it’s not something that is just there for people who want to know where their partners are at all times.

Method 1: Reverse Phone Lookup with Number Tracker Pro

Number Tracker Pro is one of the options that you can consider. This uses the phone number and reverse searches it through their system to pinpoint the location that you are looking for. It’s simple and easy to use, making it one of the best on the market. You don’t want something that is super complicated to work, it’s literally just a case of entering the phone number and ensuring that you have the right international code.

Benefits

One of the best things about Number Tracker Pro is the fact that it is discrete searching. You don’t have to worry about anyone finding out that you were searching their phone number because it is all done anonymously. So, even if they did find out that someone had looked them up, it’s impossible to know who that person was or where to find them.



As well as this, this tracker works worldwide as opposed to some of the other trackers on the market right now. There are a lot of options out there that can only track phones that are in a certain country, which isn’t much help to you if you are getting international calls. But, Number Tracker Pro is more than happy to pick up the slack for you.

There is also a lot of information on the person that you are tracking. There is an extensive database that is used by this website, and you can find their name, location and even more sometimes.

Features

You will be able to find the name from the number which is essential as you want to know who they are. You will also be able to find some information about the people related to them. This is going to help if you are tracking a number that has called you randomly as it may be a long lost family member looking to reach out to you.

You should also be able to see the location pinpointed on the map. This will give you a good idea as to where the person is located, even though it’s not 100% enough to give you a house name. This is more for the safety of the person than anything else, but at least you will know where they are, and may be able to figure out more information about this from the location.

You will also be able to find out what this person does for a living/where they are going to school if it is listed. Finally, you will be able to see what carrier they are using, just for some extra information.

Sign up for a free account, and then purchase credits when you want to find a number. It is not a subscription service, so credits are one time purchases.

Method 2: Track iPhone With the iCloud

The next option is that you can track an iPhone using the Apple ID that is set up on that phone. TeenOrbit has come up with the perfect solution for parents who are worried about what kind of messages their kids are sending to their friends. Due to the access that teens have on the internet now, it’s not unreasonable to be worried about what they are doing online. This solution is discreet and effective, allowing you to track your teens photos and text messages as well as location. This can all be done from your phone, and you don’t even have to install the app on their phone.

Benefits

One of the biggest benefits of this app is that it effectively lets you keep track of everything your teens are doing on their phones without them knowing what you are doing. Some would say that this is an invasion of their privacy, where others would say that it’s keeping their children safe from harm and potential harm.

This is one of the best ways to know and put an end to any cyberbullying that your teen may be experiencing. A lot of bullying goes on behind screens these days, and instead of allowing this

to happen parents can now take a more proactive approach in putting a stop to this. Your child’s safety has always got to be the first priority, even if it’s something they would hate you for if they found out.

Features

The first page that you will see is the dashboard where you will find all the most recent data. If you just want to have a quick look to check where they are or if they are doing anything new, then this is the area to go for. Then you have specific sections for messages, contacts, locations, photos and website views.

You can download the app for free, and then you are going to need to pay $19.99 per month in order to be able to use it. This will be taken straight from your Apple account and the card registered to it. If you don’t want this to continue, then turn off your automatic renewals in the subscriptions part of your phone.

Method 3: Using Family Orbit as Family Tracker

Finally, Family Orbit is used for locating family members and children. It’s important to understand that to use this app you need to install it on both you and your family members’ devices. This way, all of the information can be transferred between the phones, but everyone knows that it is there.

Benefits

One of the best benefits is that you will be able to monitor your child’s phone activities. You will be able to see them on a real-time map so you never have to worry about where they are. Of course, it won’t show you what they are doing unless you can find that in their messages.

However, the app will detect and alert you if there are any inappropriate activities going on, or if that’s what it thinks.

This is also a fantastic option because it is compatible with both iOS and Android, making it one of the best apps out there. Other options only operate on one operating system which can be an issue for some people.

Features

Location tracking, text and call logger, website activity, an activity timeline, real-time alerts, and so much more are available when you use this option. This all means that you will be able to act quickly if your child is in any sort of trouble, and you will be able to find them without much hassle. Just make sure that you are using all of the features properly, and checking them regularly to ensure that nothing is going on. You will be able to get all of the information that you need from this app, we can promise you that.

You can get a 7 day free trial, before paying $19.95 per month after, or $89.95 per year. This app can be used on up to three devices at a time.

Hopefully you have found this article helpful, and now see some of the different methods that you can use to track a cell phone location with just the number. This has been made extremely easy by the companies that we have listed above for you, it’s now simply a case of getting started with it. Choose the option that you think is going to be best for you, and then run with it.

If you are interested in tracking a cell phone location with just the number, then get in touch with one of these providers as soon as possible. They will be able to get you started, keeping the ones around you safe, and providing you with the peace of mind that you need. ,