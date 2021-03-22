How to Write an Essay on Deforestation?

Suppose you are taking an Environmental Studies course. In that case, the chances are that your professor will ask you to write an essay about one of the core ecological problems of nowadays – deforestation. In simple words, this is tree cutting – clearing the areas for industrial, farming, and other purposes. The entire ecosystem of our planet suffers from deforestation, and it is considered one of the main reasons for global warming. So the issue is pretty severe and hot. How to talk about it? Let’s figure it out.

Pre-writing procedures: before you start…

So, here are the main aspects of writing you should decide before you start:

Mind the type of your essay

In most cases, papers on deforestation and similar topics should be argumentative. This means that you should highlight the issue, prove its importance, and provide arguments to support your claims. One claim – one argument. However, your professor can ask you to write a problem-solving, research, or expository paper. Make sure to read the instructions carefully to know the format of your project.

Narrow your topic down

Deforestation is a pretty broad issue, so you must be specific with your topic. Choose the angle to reflect on. You should focus your attention on one or a couple of aspects and then cover them entirely. A narrowed topic is a key to a well-structured and meaningful essay with essay writing.

Do a research

On the one hand, the accessibility of online sources is a real gift for students – you can find materials on almost any topic. On the other hand, you need time to process them all carefully, which is time-consuming.

The writing process

1.) Topic presentation

To make your readers empathic about the issue, you should pinpoint its importance from the very beginning. The best way to do so is by presenting striking statistics that demonstrates the topic’s significance. For instance, you can compare the percentage of the planet used to be covered with trees years ago and the current situation. End your introduction paragraph presenting the reasons why trees are so important to us.

2.) Causes of deforestation

Talk about mining, drilling, farming, forestry, wildfire, and urbanization. Tell how these human activities cause deforestation. You can also include information about illegal building and unintentional deforestation to give your readers a full picture – it depends on your paper length.

3.) Why does it matter?

Tell your readers about the threats of deforestation. This way, you will show the importance of your topic and prove that it is really worth consideration. Include facts about the wild nature that suffers from forest clearance, temperature swings, and other harmful effects. Move to global warming to connect your topic to the holistic side of the question. Don’t forget to strengthen your words with citations, graphs, and statistics. Be very precise and provide examples. For instance, focus on particular areas of Earth and animal species that suffer from deforestation.

4.) Suggest solutions

In the final section of your paper, you can discuss possible ways to prevent and minimize deforestation’s harmful effects. Find information about organizations that restore lost tree cover and recycle trash. Also, you can talk about the personal responsibility of regular people. For example, mention that sustainable consumption can stem the risk of serious environmental problems, including deforestation.

5.) Conclusion

Sum all of your arguments up in the last paragraph. Restate your thesis statement and end your paper with a memorable pitch. You can add a motivational, thought-provoking, or encouraging claim.

Tips