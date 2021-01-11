Insight on the past, future and present – all in one place?

The increasing availability of services online has many of us turning to our laptops to access them rather than grabbing our keys and heading out the door. Groceries can be bought with the click of a button and delivered right to your home, doctors appointments can be done via Zoom calls, fitness classes can be enjoyed from the comfort of your living room, and yes, thanks to 7Tarot you can even do tarot card readings online!

What is tarot reading?

If you want to explore your life path, 7Tarot offers free divinatory experiences using the tarot.

The practice of tarot card reading involves using tarot cards to gain insight into your past, future or present by formulating a question and then interpreting the cards you draw thereby guiding you in your decision making. While the cards aren’t meant to tell you what you should do or what your future will look like, they reveal the possibilities depending on what path you take.

How does it work?

The tarot card deck consists of 78 cards, which can be divided into two groups – Major Arcana and Minor Arcana. The Major Arcana are traditionally seen as revealing more significant events, with the minor cards providing the subtleties and details surrounding the event. For example, if you were to draw the Major Arcana card The High Priestess, it could speak to secrets and hidden circumstances that stand in your way and need to be understood. Simply put, the Major cards convey major events and the minor cards, minor one’s, such as day-today insights.

Major Arcana

There are 22 Major Arcana cards, which include cards with pictures representing concepts, ideals and principles. These cards speak to larger life events.

Minor Arcana

The Minor Arcana cards make up the majority of the deck, sitting at 56 strong! There are four suits within the Minor Arcana cards, including wands, swords, cups and circles or pentacles. Each suit represents a meaning to a specific approach to life, and as mentioned earlier reveals more minor events in your life, like your daily ups and downs!

Following your selection of cards, they then are laid out and their meanings are interpreted based on their positionings, as the cards have different meanings depending on where they fall in the spread. The meanings of the tarot cards are offered on their website, making it easy for you to decipher their significance.

Immerse yourself in the fascinating world of tarot readings!