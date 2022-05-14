Introducing THCh and THCjd The Strongest Cannabinoids

By now you’re familiar with CBD, still on the fence about Delta 8, but waiting to see what’s next. What if you were told that everything you’ve seen so far has been child’s play? This is your introduction to THCh and THCjd – the world’s strongest cannabinoids. Here is everything that you need to know about these two newly discovered compounds.

What Are Cannabinoids?

Cannabinoids are a group of chemicals that are found in the Cannabis plant and bind to the cannabinoid receptors in our bodies. The 2 most popular cannabinoids include Cannabidiol (CBD) and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC is what causes that high feeling when consumed because it blocks certain receptors in your brain.

However, CBD lightly binds to your receptors so it doesn’t cause you to feel high like THC. Although CBD is known to cause mellowness, people love THC because it can get you high.

The Farm Bill

In 2018 the USDA passed what is known as the Farm Bill. This made it possible for cannabinoids like CBD to be legally sold across state lines. However, this doesn’t mean that all CBD is legal, it still has to be made and processed a certain way.

The guidelines outlined in the Farm Bill include CBD that is produced from Hemp plants only. Cannabis L. Sativa plants are able to produce high amounts of both CBD and THC; but the type of plant species that produces high amounts of CBD and low amounts of THC is known as Hemp. Plant species that produce high amounts of THC but low amounts of CBD are known as Marijuana.

In addition to the plant species, a Cannabis L. Sativa plant is considered Hemp if it has less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC by dry weight. This verbiage is very important because the Hemp plant has over 200 cannabinoids; there was an open ended question that was not clarified in the Farm Bill: what about other THC cannabinoids?

Delta 8 THC

Once CBD took off and became extremely popular a new type of cannabinoid began to emerge called Delta 8 THC. It gets its name from where the double bond is located on its carbon chain. Although Delta 8 is a form of THC, it’s not the type of THC that was prohibited under the Farm Bill.

Since Delta 8 is derived from Hemp, and has less than 0.3% of Delta 9 THC, it technically falls in the same category as CBD. The biggest difference between CBD and Delta 8 THC is that Delta 8 can get you high. This began a race among CBD companies to introduce not only Delta 8, but other cannabinoids to the market.

The Strongest Cannabinoids

When Delta 8 THC began to pop up in local smoke shops it left customers wanting more. The problem with Delta 8 is that it’s not as strong as Delta 9 THC (Marijuana). Therefore, CBD companies began to explore more potent cannabinoids that can be classified as Hemp.

This led researchers to study the Hemp plant further. What resulted is an influx of cannabinoids such as Delta 10 THC, THC-O, THCV, THCP, and HHC. However, the latest discovery in 2020 were 2 of the strongest cannabinoids – THCh and THCjd.

THCh

Tetrahydrocannabihexol (THCh) has a 6-carbon sidechain and is known to be 10 times stronger than THC. What’s important to understand is that most cannabinoids only have a 5-carbon sidechain in their chemical structures. The greater a sidechain in a cannabinoid is the more potent it becomes.

Since THC only has a 5 carbon sidechain, THCh is naturally going to be more potent. What the term “10 times stronger than THC” means is that THCh can stick to your receptors 10% more than regular THC. The more THC chemicals stick to your receptors, the greater the high feeling you get.

THCjd

Tetrahydrocannabioctyl (THCjd) has a 8-carbon sidechain and is known to be 19 times more psychoactive than THC. Once again, the longer the sidechain in the cannabinoid is, the higher the percentage of THC sticks to your receptors.

The only cannabinoid that had a longer sidechain that we knew about for a while was THCP; this cannabinoid had a 7-carbon sidechain and was thought to be the most potent cannabinoid ever.

Hemp Vs. Marijuana

The reason why Hemp cannabinoids are getting stronger and stronger is because companies want to produce a product that closely resembles Marijuana. Current laws prohibit the sale of Marijuana from crossing state lines. Also, some states allow alternative forms of THC (Delta 8, Delta 10, etc) but don’t allow recreational Marijuana (Delta 9 THC).

Hemp derived THC is naturally less potent than Marijuana. However, this doesn’t mean that THC that comes from Hemp is not potent, it’s just less potent than actual Marijuana. In other words, Hemp derived THC can still get you high, but it’s going to take more of it to get you high when compared to Marijuana.

Differences

The difference between Hemp derived THC and THC that comes from Marijuana are only noticeable on a molecular level. They both can cause you to have red eyes, get the munchies, and make you sleepy.

Similarities

There are more similarities between Hemp derived THC and Marijuana than there are differences. This is because they both come from the same plant, but are classified as different species depending on how much CBD and THC they produce.

Future

Since this loophole in the Farm Bill was discovered as a legal way for people to get high, legislators have been working hard to put an end to this. Although new laws are currently being drawn up to end Hemp derived THC, there are over 200 cannabinoids to choose from.

Conclusion

If you are new to cannabis or looking for something different – THCh and THCjd are the latest cannabinoids to hit the Hemp market. Companies like Delta Extrax provide a lot of informational content on the latest cannabinoids and have several educational blogs on THCh + THCjd. Find out for yourself how potent these new cannabinoids are by trying them!