If you are an American man who wants to find a Japanese woman, your success story will likely start online. There is no way around it — when you live thousands of miles away, this is often the only or the most effective way to meet single Japanese girls. Our guide to Japanese dating sites and chatting platforms will help you have a safe, successful journey to meet your ideal partner.

Oliver Lewis: “To save you time and money, and help you avoid disappointment, I’ve created this rating of Japanese dating sites. These international dating sites are available in English and won’t require you to learn Japanese just to be able to use it.”

Honest reviews of the best dating sites to find Japanese women

📲 Platform: Web/Mobile

✅ Membership: Free

💎 Special offer: 10 credits for confirming your email

👍 Users like: No fake profiles, lots of advanced features, no paid subscription

A comprehensive online dating service where you can meet Japanese ladies for chatting, flirting, and serious relationships no matter where you are.

OrchidRomance is an international dating site. You can use it either from your desktop computer or from your mobile phone with the help of a browser. OrchidRomance does not have its own app, but the browser version will give you access to your chats and other activities when you are on the go.

To create your free account, you will need to specify your name, date of birth, and email address. You will also need to confirm your email, but there is no need to rush — the site allows you to do it later. This means you can move on straight to looking for your perfect match.

There are several ways to do that. You can use the search, People feature, Newsfeed, or live streams — each of these advanced features allows you to explore the female audience of the site. And once you find someone who spikes your interest, you can chat with her, send her a letter, request a date, or send virtual/physical gifts.

Even though there is no paid subscription required to use OrchidRomance, talking to interesting people is still not a free feature. OrchidRomance works on a credit basis, meaning you need to have a certain number of credits in your account to message others or use the rest of the paid features. Credits are available in several packages:

20 credits — $9.99

125 credits — $44.99

750 credits — $149.99

📲 Platform: Web/iOS/Android

✅ Membership: Free

💎 Special offer: 2000 credits for $2.99

👍 Users like: Appealing design, quick chat, free browsing

A fast-paced, modern dating app for meeting people from around the world that also has a version for desktop devices.

From the moment you join TheLuckyDate, you can see that it’s all about efficiency, fast connections, and mobile accessibility. There is a TheLuckyDate app for Android and a web browser version that you can use if you have an iOS device or want to meet women from your desktop computer.

Unsurprisingly, you cannot actually talk to any members or even see their profiles as a guest. Luckily, creating an account for the site won’t take you more than a minute. Make sure you have a valid email address, think of a strong password, and you are good to go. TheLuckyDate does not make you add a profile icon or fill out your profile right away, so you can do it later.

The interface of the site/app is very straightforward and contains just a handful of features, so it’s not overwhelming. You can search for other members by location and age, add profiles to your favorites, send likes, and, of course, chat with them.

You don’t need to pay money simply for being a member or for looking for your potential matches with the help of the search. You do, however, need to pay if you want to chat to the ladies. You’re going to need credits to pay for the conversations, but if you simply want to take a look around, a trial version of 2,000 credits for just $2.99 is available.

📲 Platform: Web/Mobile

✅ Membership: Free

💎 Special offer: 30 credits after completing your registration

👍 Users like: No fake profiles, no monthly fee, diverse female audience

This may be the best dating site for those who are looking for a serious relationship with a Japanese woman. Its main features make it one of the best dating sites out there.

EasternHoneys is one of the most popular English-language dating sites in the Asian region. It has a clear focus on long-term relationship opportunities, but if you are in the mood to simply chat to beautiful girls, not look for a marriage partner, there are plenty of ways to do that here.

To become a member, there are no complicated procedures you need to complete. All that it takes is to provide your name, birthday, email, and password, and you are good to go. Signing up and browsing the site are completely free, so you can take your time and look around as a new member.

It’s worth noting that even though the site is free for women, every new female user of the site must undergo the identity verification process. Thanks to this feature, you can rest assured that every woman you meet there is real and you aren’t communicating with fake users or bots.

There is no monthly fee required to use EasternHoneys. Instead, you need to pay only for the features you are actually using, such as chat or emails. You’re going to need credits to pay for those, and once you run out of the bonus credits, you can go for one of the following packages:

20 credits cost $9.99

125 credits cost $44.99

750 credits cost $149.99

📲 Platform: Web/iOS/Android

✅ Membership: Paid

💎 Special offer: First 2 credits for just $3.99

👍 Users like: Great app for smartphones, huge variety of women, gift delivery available

A great, modern dating service for meeting new friends or romantic partners that looks equally good on both desktop and mobile devices.

CuteAsianWoman is a popular dating service and mobile app for iOS and Android that allows you to meet women from Asian countries, including Japan. You cannot see any profiles, let alone interact with them, as a guest, so you’ll need to complete a short registration procedure first.

Once that is done, you can start searching for your potential significant other or give her a chance to find you, as this site has perhaps the most active female audience we’ve ever seen. You can also use the Smart Matches feature to discover more relevant profiles.

CuteAsianWoman provides more than enough communication features. Depending on your online dating style and the stage of the relationship, you can say hi, send a message, launch a video chat, make a phone call, or order gift delivery service.

On this site, you can review the search results and like the profiles for free, but you’ll need to pay for the rest of the features in credits. CuteAsianWoman also has a paid membership option, which costs $9.99 per month and unlocks a few perks for you, such as priority customer care. Credit packages range from $15.99 to $399.

📲 Platform: Web/iOS/Android

✅ Membership: Paid

💎 Special offer: 2 free Say Hi vouchers

👍 Users like: Lots of single women, convenient interface, mobile presence

All you need from online dating in one site: detailed search, instant messages, letters, video chats, and even phone calls are available within one or two clicks.

DateNiceAsian is more of a traditional dating site where you can develop meaningful connections with Japanese women instead of simply chatting with them. The possibility of fake profiles there is minimal because 100% of female profiles are validated, meaning the women undergo a verification procedure.

When you first open DateNiceAsian, there are only a few moments separating you from using simple or advanced search, messaging, or video chat — you need to sign up for the site first. The good news is that it only takes a minute or two of your time and is free.

When it comes to the dating functionality, DateNiceAsian has a lot to offer. There is an extremely detailed search and a whole range of communication features, where you can do anything from simply saying hi to the woman and chatting with her to making a video or a phone call or even buying her a gift.

DateNiceAsian is ​​not completely free, and only women can use the site without paying anything. Men will need to pay for a monthly membership, worth $9.99, as well as buy credits to pay for additional features such as chat and mail. As a premium member, you can send the first message to new members for free. The available credit packages include:

2 credits for $15.99

16 credits for $96

100 credits for $399

📲 Platform: Web/iOS/Android

✅ Membership: Paid

💎 Special offer: 1 month of free membership

👍 Users like: New female profiles every day, lots of activity from women, mobile app

One of the leading online dating services for Americans looking for a Japanese girlfriend with a comprehensive selection of communication features.

AsiaMe is one of the undisputed leaders in the world of Asian mobile dating, and its presence in Japan is also strong. But before you can meet any of the girls, you need to sign up for the site, which requires your name, date of birth, and email to proceed.

What we particularly liked about AsiaMe is how detailed the member profiles are. If you are searching not just for a random connection, but for your true soulmate, the information on the woman’s profile can tell you a lot about her.

Out of all popular dating apps and sites in Japan, AsiaMe provides one of the biggest varieties of features. There is a quick search and advanced search, a matching algorithm, and a range of communication features that includes everything from chat and letters to video calls and sending gifts to women.

Only a handful of features on AsiaMe are free, including matches and saying hi. For everything else, credits are required. If you purchase credits as a new member, you can get the $9.99 paid membership for free. You can choose from the following credit packages:

2 credits — $15.99

16 credits — $96

100 credits — $399

Talkliv – new online chatting platform

An international chatting platform for talking to other members you discover through search or other site features. Talklive takes an innovative approach to meeting people from around the world. Its special feature is that you can start talking to potential matches the minute you join the site.

📲 Platform: Web/mobile

✅ Membership: Free

💎 Special offer: 20 first credits for $2.99

👍 Users like: Detailed profiles, random chat option, video streams

Talkliv is an international chatting platform where you can start exchanging messages right after the registration. You can sign up via email or log into the site using your Google account.

There are several ways to discover the women of Talklive. You can go for a random chat, use search, check out the People section, visit the Newsfeed to discover new members, or take a look at the live streams.

Even though Talkliv is not a traditional dating website, it still allows you to find out as much as you want about the women you meet through their profiles. A typical female profile on Talkliv will tell you about the woman’s physical parameters, everyday life, goals and aspirations, and marital status.

There is more you can do on Talkliv than just chat. You can exchange photos and videos, send chat stickers, letters, and even gifts. Most of these features are a paid service and you’ll need credits to pay for them. In addition to the complimentary 20 credits, you can get:

20 credits for $9.99

125 credits for $44.99

750 credits for $149.99

Compare the international dating services with Japanese women

How to meet Japanese women besides dating sites

An online dating site may be the most effective way to meet Japanese singles, as it has many advanced features and allows you to build a meaningful connection from the start. However, it’s not the only way to do it. You can even visit Japan and try meeting the women there, as long as you’re feeling adventurous and can speak Japanese at least at a beginner level.

There is also the option to use chatting sites and apps. They don’t always mean serious relationships and they may not have the state-of-the-art features of online dating sites such as advanced matching algorithms or video chat. What they offer you instead is to be in the moment and talk to Japanese women like you are at arm’s length from them.

Final thoughts

If you still think of online dating as a waste of time or something that can even be unsafe, there are plenty of Japanese dating services that will change your mind. Our dating sites rating has the most popular dating apps, sites, and chatting services, so you can always find the right one for your needs and current mood.

