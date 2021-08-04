Japanese Mail Order Brides: Hot Japanese Women for Marriage

3 Best Things About Japanese Mail Order Brides

Asian women are already fairly popular with Western men, but Japanese mail order brides have a special status among them. Japanese brides have millions of admirers around the world, and these three qualities make men want to meet their own bride from Japan.

Their beauty is ethereal

Japanese women are considered to be the embodiment of Asian beauty, and this is not an overstatement at all. When you imagine a gorgeous Asian woman, chances are you are actually imagining a Japanese bride. The ivory skin, delicate facial traits, and shiny black hair of Japanese brides made them popular all over the world. These women are also big fans of a natural look and the farthest they will go is some subtle makeup. The fashion sense of Japanese mail order brides is too complex to explain in one sentence, but it’s part of their charm.

They have fascinating lifestyles

When you first meet a mail order bride from Japan, she will impress you in more ways than one. On one hand, Japanese brides live normal lives: they study, work, go out with friends, spend time with their families, and go on the internet to find the things they love. However, the interests and tastes of a Japanese girl can be very unusual and you will love every second of getting to know your bride better.

They are sincerely looking for love

For Japanese brides, love is as important as food and shelter. They can function normally even when there isn’t love in their lives, but love is what inspires them and makes them want to always get better for their partner. Japanese mail order brides are deeply romantic and their day can instantly get brighter when they do something nice for their loved ones. When you are with a Japanese bride, you can rest assured the romance between you will never die.

Where Can You Meet A Bride From Japan?

Japan is a country that is definitely worth visiting, but trying to meet your future wife as a tourist in Japan will be more expensive and time-consuming than you can ever imagine. Moreover, this way of meeting Japanese women doesn’t often work for foreigners. A much more effective solution is to join one of the popular Japanese mail order sites. You can meet Japanese mail order brides who fit your desired parameters and you can direct your own relationship from the initial acquaintance to marriage.

3 Qualities Of Japanese Wives That Are Irresistible To Men

Ever since online dating has become more common, men now have more opportunities than ever to meet Japanese women for marriage than ever before. This is why the number of Western men who are happily married to Japanese wives continues to grow, and these are the most appealing things about Japanese mail order wives.

They understand the importance of loyalty

Japanese family culture is built on the principles of loyalty. People there value commitment above everything else in life. When your Japanese wife agrees to marry you and start a family together, you can rest assured she won’t get second thoughts or jeopardize your union in any other way. The thought of being romantically interested in another person while being married will never even cross the mind of a Japanese wife.

They will always be on your side

Romance and loyalty are nice things to have in a relationship or marriage, but support is equally important, and this is where Japanese wives shine. When they are committed to a partner, they consider him to be right in every situation. Whether you are going through a conflict at work or face some troubles in your family life, a Japanese wife will always be on your side with no question asked and her support is what will keep you going.

They have a smart approach to motherhood

Women in Japan understand that children are essential to every marriage, but they also want to bring kids into a loving family that lives comfortably and doesn’t struggle with anything. Japanese wives are typically ready to have kids closer to 30, which means they are not only financially comfortable enough to have children, but also know enough about themselves, the world, and motherhood to raise happy and healthy kids.

Why Are Marriages Between Japanese Brides And Foreign Men So Popular Right Now?

If you know anything about Japan, then you also know that this is one of the most developed, economically successful places on the planet. However, this kind of economic success comes at a price. Namely, it’s common for Japanese men to work for over 50 hours a week with frequent overtime. Naturally, it doesn’t leave much time to spend with the family, which is why many Japanese brides are disappointed in relationships with local men.

Moreover, Japanese women are fascinated by life abroad and by foreign men. Some of them know Western guys in person, and some of them only know them from the media. However, they are strongly attracted to the appearance, personality, attitude to women and to family, and to the smart work/life balance of Western gentlemen. This is why so many Japanese women for marriage want to be with foreign men.

A Guide To Being With A Japanese Woman As A Foreigner

Dating a Japanese girl: 5 tips to help you

When you want to marry a Japanese bride, you should understand that she will want to make sure you are compatible first. And the most effective way to do it is through dating. Dating a Japanese woman can be better for both parties with these 5 tips:

Find a creative way to impress her. Don’t just talk about her beauty or how smitten you are — she can already see it. Your job is to say something that will instantly impress her and stay in her memory even when you part ways after meeting for the first time.

Don’t go overboard with gifts. Your desire to impress your woman with gifts is understandable, but Japanese brides can hardly be excited by an expensive smartphone or gold jewelry. Instead, go for an inexpensive but memorable gift/

Both the woman and the man can pay. In Japanese culture, there is no strict division of roles in the relationship, which is why you shouldn’t insist on paying for dinner every time. Another possible scenario is when you pay for dinner and your date pays for desserts, coffee, or ice cream.

Prove your absolute commitment. One of the reasons why Japanese mail order brides are seeking foreign men is that they are disappointed by commitment issues in local guys. You can instantly maximize your chances of success if you prove yourself to be suited for long-term commitment.

Find out how she sees her perfect family. A strong foundation for a family is only possible when both parties have the same idea about being together. Talk about the way you want your future family to function and make sure it matches your bride’s ideas.

How to impress the parents of your Japanese bride

People in Japan are very traditional, which is why a Japanese bride will never agree to marry you unless you meet her parents and make a solid impression on them. The most helpful advice we can give you is to be the best version of yourself, and here are three other things you can try to impress them.

Be smart about choosing your gifts. Obviously, you won’t go to meet your future in-laws empty-handed, but don’t bring them something they can get at the nearest convenience store or airport. Ask your bride what they would like as a gift, and if she struggles to tell you, get them something that is special to your home country.

Demonstrate your wide outlook. Japanese people are well-educated, have a wide range of interests, and are always ready to learn more about the world. Don’t let the parents of your bride think that you have a limited outlook or don’t have anything important in your life besides work.

Ask them questions about their family. A typical Japanese couple can talk about their family for hours without getting tired. The parents of your Japanese brides may not want to overwhelm you with new information about the extended family, but they will be delighted if you show your genuine interest.

5 things you will see at every wedding in Japan

Shinto wedding style. Buddhism may be a predominant religion in Japan, but most weddings in this country are held according to the Shinto religious tradition. The wedding is officiated by a Shinto priest and is held in a shrine.

Several wedding outfits. In a Japanese wedding, both the bride and the groom are expected to go through several outfit changes with brides possibly changing their look more times. At some point in the wedding, both the bride and the groom will wear a traditional kimono.

Nuptial cups. Japanese brides and grooms don’t really have a tradition of saying wedding vows. Instead, they drink sake from special ceremonial cups. They take three sips each from three cups, and then their parents do the same. This symbolizes unity and purification from human flaws.

The couple takes the stage. In Japanese weddings, the newlyweds are not seated at the head of the table like it’s usually done in the West. Instead, they sit on an elevated stage, and only after the wedding cake is cut, they can go and interact with the guests.

Cash wedding gifts. Japanese brides and grooms don’t typically have wedding registries and guests are not expected to bring material gifts. Most gifts in a Japanese wedding are usually cash gifts, and the guest’s name is written on the envelope as he hands over the present.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you really mail order a bride from Japan?

No, this is both illegal and violates basic human morals. When you see anyone, including us, mention Japanese mail order brides, it simply means the act of meeting Japanese women online, communicating with them, and possibly even marrying one of them.

Are marriages to Japanese brides legal?

Yes, marriages between Japanese mail order brides and Western men are absolutely legal. However, there is one extra step you need to take before marrying your dream Japanese bride. This step is obtaining a K-1 visa, which is designed specifically for foreign fiancees of American men.

How much does a Japanese bride cost?

The whole experience of finding a bride from Japan will cost you from $4,000 to $20,000. This price includes all the money you will spend on a dating site, the gifts and flowers you will send to the woman, as well as the cost of traveling to Japan to meet her.

Is it true that Japanese brides are more focused on work than family?

This is one of the most common stereotypes about Japanese women but it has little to do with reality. It’s true that women in Japan are more career-oriented than most females in Asia, but they also have proper values. A Japanese bride will never pay 100% attention to her career and let her relationship or family suffer because of her absence.

Does an age difference matter to Japanese mail order brides?

When you first begin dating Japanese women, you will probably be surprised to realize that they not only don’t mind an age difference in a relationship, but actively prefer it. Most Japanese girls are attracted to men who are at least 5 years older, although a 10-year difference is actually preferred. This happens because Japanese brides are mature for their age and find dating their peers to be boring and unfulfilling.

Is there usually a language barrier with Japanese brides?

No, even though the Japanese language is notoriously difficult to master, you are unlikely to have any problems with communication when it comes to Japanese brides. These women have a huge interest in Western culture, which is why their level of English typically ranges from intermediate to advanced and you will understand each other perfectly.