JollyRomance is a dating site mainly used by women from Eastern Europe and foreigners to find partners for online chatting, friendship, and dating. The platform offers a range of various tools that aim to help members in their communication and reduce the distance between them.

How good are the services JollyRomance provides? And is JollyRomance a scam? Read this Jollyromance.com review to find out.

👍Pros 👎Cons Ability to set up a real date Communication tools are paid Few options of communication There’s no mobile application High-quality photos and videos on female profiles Presents and flowers delivery Pack of free credits for new users

►Sign Up At JollyRomance NOW And Get 20 Free Credits

JollyRomance Main Facts:

You receive complimentary 20 free credits per registration to test the site’s features.

There are prompt notifications and hints so that you won’t miss any activity on your profile.

NewsFeed allows you to get to know what posts users share from their everyday life.

There’s a choice of credit packages so that you can buy the one you afford.

Every feature on the site has a fixed price, so you always know how much you’re going to pay and can control your spending.

You can make a pause in dating and deactivate your profile for some time with the ability to reactivate it any moment.

In the People section, you explore new faces and express your interest in those you like.

🔝Visits per month: Over 550k ✅Avg. Members Online Over 4k ♂Male / ♀Female 60%/40% 👫Avg. Age 25-44

►Sign Up At JollyRomance NOW And Get 20 Free Credits

Registration at the JollyRomance

You won’t be able to use any of the site’s features without creating a profile on Jollyromance.com. Registration is easy, and it won’t take you more than 2 minutes.

For starters, enter your name, gender, birthdate, enter your valid email and make up a strong password that won’t be easy to guess. Agree to the Terms and Conditions, and you’re halfway there.

Then, you’ll be suggested to answer questions about yourself and your expectations on the site that are aimed to fill in your personal account with needed information. Among others, you’ll be asked the following:

“Have you met people online before?”

“What is your goal on the platform?”

“What is your field of work?”

“Are you an early bird or a night owl?”

“Your favorite movie and music genres?”

“Do you believe in soulmates?”

After, do the same regarding the lady you’re looking for. Indicate the desired age range, her personality type (introvert or extravert), what you appreciate more in the long run (beauty or brains).

The final step is to add your profile picture. Mind that without it, you won’t likely get a lot of attention from ladies as they want to know what the person behind that account looks like. Still, you can skip this stage and do a nice photo later.

To confirm the registration, head to the email you provided when signing up and click the verification link you received there. Now you’re ready to search for beautiful girls as a fully-fledged member of JollyRomance dating site.

►Sign Up At JollyRomance NOW And Get 20 Free Credits

Main features on Jolly Romance website

You’ll find a variety of services aimed to boost your interaction with ladies on the Jolly Romance dating site. Let’s focus on those created for communication first and then move to extra ones.

►Sign Up At JollyRomance.com And Get 20 Free Credits

Communication tools

There are a few options of how to set up a contact with a lady on Jollyromance.com:

Online chat. All the best international dating websites offer its users a chat as the main way of interaction. You can not only chat via text but also send photos and stickers and receive both pictures and videos from ladies on JollyRomance.

All the best international dating websites offer its users a chat as the main way of interaction. You can not only chat via text but also send photos and stickers and receive both pictures and videos from ladies on JollyRomance. Letters. This is a good choice for those who prefer long and meaningful conversations an online communication can’t fully provide. In a letter, you can write up to 3500 characters and attach photos.

Likes and Winks. The easiest way to catch girls′ attention and express your interest. You’re not limited in the number of Likes and Winks to send, and it’s free to do that.

►Sign Up At JollyRomance.com And Get 20 Free Credits

Extra services

But plain communication tools would not be enough for a colorful interaction and dating. That’s why, almost all top European dating sites provide their users with some other add-ons. This is what Jolly Romance has to offer:

NewsFeed. If you’re a fan of social media, this tool will be a lot of fun for you on JollyRomance.com. Here, you get to know what happens in members’ lives through the post and photos they share. It’s also a great chance to grasp your girlfriend’s daily routine and events.

If you’re a fan of social media, this tool will be a lot of fun for you on JollyRomance.com. Here, you get to know what happens in members’ lives through the post and photos they share. It’s also a great chance to grasp your girlfriend’s daily routine and events. Presents’ and flowers delivery. In case you want to add more emotions to your online communication, order flowers or presents delivery. You choose a gift on the website, and your lady receives it in a day or two. The variety of presents includes everything from beautiful bouquets to gadgets for the kitchen and brand-name bags.

In case you want to add more emotions to your online communication, order flowers or presents delivery. You choose a gift on the website, and your lady receives it in a day or two. The variety of presents includes everything from beautiful bouquets to gadgets for the kitchen and brand-name bags. Profile videos. Almost every woman on JollyRomance have a professionally shot video on her personal page. This is your chance to see a lady in motion and admire her beauty even more.

Almost every woman on JollyRomance have a professionally shot video on her personal page. This is your chance to see a lady in motion and admire her beauty even more. Ability to request contacts. There might come a moment when you’ll desire to spice up your communication and broaden its horizons. This is when you can request your girlfriend to share her personal contacts with you. This usually implies an address and mobile phone so that you can send her some nice surprises or call to hear her voice.

There might come a moment when you’ll desire to spice up your communication and broaden its horizons. This is when you can request your girlfriend to share her personal contacts with you. This usually implies an address and mobile phone so that you can send her some nice surprises or call to hear her voice. Option to set up a date. Do you desire to put your online dating to a whole new level? Set up a real date then! JollyRomance assist you in arranging a meeting with your girlfriend so that everything is easy and smooth for you.

What Are The Prices on Jollyromance.com?

As a basic member of the platform, you’re limited in using all the services JollyRomance provides. Still, you can create an account, surf the website, browse female profiles, view photos, use the Search, send Likes and Winks for absolutely free. All the other tools require credits that you buy in packs:

$2.99 for 20 credits (only the first payment, then it’ll cost $9.99)

$19.99 for 50 credits

$44.99 for 125 credits

$69.99 for 250 credits

$149.99 for 750 credits

Good news: as a new member, you receive a complimentary package of 20 credits to test the site’s features and understand how good they are for you.

►Sign Up At JollyRomance NOW And Get 20 Free Credits

Some features on JollyRomance dating site cost a certain amount of credits, for example:

One minute of online chat: 2 credits.

Sending one photo in a chat: 10 credits.

Opening the first letter from a particular lady is free, each following—10 credits.

Sending the first letter to a particular lady is 10 credits, each following—30 credits.

Requesting a real date: 625 credits.

Outcomes

The majority of JollyRomance reviews claim this is a good platform for online dating, friendship, and communication. People come here for different reasons, but the services the website offers them usually satisfy their needs.

Not only basic communication tools, but also extra features you use on the website, and for a fixed price. There are certain actions you can do for free, while unlimited dating will cost you some credits.

Check the points from this JollyRomance review and visit the platform to test its services yourself.

►Claim Special Bonus: 20 Free Credits At JollyRomance

FAQ

Is JollyRomance real?

JollyRomance is considered a real platform with genuine profiles. To ensure that, all the women have to provide copies of their IDs per registration. And those who do that get the “Validated” badge on their profiles.

Is Jolly Romance legit?

Online dating, chatting, and friendship on JollyRomance are absolutely legal.

Is JollyRomance free?

Only the basic usage of the website is free. You register, browse the platform, use search, send Winks and Likes, open the first letter from ladies for no cost. Purchase credits to benefit from the whole scope of features Jolly Romance provides.

What payment methods does Jolly Romance accept?

All the payments on Jollyromance.com are made via credit or debit card: VISA and MasterCard. Moreover, for even faster transactions, you can pay with your Google Wallet.

How to delete my JollyRomance account and cancel a subscription?

You can either make a break in using Jolly Romance or permanently delete your profile.

The first option makes your page invisible to other members, and you stop getting any notifications. To do that, go to the Profile Settings, click the “Deactivate Profile” button there, and enter an email to confirm your action.

For deleting your account permanently, contact the Support.

Does Jolly Romance have an app?

No, there’s no mobile application to download either from Apple Store or Google Play. But you still use the website on your device without any troubles thanks to the responsive mobile version that operates smoothly on the majority of gadgets.