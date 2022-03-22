The lack of traveling because of COVID shouldn’t influence your desire to meet Eastern European girls. Thankfully, with online dating and platforms like JollyRomance.com, dating is unlimited. Enjoy our JollyRomance review and see if the dating site has what it takes for you.

👤 Monthly visitors 170K ♀ / ♂ 46%/54% 👍 Good for Long-distance romance, companionship, flirting ⌛ Age distribution 25-37 📱Mobile friendly Yes 💻 Site jollyromance.com

JollyRomance in 10 seconds

✔️ One of the biggest dating platforms that specialize in Eastern European singles.

✔️ How many members? You won’t find an exact number, as the website protects user privacy, but there are over 200 women with online status at all times.

✔️ Most popular in New Zealand, America, Canada, and different countries in the European region.

✔️ The registration process takes less than 5 min.

✔️ Many free features like ‘People’, to flip through profiles of stunning singles and find someone to talk with.

✔️ Special features like Newsfeed allow you to see what other people are posting, and get notifications not to miss someone special.

✔️ The Jolly Romance mobile version of the site is equally good as JollyRomance.com

✔️ The secured place for online communication as only a registered member can see other profiles.

✔️ You can find Slavic women for flirting and casual romantic chatting.

✔️ You can enter JollyRomance for free.

✔️ The credit system makes paying for services easy. The cost of credits starts at $2.99 per 20 credits.

➤ Sign Up Here

Why can you trust us?

We strive to give you a better understanding of what online dating on the dating site is and base our opinion on facts, real metrics, and our experiences. We are qualified to make dating reviews because:

Our team of dating enthusiasts has over 10 years of niche experience.

We provide unbiased opinions based on a thorough analysis of communication tools and carefully reviewed features and prices.

According to a 2020 study, 73% of US adults haven’t used a dating site or application, and we try our best to fill the lack of experience of our readers with dating tips and dating site options.

We make reviews of the sites for over 5 years and have and know where to look and test to provide users with maximum quality.

Who is JollyRomance.com online dating for and not for?

Before becoming a user of JollyRomance.com, see if you fall under one of these categories:

Good for Not the best option for ✅ Single men who want to meet Slavic women ❌ Singles looking for easy hookups ✅ Western men who look for long-distance dating ❌ Men who expect to get content brides in a few clicks ✅ Guys who want to chat, flirt or have a meaningful conversation and maybe something more ❌ Western men looking for an entirely free dating site

Fall into the ‘good for’ category? Proceed with registration here.

Pricing

The average cost of dating on a platform is a deal-breaker for many guys who are considering joining the site. That’s why we always pay attention to the pricing and security of payment gateways and their variety. Here is what we found out during our review.

Can you try Jolly Romance for free?

The website is not entirely free, but standard membership on JollyRomance.com is enough to try and decide if the dating platform can work for you.

There are a bunch of services and features that are free-to-use:

Sign-up and create an account

Make changes to your profile using account settings

Using general search and extended search for meeting compatible women

Viewing public photos of ladies from Eastern Europe

Using special services like Newsfeed, Wink, and People

Sending photos in emails

Requesting personal contact details (free after spending 3,000 credits on communication with one user

Contacting support team 24/7

Get 20 free credits for successfully creating an account

A great selection of free services and freebies on the site allows users who visit site and use it without spending money. But to get the full experience and enjoy the dating platform to the fullest, you’ll need to spend money on communication features and other pay-to-use services.

Is the JollyRomance website expensive or cheap?

The website runs on a credit system. To use paid services, members need to purchase credits, special virtual currency.

Credits come in credit packages of different sizes. The current Jolly Romance credits cost is as follows:

Cost Number of credits $2.99 20 credits (first purchase) $9.99 20 credits (for the second and next payments) $19.99 50 credits $44.99 125 credits $69.99 250 credits $149.99 750 credits

➤ Register at JollyRomance and get 20 Free Credits

The variety of credit options is great. It can fulfill different needs and can easily be tailored to many budgets. So, is Jolly Romance worth it? The website is averagely priced and is neither expensive nor cheap, and it’s definitely worth it.

Who is really signed up here?

🌏 Thousands of females from the Eastern European region and males from Western countries.

👤 Members are very active. Over 170K of monthly visits.

♀ Female members dominate the dating service.

⌛ Users are mostly over 25. The dominant age of females is 23-36.

♂ The highest percentage of males come from New Zealand and America.

Signing up at JollyRomance.com

Fast and free registration

Create an account in under 5 min with a valid email

Password saving for easy access to your account

Stay logged on multiple devices

Becoming a member of JollyRomance.com is a quick process. You just need to visit the site, fill in basic information about yourself and your preferences, confirm your email, and you are good to go and enjoy communication on-site. You can visit a page of any girl and see public photos right after successful signup.

How to avoid fake profiles and bots?

The JollyRomance legit validated profiles have a special validation badge that women get after confirming their identity. The platform cares about privacy and lovers risks of scam with captcha test, strict member policies, but still, keep your eyes peeled for suspicious behavior. We haven’t noticed any repeated profiles or automated messages during our review.

Important tips for profile pictures

The main photo of the account is what catches the most attention. 74% of women and 68% of men say that photos on a profile page are the most important. Here are some tips for getting the most of your account:

Use fresh high-quality photos that highlight your strengths.

Pay attention to how diverse your photos are.

Don’t add too many photos. Stick with an optimum range of 5-7.

Follow these tips to get the most attention to your JollyRomance.com page. To implement our advice, visit this site.

Making contact on the online dating site

Users with mutual interest can send messages and letters

Members can use stickers and emoji in-chat

You can exchange pics in the mail and chat

Users get 20 free credits that can be spent on special services

No obligation to use certain features

Communication tools reviewed

Approaching a stunning Russian woman or Ukrainian girl might be intimidating, but with various services on JollyRomance.com, it’s not that hard. The comfortable interaction is facilitated by:

Chat —instant chat with Slavic beauties for 2 credits/min. Each message can be up to 300 characters. Virtual gifts stickers and attaching pics require spending more money.

—instant chat with Slavic beauties for 2 credits/min. Each message can be up to 300 characters. Virtual gifts stickers and attaching pics require spending more money. Mail —Sending your first mail costs 10 credits and a letter can be up to 3500 characters. But each next email will cost 30 credits.

—Sending your first mail costs 10 credits and a letter can be up to 3500 characters. But each next email will cost 30 credits. Gifts delivery —Users can order a present delivery to any member on-site. Average cost depends on a particular item, but gifts and flowers are usually in the 500-3,000 range.

—Users can order a present delivery to any member on-site. Average cost depends on a particular item, but gifts and flowers are usually in the 500-3,000 range. Setting up a date—You can set a real date on the website for 625 credits. It takes up to 72 hours for a girl to accept or deny the date. Cool thing is that 2 hours of translation services at the meeting are covered by JollyRomance.com specialists.

Jolly Romance profile quality

To get the most out of the dating service, it’s important to understand how profiles of users work. Here are some peculiarities that we discovered:

Mind what you are comfortable sharing online. Some fields can be changed later, others not.

Name and age are non-changeable on the website, pay attention to make them right.

Members can add, delete, update and rearrange pictures on their profiles.

Profiles may have public and private pics.

Users can edit and update preferences.

‘About you’ section is a version of a bio on the website.

Fully-field profiles are quite detailed and provide a great image of initial compatibility.

➤ Register at JollyRomance

The bio section is called ‘About You’ on the dating service. It is a great way of attracting the right kind of members. Here is what is worth adding to your bio:

Give more information about yourself, but don’t be repetitive

Make your intentions clear

State who you are looking for and communicate your expectations

How can I delete my JollyRomance account?

Deleting a profile is a quick process that can be done anytime. Just go to Profile Settings, click on the ‘Deactivate account’ button and confirm your decision by entering your password. After that, your account becomes invisible, and you won’t receive messages or emails.

Editor’s conclusion

Is JollyRomance.com legit? Definitely yes! After a thorough review, I can sum up that JollyRomance.com is a good service for single men who are into European beauty. The website is easy-to-use, robust, and has many special features for easy contact and a fun time on-site.

David Wygant

A relationship, dating, and business expert who helps more than 1,000,000 people every month.

General questions

Is Jolly Romance available worldwide?

Yes! The website is available to all people of age, regardless of their current location. You can go through JollyRomance sign up from any part of the world.

How can I register on the site?

To become a member for free, visit this site, follow through a quick registration process, and enjoy romantic communication with beautiful Eastern European ladies.

Is your phone number required for signing up?

No. Members are not required to provide their phone numbers. Also, communication “outside” the site is not recommended, as in this case, the dating platform can’t provide the basic security level.

How do I verify my email?

To verify your account, you need to visit the email address you mentioned during reregistration. There you’ll find a confirmation letter with a link to click on.

Do your profile pictures and/or profile information show up in Google search results?

No. Your personal page on-site and other profiles are not publicly shown anywhere. Only registered members can visit your profile.

Who can view your photos on Jolly Romance?

Beautiful women from Eastern Europe, who are members can see your pics if they visit your page. Non-members can’t access any personal information.

How can I message someone?

To send messages, you can either click on the ‘Chat now’ button in the Search section, find chat or let’s talk buttons on a woman’s profile.

Can you try the dating site for free?

Yes! Standard membership on the website is free for everyone. However, all essential communication tools are pay-to-use.

Can you erase your personal data on JollyRomance.com?

Yes. You can erase any information you want or charge it in Profile Settings. Also, you can take a break from notifications or delete your profile.

