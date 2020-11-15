Jrop Accelerates Expansion: Now Serves San Francisco

Jrop, the fastest-growing on-demand roadside assistance service in the country, announced today that it now serves San Francisco residents. From San Jose and Oakland to Napa and Palo Alto, Jrop has the entire Bay Area covered. Residents can now enjoy Jrop’s services by simply downloading the official app and choosing the exact service they need.

A car breaking down in the middle of the road is always a frustrating situation. This applies in particular to car owners who know next to nothing about car repairs. Thankfully, Jrop makes it as quick, easy, and convenient to hit the road again through its on-demand roadside assistance services. No need to call a friend or a family member who might not have the requisite tools and knowledge to help. Leave it to Jrop and let real car repair professionals take care of the job.

Jrop has expanded rapidly since its inception. It uses the sharing-economy model to provide roadside assistance services. Their most popular services include jump-starting a dead battery, gas delivery, towing services, and tire change. Through its partner network of over a thousand car repair experts, Jrop can extend its offer of efficient and affordable services while ensuring a seamless user experience through their mobile app.

The company takes pride in offering quick and professional services to its clients. The app is available 24/7, enabling users to call an expert anytime, anywhere. It boasts an average wait time of 20 minutes, which means car owners won’t get stuck on the road for a long time. After firing up the app and choosing the service they need, users will be connected to the nearest car repair professional. The professional’s real-time location will be seen on the app, so clients know how much time they need to wait before help arrives.

Jrop charges a flat rate for their services, with some adjustments made depending on the user’s type of vehicle and the distance to be covered. On average, their services cost $65. This is a competitive price that proves well worth it for anyone who needs to hit the road again as soon as possible. When it comes to payment options, cash or check is accepted. It’s also possible to pay instantly by using a credit card or a PayPal account.

The roadside assistance market is still fragmented, making it ripe for disruption. With the expansion to San Francisco, Jrop positions itself as one of the leading providers of on-demand roadside assistance. They offer their services to virtually all states in the country. As a result, they have grown extensively over the past couple of years.

Jrop has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. The company has its eyes set on expanding their reach even further. They also plan to release the Android version of their mobile app, which is expected to help them serve even more clients. All this aims to achieve their goal of taking out the frustration that comes with car problems and offering the most convenient and effective solution for car owners.