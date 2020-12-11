Juan Pablo Barahona aka JuanPa Shares His Insights on How People Can Transform Their Lives for the Better

With more than two decades of inspiring people, JuanPa has transformed the lives of millions through his teachings, making them realize their truest potentials and purpose in life.

People go through many things and have experiences that can change their lives forever. At the end of the day, what one learns from the varied experiences is that what truly defines a person and helps in their transformation is self-exploration. Juan Pa himself went through many life situations and struggles but finally emerged as a winner. As a transformational leader, life coach, healer, he has made his mark around the world by bringing people back to what he calls their “natural state of bliss, abundance, and harmony.”

It is his mission in life with his brand ‘JuanPa Global’, to make people understand their true potential and hence, realize their real purpose in life. He is the director and founder of Kawoq Conscious Living School, where he offers life-changing programs. Along with this he now offers online and live events to help people become more conscious of their way of living. His program is multidisciplinary and includes health, nutrition, wellness, breathwork, and healing.

JuanPa believes that people only focus on their physical needs and not the mental needs and that is what is holding them back, ignoring the connection between the body and the brain. To provide people with optimum health and wellness, JuanPa created a new program called ‘Burn Shred Rise’ that educates people to build a relationship with their body, mind, emotions, and spirit so that they can access what he calls “the divine health that is their natural state.”

Burn Shred Rise will take people on a powerful journey with others, by supporting them with mindset, holistic nutrition, group coaching, biohacking methodologies, breathwork, embodiment techniques, quantum physics, neuroscience, quantum flow fitness, detox, and neuroplasticity.

JuanPa, with his new program, focuses on a holistic method incorporating the relationships between all the layers of being human. He makes people understand the importance of every aspect of their physical body, emotions, and mindset and how these connect influence each other. He makes his students aware that every thought affects the overall health of a person. Burn Shred Rise gives a complete holistic experience, that revolves around these relationships so that people can learn to communicate and listen to their physical body, lose weight. Along with this Juan Pa says his program helps cultivate a success mindset and makes his clients feel and look better while achieving sustainable results.

JuanPa is a renowned, speaker, & visionary whose powerful messages regarding love for oneself and others are now available in both online and offline formats. To learn more about the extraordinary works and programs of JuanPa, visit the website – https://juanpablobarahona.com/