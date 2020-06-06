Jupiter Is the San Francisco-Based Company Putting Your Grocery Shopping on Autopilot

If your list of errands feels like a never-ending black hole, one San Francisco startup should be in your orbit. Co-founded by four Stanford alumni, Jupiter is on a mission to reduce the time its customers spend grocery shopping and save them from never-ending errands.

Jupiter is the local grocery delivery service with guaranteed weekly delivery slots, and automatic set and forget features that reduce the time you spend browsing and placing orders for the items you need weekly. The ordering app includes a catalog that has everything from bulk items, to prepared meals, meal kits, snacks to your favorite grocery staples. Everything comes delivered at the same time, by the same people, once a week.

It’s these set-and-forget features that differentiate the service from well-known competitors like Amazon and Instacart. Members have the opportunity to set up their favorite items on an automatic reorder, and let their algorithm do the thinking for them each week. According to co-founder and CMO Anna Piñol, users save an average of nine to 12 hours per month with Jupiter.

“Our system learns about you over time and takes the first stab at building your grocery list each week. All you need to do is review your grocery list draft in our app, adjust and approve,” Piñol said. “Then you just wait for products to be delivered safely and reliably at your doorstep.”

Healthy food clean eating selection: fish, fruit, vegetable, seeds, superfood, cereals, leaf vegetable on gray concrete background copy space

Another perk Jupiter gives its customers is reliable weekly delivery instead of making them compete for delivery windows. The service also eliminates the hassle of understanding multiple fees. Members pay a flat rate of $45 a month, plus the cost of groceries.

Although Jupiter is new to the business world, the startup couldn’t have picked a better time to launch. During San Francisco’s shelter-in-place orders, it has proven itself to be a valuable resource for those complying with the ordinance. Anuraag Nallpati, Jupiter’s COO, explained that over the last weeks, customers have been expressing overwhelming gratitude for the service.

As city residents adjust to a “new normal” post quarantine, their shopping habits are continuing to change, which this small company sees as a new opportunity to grow business.

“People today are getting four or more deliveries per week from multiple providers (groceries, meal kits, restaurant delivery, etc). This not only increases the risk of COVID exposure but it’s also very time consuming,” he said. “Putting orders and coordinating deliveries with 3-5 different services and drivers every week is a non-trivial amount of time.”

The Jupiter model offers members more of a personal experience than most delivery services as they are matched to a dedicated personal shopping team that shops for them at multiple stores and restaurants every week, eliminating that errand-running time for more important things.

“Our customers really appreciate being able to put a face to the people providing such an essential service for them,” Nallapati said.

In the process, not only do “would-be” shoppers get more of their needs met because they can order items from places, the model supports more small and local businesses, which is a welcome change during these tough economic times.

Jupiter also wants to recognize that its membership serves more than the average busy body. It’s a service that benefits the elderly and families with young children, especially at a time their health could be compromised by spending too much time out in public.

Others are finding Jupiter’s services helpful for planning upcoming events such as birthdays, graduations and upcoming holidays. Having a “concierge-like” experience is an added bonus.

“We want to make Jupiter so convenient that we go as far as to assign you a consistent team that prepares your order and delivers it to you every week,” he said. “They become familiar with your preferences and the nuances of your delivery, making the experience consistent and safe.”