The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games may be over, but that doesn’t mean that athletes can kick back and relax. Many top-performing athletes such as olympic gold-medalist Katie Ledecky continue their training, especially when it comes to their diet.

While most people wouldn’t think of diet as training, for high-performance swimmers like Ledecky it’s crucial for success. In an interview with NBC’s Michele Tafoya, Ledecky revealed what she eats before and after training.

Nutrition and Energy: Katie Ledecky’s Olympic Diet

“This morning it was oatmeal, made with extra milk, peanut butter and fruit for protein, carbs and antioxidants,” Tafoya said, referring to Katie Ledecky. “She can snack on things like energy bars before the race, and she generally has a sports drink in her hand until she leaves the ready room.”

According to Amy Goodson, RD, a nutritionist based in Dallas, Olympic diets among athletes are generally similar in their basic components. These diets include a mixture of carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats. “The more nutrient-rich the diet eaten, the better the athletes are able to recover after training,” she said.

Carbs break down into sugar in the body, which it can then use for energy, while protein builds lean body mass and stabilizes blood sugar. Fats, such as Omega-3 fatty acids found in fish or flaxseed can help reduce inflammation and add calories.Veggies and fruits can also add fiber and antioxidants.

The Secret Snack to Boost Recovery

Another of Ledecky’s secret recovery snacks? Chocolate milk.

“It has all four things you need after: carbs, protein, liquid, and electrolytes,” says board-certified dietician Tara Collingwood, RDN. “Then follow that snack immediately after exercise with a full meal of protein, carbs, fruits and veggies, and some fat.”

Ledecky will usually drink a twelve ounce bottle of low fat chocolate milk right before her training. She’ll also snack on protein bars and fruits like bananas to give her the extra energy and nutrition she’ll need. For early workouts she might switch that granola bar for peanut butter toast and a banana.

“These are great pre-practice options because they give me enough energy to power through an early morning workout, without making me feel too heavy or full,” Ledecky said.

Keeping a Balanced Diet

The amount of food is also important, because it all amounts to calories that you’re putting in. If you’re not using all that energy, it can easily build up as fat and cause weight increase. However, together with the intense training routines of most Olympic athletes, calorie intake and nutrition is balanced out to act as fuel for the athletes. Athletes of all levels of sports could use nutrition blood tests to adjust their diet to a proper balance.

“Energy intake and needs will vary greatly between athletes,” says Kacie Vavrek, RD, an Ohio-based sports dietitian. “Overall, an athlete’s energy needs will dependon their training and the demand of their sport, and can range from around 2,000 calories a day… up to 10,000 calories per day or more for training in a higher demand sport such as swimming.¨

Some studies also suggest that swimmers perform better when their body temperatures are higher. This is usually in the evening, but for early morning routines it helps to eat a warm breakfast. This diet is something Katie Ledecky practices daily so that she doesn’t have to think too much about it. When athletes do dwell on their dietary choices, it can lead to problems later on.

Olympic gold-medalist Simone Biles told Women’s Health that she tries not to track what she eats. “I just eat what I know I can and should”, she said. Biles isn’t too strict about her choices either, and openly admits that sometimes she’ll skip breakfast altogether before training. However, when she does eat, she’ll take oatmeal or fruit.

All That Glitters is Gold for Ledecky

Ledecky is widely considered the greatest female swimmer of all time due to her impressive wins in both olympic and national competitions. She currently holds 7 Olympic gold medals, as well as 15 world championship medals. Similarly, Ledecky holds records in several freestyle events, including the 500-, 1000-, and 1500-yard races.

Ledecky’s start in the olympics came as a surprise to many people watching at the 2012 London Olympic games. Among the swimmers was 15-year-old Katie Ledecky who competed in the 800-metre freestyle, in which she won the gold medal. Later, in 2016 she won the most medals out of any athlete in the Rio de Janeiro Olympic games.

Perhaps there should be a study on Colorado’s athletes as well. The Mile-High city is producing the most Olympic athletes in the contiguous 48 states. This year, Colorado sent 41 athletes to the Olympics in a myriad of categories. From archery, to cycling, to gymnastics and climbing, the ‘rocky’ state is sending 7.1 athletes per million residents. Whether it’s the elevation or some special ingredient in their diet still needs to be studied.