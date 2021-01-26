Kibo Code Quantum Review & $6,752 Bonus by Digital Marketing Expert

Veteran Ecommerce Experts Steve Clayton & Aidan Booth officially opened enrollment for the fully upgraded “Kibo Code Quantum System”.

Through exclusive mentorship, the KIBO CODE QUANTUM training empowers aspiring online entrepreneurs with top-notch training to build, optimize, and scale high-profit webstores.

What is Kibo Code Quantum? (2021 Version)

The Kibo Code Quantum is a comprehensive training program that helps students learn and master a proven style of e-Commerce that made the founders along with their past Kibo Code students millions of dollars in overall revenue.

In fact, third parties of all kinds, such as successful students of KIBO CODE (2020 edition) and e-Commerce experts revealed that the Kibo Code Quantum 8-week long program is:

Legitimate.

Thorough.

Valuable when put into practice.

Built based on repeatedly proven systems.

Does not leave students in a swamp of confusion.

In today’s digital world, especially during a global pandemic that has set online business to record levels, the necessity to know how to build and profitably scale online stores using a proven style of Ecommerce is more monumental now than ever before.

About The Founders: Steve Clayton & Aidan Booth

If you haven’t already heard about Aidan and Steven, allow me to give you a little background about them.

Aidan Booth had moved from his home country of New Zealand in 2003 to Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Due to the language barrier, no sane business was going to provide him a job!

So Aidan had to resort to his own devices to generate income and ended up setting up multiple affiliate sites in 2005.

After some ups and downs as an affiliate marketer, Booth’s internet business evolved in 2010 upon meeting Steve Clayton, who was the CFO of a Fortune 500 company and experienced digital marketer.

Matter of fact, Steve Clayton & Aidan Booth joined forces in October 2013 and haven’t turned back since then.

Together, they have built and scaled several e-Commerce businesses to multiple 7-figures leveraging the same Kibo Code system that they never stopped improving and perfecting over the years.

How Does Kibo Code Quantum Work?

First, parties should know that The Kibo Code Quantum system is based on a legendary brick and mortar store in Tokyo, Japan, and a method that generates billions of dollars every year selling just about every (profitable) product you can imagine.

Here is what the store does:

They load up their storefront and shelves with tons of different types of products, all mixed.

Using statistics and Data, they notice what sells best and then move those products to the highest converting spots of the store, where they get maximum exposure.

The store then adds in new products and tests more and more, always optimizing their product offerings and sales and creating a store chock full of prime goods.

The Kibo Code is based on this business model, so you can experience this same rush of customers with an online store!

This new iteration of the program, “Kibo Code Quantum 2021” Edition, features several upgrades to help users launch their e-commerce businesses with more ease than featured in its successful predecessor, Kibo Code program (launched January 2020).

The Kibo Code Quantum version consists of an emphasis on FREE TRAFFIC sources, and trains users on building online assets that generate serious profit via buying and selling physical products online.

Kibo Code QUANTUM Training & Modules Breakdown

IMPORTANT: The Training is being done LIVE, meaning – any affiliate marketers who claim to be members and have already gone through the training without *EXPLICITLY DISCLOSING* that they provide information based on the last 2020 version of the Kibo Code should NOT be trusted, nor taken seriously.

That being said, new Kibo Code Quantum students will get:

Extensive training, advanced software, proven storefront and product pages, product databases and identification tools, a control center, permanent coaching, 24/7 support, private community and a whole LOT more to *escape the technology barrier* and make building, running, and scaling a new e-Commerce business even faster and easier for new Kibo Quantum students.

Below are training modules from the past (2020) Kibo Code program:

Module 1 – Central Intelligence: Where Steve and Aidan reveal every step of the system and fast track users to expert-level.

Module 2 – Storestorm: It can be considered one of the most significant parts of the Kibo Code system. Storestorm’s application was later defined as a ‘SUPER APP’ by most students, allowing anyone to build a high-converting eCommerce store within 60 minutes!

Module 3 – Hand-picked Products: How to profit and leverage a database of 3 million ‘ best-sellers ’ high-profit products.

’ high-profit products. Module 4 – Profit Vault: This is a tool that examines countless items and pinpoints the greatest quality, less competitive and most successful ones.

Module 5 – Traffic Black Box: Includes specialists’ secrets on generating shopping traffic (Bing shopping & Google shopping traffic) to get your products listed in front of buyers for the most profitable keywords.

Module 6 – Oracle X: Features customized tools and Kibo software for enhancing store efficiency and handling all the time-consuming and complex parts of the process like product bidding and product research.

Module 7 – Kibo Academy: Kibo Academy is the 24/7 support system operated by Kibo Code’s in-house experts along with the creators, Steve Clayton and Aidan Booth.

Also, with the Kibo Code Quantum, there is:

● No Amazon

● No Facebook

● No Inventory

● No expensive branded products

● No talking to customers

Kibo Code Quantum PROS & CONS

● PROS

○ A simple, quick, and easy method that everyone can understand. It is very intuitive.

○ It comes with Kibo Code Quantum bonus offers that are only accessible to members.

○ Training is given by internet marketing gurus who have extensive track records in the field.

○ There are zero traffic issues in the program, so your experience should be smooth and seamless.

○ You do not need any inventory or buying products yourself.

○ Users have no supplier-related issues due to suppliers being vetted by the program.

○ Sellers do not have to communicate directly with consumers.

○ Kibo has proven benefits and high-profit margins for users.

○ Real results for members who are attentive to the teachings and put in the work.

○ Very little competition with a high likelihood of sales conversions.

○ Users receive a money-back guarantee.

○ No e-commerce experience is needed!

● CONS

○ Very limited spots for the mentorship program and lessons.

○ Earnings may not start on Day 1.

○ The price may be a concern for some people, especially students. This is called “Sticker Shock.”



Is the Kibo Code Quantum Legit?

The reason the Kibo program stands out and is recognized as a legitimate discipline is its success rate. Thousands of people have succeeded because of the program’s beautiful teachings.

Steve Clayton and Aidan Booth offer a no-questions asked money-back guarantee to all new students; that means you have 4-weeks to try out the program and decide if it is right for you.

“I believe the reason behind our students’ massive success is that we challenge them to use The Kibo Code system, complete the workshop training, go through the step-by-step videos, all the manuals, the resources, the tools and software we’ll provide, tune in for the live shows with us and connect the dots with a few simple actions, and if for whatever reason they aren’t satisfied or seeing amazing results within 30 days, we refund every penny of their investment!” says Steve Clayton, Co-founder at the Kibo Code Quantum.

The Kibo Code Quantum unquestionable refund policy represents the faith the founders have in the mentorship and ensures that satisfaction is their top priority.

The Kibo Code is incredibly unique in its approach to e-commerce. As many people realized in 2020, having a side-gig, especially one that generates serious passive income, is not only beneficial but even crucial; having a side-gig likely saved some people from losing their homes or keeping food on the table.

Kibo Code Quantum Cost

The total cost of the program is $3497, but if you cannot afford the full payment up-front, you can opt for the payment plan set up, where you will make three payments. There is a 30-day money back guarantee, as well!

Is There a Kibo Code Quantum Refund Policy?

YES! There is a 30-day refund/money-back guarantee for Kibo code quantum members, so there truly is zero risk for those who want to try it out, but are not 100% certain if it’s for them.

Kibo Code Quantum Review 2021

Buying things online is not only the norm in the past few years, but it’s become expected. We now have discussions between people where one person says how they “still like to go into a store physically,” and 15 years ago, that wasn’t even an idea worth telling because it was so obvious, like, “Yeah, what else would you do? Buy online?? *laugh*”. That being said, the door is wide open to make money from selling goods online.

When you learn from Kibo Quantum Code, you learn from two of the best digital marketing and e-commerce minds in the biz, and they reveal industry secrets to you so you can make some good, good passive income.

2020 was a wild year, and we all probably want a fresh start in 2021; make 2021 your year and generate some happiness for yourself with Kibo. Make it a New Year’s Resolution for yourself. You will not regret it.

