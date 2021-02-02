Kibo Code Quantum Review & CRITICAL NOTICE To All Kibo Buyers

So by now you’ve heard A LOT about the Kibo Code Quantum program; you’ve been told that it changes the e-Commerce game, that in a few weeks you can be running a successful business that would otherwise take years to start. But maybe you’re NOT quite ready to commit. Maybe you still have some burning questions—and we don’t blame you.

We’ve seen lots of questions from aspiring Kibo Code Quantum students, like:

– “How long will it take to start making real profit?”

– “Are the shipping methods ONLY US-based?”

– “What if I’m from another country?”

– “Is there any way I can get a Kibo Code Discount?”

– “What if I miss a Live Training or Weekly Coaching Calls?”

– “When is the training going to start?”

– Lots more!

Today, we’re excited to reveal the answers to all these questions and more—from our own research, from the founders Steve & Aidan, past Kibo Code students, and from Kibo support. Our goal is to help you decide whether or not this powerful program is right for you!

Now assuming you attended a live training session with Steve Clayton & Aidan Booth but you don’t know much yet about the Kibo Code Quantum, we’d like to open this review with a Q/A session to put your mind at ease regarding a few of the bigger questions.

Kibo Code Quantum (decisive) FAQs

Q: “If I join the Kibo Code Quantum with a payment plan ($997), will I be able to generate the second installment of $997 to pay for the rest of the course after the first month?”

A: The goal with the Kibo Code Quantum is to get you making sales and more importantly profit in The First Month, so if you follow every step of the training curriculum and do the work, there’s no reason why not!

Q: “Do I have to do any manual work myself when it comes to tracking numbers or working with suppliers or logistics”

A: The Kibo Code Quantum Launchpad and store do the majority of the tracking and linking with suppliers. Things like profit/loss will need to be done over time, but you’ll be taught in great detail on how to hire a VA to do all the heavy lifting for you.

Q: “Are the shipping methods only US-based? I’m not sure how far the Kibo Code network of suppliers will go”

A: The initial plan is to sell US products to US customers. Once you are profitable, the focus will shift towards scaling and expanding to different countries.

That being said, you can still operate your business wherever you are in the world. You just need a laptop and an Internet connection.

Q: “What if I miss any live-training or weekly coaching calls?”

A: All the training videos on the course are pre-recorded and saved the same day so you can access course material at any time regardless of your timezone. You can also replay the videos as many times as you like!

Q: “How do the Retail Prices compare to Amazon?”

A: The products are bought directly from wholesalers, so the prices will be significantly cheaper than on Amazon.

Q: “How much time per day will I have to spend processing orders and following up on delivery queries?”

A: You can do this on the side. The Kibo Code Quantum program requires very little time to start, and as little as 5 to 10 hours a week to run, so you can keep your day job or continue your current online business if you choose.

Q: “Are there any conditions or criteria I must fulfill if I decide to ask for a refund?”

A: No, that is not the case with the Kibo Code Quantum. If for whatever reason you aren’t satisfied or seeing amazing results within 30 days, you get your full money back, no questions asked.

That being said, let’s now cover some of the basics!

What is the Kibo Code Quantum?

Developed by Aidan Booth and Steve Clayton, the Kibo Code Quantum is a proven 5-Step Sales System for eCommerce. It features 3 incredible shortcuts to help you jump past the way e-commerce is normally done to accelerate your profits. Using technology, the Kibo Code Quantum selects the most profitable products from US suppliers and automates sales with mostly Free Traffic (without spending money on Ads).

Kibo Code Quantum Review: Opportunity of 2021

Aidan Booth and Steve Clayton have been at the forefront of some of this century’s biggest e-commerce trends, but the Kibo Code Quantum makes all their previous efforts look minor in comparison.

Why? Because it’s innovative, because it doesn’t play by the rules, and because only a handful of people around the world are using it.

After all, in eCommerce you DON’T need to:

Create A Product Or A Brand…

…Or Even Know What You Want To Sell

Use Amazon or FBA Business Model.

Buy Inventory or Rent A Warehouse.

Ship The Products Yourself.

Buy Expensive Ads.

Have Any Technical or Design Skills.





But the Kibo Code Quantum system takes it even further. With this system, you won’t have to worry about:

Traffic – Aidan Booth and Steve Clayton will show you a method that’s perfectly designed for this type of e-Commerce and yet remains undiscovered by MOST online entrepreneurs.

– Aidan Booth and Steve Clayton will show you a method that’s perfectly designed for this type of e-Commerce and yet by MOST online entrepreneurs. Suppliers – You won’t need to look for or even communicate with suppliers. Aidan Booth and Steve Clayton have taken what used to be a complex system and made it as easy as spotting which products perform the best when sales are coming in.

– You won’t need to look for or even communicate with suppliers. Aidan Booth and Steve Clayton have taken what used to be a complex system and made it as easy as spotting which products perform the best when sales are coming in. Risk – You’ll truly have nothing to lose once you can stop buying products before they sell or spend months to build your store or brand.

Competition – Aidan & Steve will get you in on the ground floor, meaning you can bypass the fierce competition that normally comes with implementing an established business model.

– Aidan & Steve will get you in on the ground floor, meaning you can that normally comes with implementing an established business model. Low Profit Margins – Many people think of e-commerce as coming with low profit margins, but the Kibo Code Quantum course offers net profits upwards of 50%!

– Many people think of e-commerce as coming with low profit margins, but the Kibo Code Quantum course offers net profits upwards of 50%! Time – Beta testers are getting sales within 48 hours of launching their stores, with some scaling to $75k in sales in the first 30 days.

We know we’ve already covered a lot of information, so stay with us! We’re just getting started, and we promise it will be very much worth your time (especially when you find out about the game-changing ($13,000+) bonuses and support Steve Clayton and Aidan Booth are offering, for free…)

That being said, before we cover the Kibo Code Quantum Cost, Discount, Refund Policy, Bonuses and more…we’d like to quickly go over the Kibo Code Quantum modules’ to give you an idea about what to expect if you decide to sign up.

Kibo Code Quantum Training & Modules (2021)

In the Kibo Code Quantum, you’ll receive 8 weeks of in-depth training on building, managing, and scaling an e-commerce store from scratch. Aspiring entrepreneurs will find everything they need to get their e-commerce stores up and running with Incredible Efficiency and Return-on-investment

Kibo Code Quantum Academy : This module gives you classified training revealing every step of the Kibo Code Quantum system. It is essentially your introduction to e-Commerce where Steve Clayton & Aidan Booth will share with you ALL their experience, expertise , and infrastructure with the EXACT same “setups” that they use to generate thousands of dollars on a daily basis in their own business.





: This module gives you classified training revealing every step of the Kibo Code Quantum system. It is essentially your introduction to e-Commerce where Steve Clayton & Aidan Booth will share with you ALL their , and with the same “setups” that they use to generate thousands of dollars on a daily basis in their own business. Kibo Code Quantum Launchpad: is where you go through a step-by-step training to launch your own MADE-FOR-YOU SuperStore that’s proven to transform interested visitors into loyal customers.





is where you go through a training to launch your own SuperStore that’s proven to transform interested visitors into loyal customers. Kibo Code Quantum SuperStores : In this module, you’ll get detailed training on how to manage your SuperStore. You’ll understand the metrics of the 10 best-sellers pre-loaded in your store that’ll allow you to quickly go from START to SELLING.





: In this module, you’ll get detailed training on how to manage your SuperStore. You’ll understand the metrics of the that’ll allow you to quickly go from START to SELLING. Kibo Code Quantum Profit Vault Tool & Training : In this module, Steve Clayton & Aidan Booth will train you on how to mine for golden products and identify additional best-sellers from their curated list of over 2 MILLION PRODUCTS .





: In this module, Steve Clayton & Aidan Booth will train you on how to mine for golden products and identify additional best-sellers from their curated list of over . Kibo Code Quantum Accelerators: This section of Kibo Code QUANTUM is focused on one thing: getting FREE WEBSITE TRAFFIC.

Here, you’ll be introduced to several innovative traffic generation methods that bring instant visitors to your website.

Kibo Code Quantum Powerlabs : In this module, you’ll get access to tools and software specially designed to engage potential customers and help you succeed faster with this business model. Each of these tools has been tried, tested and proven .





: In this module, you’ll get access to tools and software specially designed to engage potential customers and help you succeed faster with this business model. Each of these tools has been and . Kibo Code Quantum Alliance: Finally, it will be time to join the private members’ community and 24/7 support hub. Here, Kibo in-house experts provide multiple avenues of support and assistance so you can get ALL your questions answered—even if it’s 2:00 in the morning.

Kibo Code Quantum Cost & Discount

Kibo Code Quantum price is set at $3497 when paid in One Payment. However, the program does offer a payment plan of four installments of $997.

In fact, you’ll notice that the single lump sum payment option costs less than the payment plan option, and you would be correct. By choosing the One-time Payment, you’ll receive a $491 instant discount.

The Kibo Code Quantum discount of $491 is almost as surprising as the program itself.

Kibo Code Quantum: Refund Policy

The Kibo Code Quantum comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee (refund) for all Kibo Code Quantum members, meaning there is zero risk if you want to try the Kibo Code Mentorship program but are not 100% certain if it’s for you.

Kibo Code Quantum Review & Bonus

So, what’s your next step? Enrollment closes soon—should you sign up for the Kibo Code Quantum?

My honest opinion? If you have the budget for the program and are ready to take action, it’s one of the best opportunities you’ll have this year, maybe even in your career.

Think about it for a moment…

Learning from the Kibo Code Quantum means learning from two of the best minds in e-commerce. It means learning from two people who are experts in connecting the right people to the right products at the right time – through a mix of free and paid traffic. I think we both can agree that that alone would be a valuable skill to take away from the program.

When it comes to bonuses, a lot of other Ecommerce training courses throw in some fairly worthless material like outdated e-books and a few pirated videos from the 1990s. In other words, worthless “bonuses” that you’re better off never looking at.

Steve & Aidan know your time is valuable, and they’ve built an exclusive package of fresh content that values over $13,000. Here’s just a sample of what’s included in this the founders’ bonus package:

Bonus 1: The Secret Live Mastermind (original price $4,997)

Bonus 2: Kibo Code Live Recordings (original price $3,997)

Bonus 3: 7-Figure Scaling Secrets (original price $4,997)

…2020 was a wild year, and we could all use a fresh start in 2021. If you’re one of many who have made financial freedom one of your new year’s resolutions, be one of the few to join the Kibo Code Quantum. This mentorship program might be the first step toward the rest of your life.

I hope you found our thorough Kibo Code Quantum Review helpful.

You can watch a replay of the Kibo Code Quantum Webinar here in case you missed it:

