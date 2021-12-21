What do we know about South Korea? It’s a gorgeous, mountainous country with a developed economy, delicious cuisine, and unique culture. It’s also a country with beautiful women who make amazing wives and are actively looking for foreign husbands. Here is everything you need to know about dating Korean women, from where to find brides to how to make your relationship thrive.

What do hot Korean women look like and why do American men find Korean brides so beautiful?

Even though you cannot choose a woman for a serious relationship based on appearance alone, no one is going to argue with the fact that a woman’s look matters a lot to a man. Many people say that Korean girls are some of the prettiest brides in East Asia, and we tend to agree. Here is what a typical woman in Korea looks like.

Appearance of Korean ladies

Even if you have never met a Korean girl in your life, it’s pretty easy to imagine one right now. The pale skin with a subtle blush, the defined eyebrows, the captivating eyes, the plump lips, and the sleek, shiny hair of women in Korea have become such iconic features that girls all over the world are trying to replicate them with varying degrees of success. An average Asian girl looks young for her age without any effort, so you’ll always feel extra proud when walking with your Korean bride by your side.

Body type of women from Korea

Like most Asian brides, Korean wives are very petite. They are never tall, and they are never overly curvy. They are also not really into extreme sports, so their bodies are very feminine without too much muscle definition. As a result, these women look simply stunning in any outfit or situation. They don’t need to keep exhaustive diets to remain fit—they can thank their good genetics and healthy Korean eating culture for that.

Fashion and makeup

Fashion and makeup are two important parts of Korean traditions. A woman in this country will never leave her home without a well-designed outfit and subtle but tasteful makeup. The fashion sense of girls in Korea is as unique as their culture. In fact, when it comes to the Asian region and even the whole world, they can be viewed as trendsetters. There is a big difference in the way brides in South and North Korea present themselves, but we probably don’t need to explain why.

What makes Korean mail order wives irresistible to men

Even though Korean mail order brides live several time zones away from us, they are consistently popular among single American gentlemen looking for a romantic partner or a wife. Here are just five reasons why their popularity only continues to grow.

Korean brides are romantic and faithful

Korean women have a completely unique view of romantic relationships. It’s not their only goal in life, but it’s something they absolutely need to feel happy and accomplished. Korean girls are also not the biggest fans of casual dating. They may have one or two casual partners when they are still in school or college, but once they reach a certain age, they are focused on long-term relationships. And once they find the right partner, they will make sure to never lose him due to the lack of faith in the relationship.

A Korean girl is intelligent and has a unique worldview

Korea as a whole has an incredibly strong education system. All women in this country have a high school education, and the majority of them then go on to obtain a degree. On top of that, these women are naturally curious and never miss an opportunity to learn. And don’t even get us started on the Korean sense of humor, wanderlust, and social skills. A Korean girl is a pleasure to be around, and you will instantly realize it when you meet her.

A Korean woman will always try to avoid conflict

An amazing thing about Korean brides is how non-confrontational they are. They know their self-worth and demand respect. But they are also not interested in creating conflicts just for the sake of proving they are right. Korean mail order brides prefer stepping away and allowing the conflict to resolve itself. And this strategy works wonders because you will hardly ever have any arguments with your Korean wife.

Mail order brides from Korea build their relationships on trust

Beautiful Korean women don’t suffer from a lack of attention from men. However, you have nothing to worry about in terms of their fidelity. These brides understand that trust is the most important thing in a relationship. It is a difficult thing to gain, and it’s effortless to lose. This is why a Korean bride will never give you a reason to doubt her. Of course, she also expects the same level of openness and fidelity in return.

Korean wives are smart about housework

The busy and accomplished Korean wives are not the type of women who will spend 24/7 at home, working around the house or cooking. These women have a different approach to housework. The home of a Korean wife is a collection of the latest devices that make this part of life easier. Moreover, she believes that a chore split equally between the husband and the wife is a chore done twice as quickly. This is why housework will never be a problem in your household.

How to meet a Korean mail order bride when you’re a foreigner

If you don’t live in an area where it’s easy to find a Korean bride by simply going outside, then you don’t have a lot of options for meeting a future Korean wife. Here are the top 3 options you can consider.

Visit Korea

South Korea is a fascinating country, and if you enjoy exploring foreign cultures, it should definitely be on your must-visit list. However, while local girls may be open to meeting male foreign tourists, they may not exactly view them as potential long-term boyfriends or husbands. So you may end up spending all this time and money—and Korea is a rather expensive country for tourists—for basically nothing.

Use social media

Social media is incredibly popular in South Korea, and you can definitely find thousands of gorgeous Korean girls on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, as well as local Korean services. Still, this method has a big problem: the girls join these sites to have fun and connect with their friends. They may not view them as platforms for meeting potential partners, and your romantic advances may go unnoticed.

Use international dating sites

Online dating is by far the most effective and convenient way to meet Korean mail order brides. There is a pretty good chance of meeting Korean women for marriage on regular dating services, but there is a special kind of platform known as international dating sites you should definitely check out.

These sites are designed for a very specific audience of Korean women looking for foreign men. With the help of these services, finding a perfect partner will be easier than ever. You won’t need to waste time on meaningless browsing or money on services that won’t get you anywhere. Your search will be easy and effective and is very likely to finally land you the wife you’ve always wanted.

How much do Korean mail order brides cost?

The experience of looking for Korean brides is not free, and spending money starts long before you begin planning your big Korean wedding ceremony. There are two major ways to spend money when you are exploring the world of the best Korean brides: improving your online dating experience and visiting your bride in Korea.

When it comes to online dating, the expenses start right off the bat. You typically can sign up for free, but you need both a paid membership and credits to get anywhere, including messaging other brides and even viewing their full profiles. On average, using a dating site costs men from $50 to $200 per month.

Visiting your Korean bride in her home country will require even more expenses from you. Everything from the plane tickets and accommodations to food, transportation, and entertainment, costs money. And given that it’s Korea, these things are not going to be cheap. The typical cost of a two-week stay in Korea is between $5,000 and $10,000. And, for example, if you like to impress your women with extravagant gifts, your budget can increase even more.

5 tips on how to get a Korean mail order bride

Thousands of Korean women use popular dating services and mail order bride sites, but they won’t just date or marry anyone who contacts them. When you are trying to win over one of the charming Korean mail order brides, you need to have a good strategy.

These 5 tips will help you to get your perfect Korean wife:

Pay special attention to your profile. The most beautiful Korean brides get lots of messages from men, so in order to stand out, you need to have an attractive profile with detailed information about yourself and several appealing pictures. Visit site regularly. When a woman is determined to find a long-term partner or a husband, she is looking for commitment, and it starts with regular communication. You need to talk as often as possible to strengthen your connection. Show a genuine interest. Korean women enjoy asking questions, but they enjoy it even more when their romantic interest is actually interested in their views, background, dreams, and plans for the future. Make an effort. You can be the most interesting person in the world, but that’s not enough to charm a Korean lady. She expects you to go the extra mile to charm her. For example, if the dating site has a gift delivery feature, you can use it on her birthday or your first anniversary. Find the right time to meet in real life. The first real-life meeting is probably the most crucial moment in your relationship. It’s important not to rush things but also not to drag out the relationship. Ideally, it should happen around a year since you’ve met online.

Noteworthy myths about Korean mail order brides

Not many Western gentlemen have had the luck to date Asian woman, let alone a woman from beautiful and exotic Korea. Paired with the unquestionable popularity of Korean brides online, this creates several persistent stereotypes and myths that we are here to debunk.

The appearance of Korean girls is not fully natural

When looking at the beautiful mail order brides from Korea, you cannot believe that their flawless features are completely natural. However, that is exactly the case. Asian beauty is the result of good genes, excellent self-care, and masterful use of makeup. Cosmetic surgery is also somewhat common in the country, but it’s more reserved for celebrities, not ordinary beautiful women.

Korean women are naive and childish

This stereotype is the direct consequence of Korean culture, which is vibrant and fun. Outsiders look at Korean music videos, TV shows, cartoons, and other popular culture and believe that this is what local women are really like. However, you should know that most women in Korea act their actual age, and embracing their somewhat naive culture is a way for them to unwind and have fun, not escape reality.

Korean ladies will never put family over career

In the traditional culture in South Korea, people work significantly more than in the Western part of the modern world, and that includes women as well thanks to gender equality policies. However, a woman will always make an exception when she’s ready to get married and start a family. Nothing will stand in the way of a Korean woman fulfilling her dream of becoming a wife and a mother.

Korean girls are not ready to settle down until their mid-30s

According to the statistics, an average Korean bride is 30 years of age when she gets married. And that’s when she decides to tie the knot, which means she needs to meet her future husband and decide to date him exclusively, or possibly even live with him, at least a year or two before that. So this stereotype is completely untrue.

Her Korean parents will be too involved in your relationship

The importance of family ties in Korea cannot be overstated. Korean ladies love and cherish their family members, from their parents to their distant relatives, and their family values are actually one of the reasons why they make the best wives. At the same time, your future wife’s parents know better than to get overly involved in her serious relationships, let alone marriage.

Top reasons why Korean women want to marry Western men

Out of all Asian countries, South Korea seems to be one of the most developed and successful ones, especially for women. Still, the interest of Korean ladies in foreign men is pretty obvious. But why do sexy Korean women want to date and marry Western guys so much? In most cases, it’s a combination of these five factors.

Attraction to Western men

It’s no secret that Asian brides in general are very attracted to Western men, and that includes both their appearance and personality. A typical Asian woman may have never met a Western guy in person, but she has seen enough foreign men in the media to know that this is exactly who she’d like to be with. And Korean ladies are no exception: Western guys are often seen as the epitome of the male class in Asia.

Interest in foreign culture

One of the reasons why Korean girls are so drawn to foreigners is that they are downright obsessed with Western culture. Without a doubt, Korean culture is one of the most unusual and attention-grabbing ones in the world, but that’s how many Koreans also feel about Western culture. And after an average Korean woman has spent a couple of decades admiring Western culture from afar, she can easily imagine herself moving closer to it with a man she loves.

Unhappiness with the local dating scene

South Korean society may seem like a developed country and perfect place for women to date, but a typical Korean woman has a slightly different experience than we imagine. Korean men sometimes treat their women as an afterthought, putting work above everything else and even valuing their friendships higher than their romantic relationships. Needless to say, Korean females rightfully believe they deserve better, which is why they consider online dating with foreign guys.

Desire to be a full-time wife and mother

You may currently not know a lot of things about the Korean peninsula, but you definitely know that this country has a special attitude towards work. Both men and women work way more than 40 hours a week there, and there are no exceptions even for women who are about to become mothers or have recently become ones. For most Korean women, who want to become good wives and mothers, this situation is unacceptable, and they believe they can have it better overseas.

FAQ

How to bring a Korean mail order bride to America?

If you are determined to get a Korean wife and you have met a woman who can fill this role, you need to research the legal ways to do it. The most popular way to legally marry a foreign woman in the US is to first get her a K1 visa. With this visa, she will be able to legally enter the US as your fiancée, and then you will have 3 months to tie the knot.

How much does a Korean mail order bride cost?

Depending on how long you spend dating mail order brides online, how many times you meet your Korean bride in person, how much you spend on gifts, and many other factors, your overall budget can range from $5,000 to $15,000 and beyond. Earlier in this article, we explained it in more detail.

Do Korean brides like American men?

We cannot speak for all South Korean women, let alone North Korean brides, but it’s safe to assume that a large part of them do like American men. Among other things, Asian women like the confidence of Western guys, the fact that they respect and cherish their brides, and the way their priorities rightfully change when they get married and start a family.

Do Korean brides speak English?

A language barrier is an understandable concern in international dating, but it’s not something you need to worry about with Korean brides. South Korea is a pretty Westernized country, so even though the Korean accent will require you some time to get used to, you’ll have no problem communicating with Korean girls.

What is the best dating site to meet Korean women?

That depends on what you expect from the best Asian dating sites. For us, the best site is the one that has the biggest, most active audience of beautiful Korean women but also rocks an attractive design, a convenient mobile version, competitive prices, and safety features. To us, this site is Eastern Honeys.