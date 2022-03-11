Article prepared by Irene Stevens from romancescout.com

For the past two decades, international online dating has remained the most effective way to meet people from other countries to build a long-term relationship. If you find Korean singles irresistible and you’d like a chance to meet a perfect match, there is no other place you need to be than one of the Korean women dating services.

Sure, there is Tinder, but it’s not ideal for meeting foreign girls. But it works well if you are physically in Korea. But what if you are far away and want to find Korean women? Luckily, there are other popular international dating sites where you can meet exactly the kind of women you are looking for. There are a lot of Korean girls on such sites who want to be with foreign men instead of Korean guys. What’s great about these services is that they are Korean dating sites in English, meaning you don’t need to speak Korean to use them. This is our guide to the best online dating sites in Korea.

Best Korean dating sites for foreigners

A Korean women dating site is probably the most popular way to meet Korean singles. These sites have been selected by the team of romancescout.com as the best sites for finding Korean women:

Chat room with single Korean women — Talkliv is our choice

Sometimes, you are not looking for long-term relationships with women from South Korea. All you want is an opportunity to make friends with other ladies and some language exchange. In that case, you can get what you’re looking for with Talkliv, a chatting site for foreigners and South Koreans. If you want to chat with Korean women online, you should definitely try Talkliv.

💌 Try Talkliv.com now for chatting with single Korean women

Irene Stevens: from romancescout.com:

My journey through the world of Korean dating wasn’t always smooth, but I want you to have the best time when looking for a Korean girl. I personally tried and tested these Korean dating sites, so I’ll tell you everything I know.

Reviews of popular dating sites with Korean women

So what to expect as a first-time member of the favorite online dating sites with Korean women? Dating site reviews prepared by romancescout.com will help you find the best dating site to meet a Korean friend or soulmate.

EasternHoneys Summary

👍 Best for: Developing relationships with Korean singles 📲 Available on: Web/mobile ✅ Key features: Photo & video exchange, gift delivery 🆓 Free registration: Yes 💰 Special offer Up to 30 bonus credits for new members

EasternHoneys FAQ

How to sign up for EasternHoneys?

Becoming a member of EasternHoneys is easy—all it takes is 1 minute of your time and a working email address since you’ll need to confirm it later.

How to discover the women of EasternHoneys?

You can explore the female users of EasternHoneys by using search, video messages, People, Newsfeed, or Streams features, or even responding to chat notifications in the bottom right corner.

How to communicate with members on EasternHoneys?

There are several ways for you to reach out to like-minded people on EasternHoneys: chat, mail, photo & video exchange, gift delivery, and requesting a date.

Is EasternHoneys available for smartphones?

Yes, you can use EasternHoneys on any mobile or desktop device thanks to the adaptable browser version that works perfectly on any platform.

Can you use EasternHoneys for free?

Yes, you can browse EasternHoneys and its female profiles for free for as long as you want. But if you want to communicate with the women, you will need to have the required number of credits in your account.

Is EasternHoneys legit?

Yes, we found EasternHoneys to be a legit dating service with real women and transparent pricing policies.

CuteAsianWoman Summary

👍 Best for: Starting a committed relationship with a Korean match 📲 Available on: Web/iOS/Android ✅ Key features: Chat, video chat, phone calls 🆓 Free registration: Yes 💰 Special offer 2 free chat vouchers

CuteAsianWoman FAQ

How to sign up for CuteAsianWoman?

Registration for CuteAsianWoman happens in two quick stages. First, you’ll need to answer a few questions about your intentions on this dating site. Then, you will be presented with a second set of questions, this time about your name, birthday, and email address, to fill out your basic profile.

How to discover the women of CuteAsianWoman?

There are several ways for you to get to know the female members of CuteAsianWoman. You can find your perfect match by searching, checking out the Online section, paying attention to the chat notifications, and trying the Smart Matches feature.

How to communicate with other members on CuteAsianWoman?

Compared to other popular dating apps, CuteAsianWoman provides a more comprehensive selection of communication features. When you meet a Korean girl you like, you can chat or video chat with her, send her a letter, make a phone call, or send her flowers or a gift.

Is CuteAsianWoman available for smartphones?

Yes. In addition to the mobile browser version that you can run on any mobile phone or tablet, there is a downloadable app. It’s available both for iOS and Android and will allow you to enjoy your communication on the go.

Can you use CuteAsianWoman for free?

CuteAsianWoman is a site that allows you to sign up and browse for free, but everything else is available only on a paid basis. You’ll need a $9.99 monthly membership, as well as credits, to get the complete CuteAsianWoman experience.

Is CuteAsianWoman legit?

Yes, during our time on the site, we haven’t encountered any fake profiles or bots. The site also appears to take serious measures to prevent unwanted activity among the members.

OrchidRomance Summary

👍 Best for: Building ground for a serious relationship with a lady from Korea 📲 Available on: Web/mobile ✅ Key features: People, chat, gift delivery 🆓 Free registration: Yes 💰 Special offer 10 credits for confirming your email

OrchidRomance FAQ

How to sign up for OrchidRomance?

An internet connection and a valid email address are all you need to sign up for OrchidRomance: simply state your name, date of birth, and email, and tell the site a little bit about your dating preferences before becoming a rightful member of the site.

How to discover the women of OrchidRomance?

You have several options if you want to explore the variety of girls on OrchidRomance. You can go the traditional way and use the search results, or you can try one of the innovative features of the site: People, Newsfeed, and Streams.

How to communicate with other members on OrchidRomance?

There are various communication methods available on this online dating site. You can do anything from sending a letter or starting a chat to sending a video or a photo, buying the woman a gift, or setting up the first date.

Is OrchidRomance available for smartphones?

For sure! You can use OrchidRomance both on your desktop and your mobile device and seamlessly switch between them with the help of the browser version of the site. No downloads, no additional steps—just pure enjoyment.

Can you use OrchidRomance for free?

The site does not charge you for registration, profile visits, or using search, but you do need to pay for chats and other communication features with the help of credits. You can get 20 bonus credits simply for signing up.

Is OrchidRomance legit?

Yes, we consider OrchidRomance to be a legit dating site. You only pay for the features you are actually using, and there are little to no fake profiles thanks to the profile validation requirement for women from Korea.

AsiaMe Summary

👍 Best for: Flirting and serious dating with women from South Korea 📲 Available on: Web/iOS/Android ✅ Key features: Matching algorithm, chat, video calls 🆓 Free registration: Yes 💰 Special offer 1 month of free membership

AsiaMe FAQ

How to sign up for AsiaMe?

AsiaMe requires you to sign up to be able to meet the women. You’ll be asked to provide your name, date of birth, and email address. Choose your password, and you can move on to exploring the site.

How to discover the women of AsiaMe?

To meet the women of AsiaMe, you can use several different tools. There is a search system, a matching algorithm, and a section with all ladies who are currently online and available for a chat.

How to communicate with other members on AsiaMe?

Besides chat and letters, which you will find on every dating site in Korea, AsiaMe also gives you a chance to make phone calls and video chat with members, as well as send them gifts.

Is AsiaMe available for smartphones?

Yes! There is an official AsiaMe app that you can download to your Android or iOS device, use your login credentials, and talk to Korean singles from any platform you have.

Can you use AsiaMe for free?

You can sign up and browse AsiaMe without paying anything, but you’ll need to pay for the majority of communication features using credits. Moreover, you will have a chance to get a $9.99/month Premium membership.

Is AsiaMe legit?

Yes, AsiaMe has every right to be called a legit dating platform. We especially liked the profile verification system that eliminates the risk of fake profiles.

DateNiceAsian Summary

👍 Best for: Long-term dating that leads to marriage 📲 Available on: Web/iOS/Android ✅ Key features: Smart Matches, chat, video calls 🆓 Free registration: Yes 💰 Special offer 2 free Say Hi vouchers

DateNiceAsian FAQ

How to sign up for DateNiceAsian?

Registration on DateNiceAsian consists of two steps. First, you’ll need to answer some questions about your dating preferences and goals, and then you get a few more questions about your name, date of birth, email, and other specific criteria.

How to discover the women of DateNiceAsian?

You can discover Korean singles by using search, viewing all women who are currently online, checking your notifications with chat requests, or using the Smart Matches feature.

How to communicate with other members on DateNiceAsian?

DateNiceAsian provides several ways to get in touch and date with its women from Korea. They include chat, emails, video and phone calls, virtual gifts, and a gift delivery service for special occasions.

Is DateNiceAsian available for smartphones?

Yes! You can use the browser version of DateNiceAsian from any desktop or mobile device. On top of that, you can download their official dating app that is available both for Android and iOS devices.

Can you use DateNiceAsian for free?

There is no fee required to sign up for DateNiceAsian or to use the search or matching features. However, messaging and other communication options are only available to premium members. The membership costs $9.99 per month, and you’ll also need to pay for other features in credits.

Is DateNiceAsian legit?

Yes! DateNiceAsian has a profile verification system to eliminate the possibility of a scam, as well as some inspiring success stories of people who met through the dating app.

Talkliv Summary

Talkliv.com FAQ

How to sign up for Talkliv?

You can only look for a potential match on Talkliv as a member, and to do that, all it takes is your name, date of birth, email, and password. Registration is 100% free.

How to discover the women of Talkliv?

You can discover other members by using search, the People feature, watching live streams, reading the newsfeed, or simply opting for a random chat connection.

How to communicate with members on Talkliv?

The key communication feature on Talkliv is sending messages through the chat. Simply find a young or mature woman you like and talk about your everyday life or other subjects. There is also an option to send letters or chat stickers.

Is Talkliv available for smartphones?

Yes! Even though Talkliv doesn’t have its own dating app you can download to your mobile phone or tablet, there is a mobile browser version of the site you can use on any device without the need to download anything.

Can you use Talkliv for free?

You can sign up, browse the profiles and visit them, and even view video streams for free. However, you will need to pay to use communication features, including chat and mail. You can pay for them in credits that you can buy in packages ranging from $9.99 to $149.99.

Is Talkliv legit?

Yes, Talkliv is a perfectly legit site for meeting Korean friends and even lovers. The women’s profiles look absolutely genuine, and you pay only for the features you are using.

Ultimate comparison of dating platforms in South Korea

Name Main features Price (starting at) Mobile EasternHoneys PeopleMessagesGift delivery $2.99 Browser version CuteAsianWoman Instant messagesPhone callsMatching system $3.99 App OrchidRomance ChatPeopleLetters $2.99 Browser version AsiaMe Smart MatchesChatVideo chat $3.99 App DateNiceAsian MatchesVideo callsFlower & gift delivery $3.99 App Talkliv ChatLive streamsMails $2.99 Browser version

Final thoughts

Whether you are looking for a Korean friend for chatting or want to meet Korean singles for a serious relationship, a Korean dating site is exactly what you need to be successful. And with our honest takes on the best Korean dating sites, you will easily make the right choice of service to join.

