KoreTrak Review – The Fitness Band Tracker For My Weight Loss

KoreTrak is one of those modern innovations that seems like it’s targeted towards a much younger audience. A hip new smartwatch to track your fitness stats–who in their 50s would care for such a thing and why would I even care about tracking my stats? If I wanted to lose weight, I’d do 30 minutes of exercise a day and cut out fatty foods. That’s all it takes, right?

Unfortunately, I learned the hard way that following simple advice like that doesn’t help you lose weight. In reality, everyone’s body is different because we change with age and genetics. A new diet that works for a young adult might not work on a senior’s body, especially if it makes you work out at a gym every other day. So when it comes to losing weight, you really need to go through a trial and error process to find what works for you.

I’ve been through plenty of different diets and fitness programs but as a senior, I find it difficult to muster up the energy to work out all the time. I could always hire a personal trainer for advice and motivation, but it’s a huge commitment that costs a lot of money. Stuck for options, I asked my son for some advice. Being a tech enthusiast, he quickly suggested that I give a smartwatch a try.

“How’s that going to help me? I don’t need a watch!” I told him. He gave me a funny look, one of those “you just don’t get it, do you?” stares. But after a bit of explaining and a few minutes on the internet, we settled reading some KoreTrak reviews. Little did I know, this little watch on a plastic band would change my life forever.

What is KoreTrak?

KoreTrak is a health and fitness monitor. In other words, it’s a little device that straps onto your wrist and keeps a track of your activity and goals. If you’re anything like me, you could look at many KoreTrak reviews and still not understand what a fitness tracker is really for. Who needs to track those stats? Why are they important? What does it even track?

These health metrics like heart rate, blood pressure and calories don’t seem very important at first. But as you start to use the KoreTrak fitness tracker and also understand how your body gains and loses weight, it’ll all start to make sense. For instance, it has a tracker that allows me to see how many steps I’ve taken and what my heart rate is at. It makes it easy and convenient for me to get a general understanding of what my health stats are and my activity levels for the day.

As a bit of a technophobe, I was originally put off by the small screen. I thought it would be hard to press the button and read the text, but the display is surprisingly bright and the button isn’t a physical button–you just need to place your finger on it. It’s also very easy to control with just a single button, just as I read on the KoreTrak reviews. There are no complicated menus to navigate and everything just works.

Does KoreTrak work?

KoreTrak is a health-tracking device that completely changed my approach to fitness and getting active. However, a KoreTrak review alone can’t do the device justice since everyone’s body and activity levels are different.

To answer the question; yes, KoreTrak does work. However, simply putting on the KoreTrak smartwatch doesn’t mean you’ll lose weight–it’s not magic. Instead, what KoreTrak does is enable you to get fit by keeping track of your activity and helping you understand what it really takes to lose weight.

In the beginning, you might not know what a calorie is or why it matters. But once you realize that all the food we eat can be measured in calories, then it starts to make sense. The rule of thumb is that you need to burn more calories than you gain to lose weight. The average 55-year-old at 12 stone actually burns around 1,600 calories without doing anything. We burn calories by simply existing!

Now let’s look at calories from food. A packet of crisps can be roughly 150 calories. If we eat those crisps and then go for a walk or run, we’ll see exactly how many calories we can burn. If you want to “burn off” the calories from the crisps, you can put on the KoreTrak, go for a walk and then keep going until the counter reaches 150 calories. Congratulations–you’ve just burned off the food you ate!

Now back to our business, KoreTrak helps you become more informed about your health and the decisions you make. It gives you a better understanding of how much activity you’re engaging in and how much you need to work out to make up for the food you eat. It opens you up to a different view on weight loss that is backed by science instead of speculation. It truly does work, but you can’t think of it as a magic bullet for your weight problems!

KoreTrak Pros and Cons

Pros

● Simple-to-use controls

● Offers deep insight into your health and activity levels

● Water-resistant

● Cheaper than most other branded smartwatches

● Can connect to your phone to store fitness and health data

● Comfortable watch that adjusts to most wrist sizes

● Automatically stores up to 7 days worth of data

● Analyze your sleep patterns so you can get a good night’s rest

● Keeps you motivated to work out and get active

Cons

● It’s not a magic bullet for weight problems!

● Requires you to understand terms like calories and heart rate, and also how they relate to your fitness and health

● Fitness trackers aren’t 100% accurate in regards to heart rate and calories, but this is a flaw with tracks in general and NOT the KoreTrak

Final Verdict

The KoreTrak is a wonderful and affordable piece of gear that certainly helped me lose weight and get more active. However, the thing I am most grateful for is how the KoreTrak opened my eyes to what real weight loss means. When people tell you to work out for x minutes or eat y foods, it’s a huge oversimplification of what your body really needs. When you get the KoreTrak, you’ll be motivated to learn more about calories, heart rate and activity levels and how they relate to your body and losing weight.

There’s a bit of learning involved, but once you understand how weight loss works on a scientific and quantifiable level, you’ll start to appreciate what a fitness tracker can do. Everyone’s weight loss journey is different and having a fitness tracker like the KoreTrak can make it much easier for you. Thankfully, there’s a Money-Back Guarantee that can give you some peace of mind if you’re still on the fence about getting one.

