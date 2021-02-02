Las Vegas Tech Mogul Prophecy Onasis Shares His Top Marketing Strategies That Built A Multiple Seven Figure Business

Leading tech entrepreneur and proud CTO of Vuuzle Media Corporation, Prophecy Onasis lays out a few tech skills that he believes can do good for the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Prophecy Onasis has an epic name, a man who predicts the future but he lives up to that name in leading a respected media and entertainment company Vuuzle Media Corporation. As a leading tech executive, he shares his views about certain tech marketing principles that the next generation must focus on to move their businesses forward in this digital age.

Video Content Marketing

“Content is king, everyone knows this,” says Prophecy. In fact, as social media platforms continue to preferentially treat video content with priority it is clear that it will remain an important part of marketing for any business. Prophecy says modern entrepreneurs must learn to embrace this as well as an arena he is well known for, programmatic advertising, if they are to achieve their desired success.

User Experience

User experience (UX) is a crucial factor and the heart of content marketing. UX is a process for improving upon user satisfaction by enhancing the accessibility, pleasure, and usability provided between the interaction of the audience and the product. Prophecy Onasis explains that “if one learns the how and why of an experience, one can drive his/her business to newer levels of success. It is something that is far too important to ignore and a non-negotiable in building all tech products”

Social Media Skills

The world has come under one roof with the help of the internet and the rise of social media platforms. Amidst so much consumption of social media, especially after a pandemic, it becomes the most important skill to be honed by modern-day entrepreneurs, suggests Prophecy Onasis. Not just using these platforms, but successfully monetizing is also an art. Prophecy believes as these platforms evolve each day one must stay ahead of the curve.

“Having the attitude of I know it all or working with the intention to do everything all by yourself, poses as a hurdle in a professional’s career”

Prophecy says in addition, it is important to delegate tasks and outsource work. Finding the right talent and delegating the right tasks can also help the generation of entrepreneurs to reach success faster and become more proficient.

Prophecy Onasis has spearheaded incredible tech projects like Vuuzle TV CDN platform, VUMU Music platform, and Clout9 a 3-dimensional content delivery platform. He believes that technical skills are fundamentally important for any industry, as it helps drive people and their businesses to greater success.