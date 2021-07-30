Latest Google Link Update: SEO Qamar Zaman discusses on Mission Matters Podcast Hosted by Podcast Host Adam Torres – Helps Understand in simple English for Business Owners

The latest episode of the Mission Matters podcast Marketing Masterclass series, hosted by Adam Torres and Qamar Zaman, takes listeners through the do’s and don’ts of link building, and how to adapt to the new Google link update.



Beverly Hills, CA — Many small businesses are aware of the importance of content marketing for business growth, but content marketing and SEO are far more complicated than they may seem. In a new episode of the Mission Matters podcast, digital growth expert Qamar Zaman explains the fundamentals of optimizing your content for Google.



The Marketing Masterclass series so far has focused mostly on how to create content that will help small businesses gain traction. In the latest episode, Qamar explains how to prepare such content for Google so that it can be found through search engines. Qamar also provides crucial information about the Google link update, which began rollout earlier this week.

Qamar’s digital marketing consultancy, KISSPR, uses a unique storytelling method to help businesses grow organically and make authentic connections with a loyal audience. As the author of two search engine marketing books and a member of the invitation-only Forbes Agency Council, Qamar is considered a respected thought leader in the marketing field, having written for authority publications such as Forbes and Huffington Post.



“Because we are putting content on the search engines, we need to understand that we are relying on their space,” explains Qamar, whose decades of experience in SEO mean that he has seen Google’s guidelines shift over the years, “This is their space. Even though Google is a free search engine, we have to follow their rules.”

(Listen to the full episode here.)

In the podcast episode, Mr. Zaman discusses topics related to optimizing content for Google, the fundamentals of links, and adapting to the new Google update:

The background of KISS PR.

The history of Google updates.

Preparing your content for Google.

Links

Dofollow and nofollow links.

Types of anchor text.

Content Page

Qamar’s top recommendation for business owners is to hire two different consultants — one for an SEO audit, and one to do the SEO work — to keep a checks and balances system and ensure that you are only being sold services you actually need.

About KISS PR Digital Storytelling

KISS PR is a cutting edge digital growth company that was founded in 2003 by Qamar Zaman in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, and is considered a leader in the industry. Zaman spent several years building relationships with top influencers in the legal, business, health sciences and technology fields, and continues to assist elite law firms and businesses in reaching new heights. KISS PR enables businesses to grow their online presence and save time and money while growing their businesses. Brands around the world have benefited from this unique storytelling model. Over 31,000 stories have been told by KissPR, and we continue to help small businesses achieve their dreams. https://kisspr.com/.

About Mission Matters Podcast

Mission Matters Business Podcast with Adam Torres. Interviews are released daily featuring leaders in a 10-15 minute format. Our podcast is designed for busy people on the move. No fluff. Mission Matters Business with Adam Torres on Apple Podcasts

Find the podcast on your preferred listening platform:

Youtube: https://youtu.be/SvPEi6eA8Rs

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ph/pin/713046553505060090

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CQwHO5ggQJR/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/i/status/1410277973241040902

Facebook: https://fb.watch/6smnvSokxl/

Media Contact

Az@kisspr.com

Sources:

Related Post: Google Link Spam Algorithm Update Rolling Out on July 26