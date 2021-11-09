Leading health and supplement brand ‘Vegan Gummies’ follows an effective strategy to build brand awareness

For any brand, the main motive is to not just build goodwill or earn revenues by offering the best products and services. Raising awareness goes a long way in building the sustainability of the brand. To raise awareness, you have got to be social. In simple words, presenting a brand consistently over social media platforms and interacting with the target audience can help in creating brand awareness. Leveraging this strategy, Megan Shears and Anthony Agyeman’s brand ‘Vegan Gummies’ is building the right momentum among the audience.

Needless to say, ‘Vegan Gummies’ is by far one of the leading brands offering an array of vitamins in the form of gummies. Going by the brand name, it is easy to decode that the products are completely vegan and made with an organic approach. While a majority of supplement brands have vitamin tablets derived from animals, but ‘Vegan Gummies’ follows a different perspective to not harm animals for the sake of humankind.

Promoting veganism and raising a voice against animal cruelty, the founders are making their bit to save animals. All the gummies of the brand are GMO-free, gelatin-free and have no artificial sugar added to them. To let the message reach out to the masses globally, ‘Vegan Gummies’ plans to raise awareness digitally. Enlightening about the same, Megan and Anthony stated that they intend to have vegans, influencers and celebrities from the wellness industry be the face of ‘Vegan Gummies’.

“We are looking forward to collaborating with fitness enthusiasts to build brand awareness. It can only be achieved when we go all out in the digital domain and promote our brand”, quoted Megan. Furthermore, Anthony highlighted that they are not only working on the influencer marketing campaigns but are working towards creating informative blogs and taking a traditional mode of advertising so that the brand’s communication reaches out to people of all age groups.

We have often seen these entrepreneurs speak about environmental conservation. With their brand, they are making it all clear to not exploit the environment for the benefit of humans. Some of the best-selling products of ‘Vegan Gummies’ are CBD, Melatonin, Biotin and Women’s Multi-Vitamin. In the coming time, the brand is aiming to come up with various other vitamin gummies for women, men and children.

As the promotional activities to highlight the brand’s USP go in full swing, the founders are leaving no stone unturned in making the brand reach its potential target audience. The duo is hopeful that imbibing modern and traditional modes of marketing methods will help the brand target its audience effectively.

