Leanbean Reviews 2021 – Does Leanbean The Best Fat Burner For Women?

The health supplements industry is not gender neutral, is it? That’s why Leanbean is a remarkable addition to this space, which is otherwise dominated by many weight loss supplements designed for bodybuilders and sportsmen; primarily men.

We are sure that you have come across many Leanbean reviews on the internet. There are thousands of them, just like there are positive experiences from the thousands of women who used this and found it to be a life changer.

But not many Leanbean reviews shine a light on how this female fat burner works, what its benefits are, and how it will fit into your fitness goals. Weight loss is a very personal journey and you, as a woman, deserve to know what lies in the magic capsule.

To help you make up your mind about this female fat burner we have dug deep and come up with all facts, figures, advantages, and potential drawbacks about Leanbean.

We will tell you about how it burns fat, its ingredients (and whether they are natural), and the results that you can expect to see.

But first, let us tell you how Leanbean came into being.

What Is Leanbean?

Leanbean is the first weight loss supplement made for women who are struggling with their post-pregnancy body, the unexpected weight gain during menopause, or those who just want to look fit and fabulous.

The idea behind Leanbean came from one of the founders’ personal experiences of having gained weight during her pregnancy, and how difficult it was to lose that weight.

She looked at the market and found that it did not have any products for women who are struggling to lose weight after pregnancy. So, she thought of creating a solution for herself and other overweight women across the world to lose weight quickly.

It was launched by Ultimate Life, which has manufactured several other fat burning supplements including Leanbean.

As we mentioned earlier, Leanbean is designed especially for women. Right from the problems, it addresses to the ingredients, everything is more women-centric. We will touch more on this as we proceed.

Leanbean has been around for 5-years now. That’s relatively short in the weight loss industry. But within this short time span, it has managed to garner thousands of positive reviews on review platforms, messaging boards, Facebook groups, and so on.

That’s impressive, considering that most supplements take years to gain traction.

How Does Leanbean Work?

To understand what separates Leanbean from the cookie-cutter fat burners sold online, you need to understand the biggest hurdles that women face during their weight loss process.

Passionate about creating a fat burner that will help women get back in shape, the Leanbean team did extensive research and came up with three reasons why most of them fail to lose weight despite making best efforts:

a) Cravings

There are studies that reveal how women are more prone to binge eating and emotional eating as compared to men. There are numerous supposed theories in place that try to explain this unhealthy snacking behavior. Some researchers opine that women are hardwired to crave unhealthy food during their menstrual cycle. Others state that fluctuating estrogen levels make them prone to mood swings.

Since sugar triggers a reward sensation in the brain, it’s a matter of time before most women crave sugary treats. One sweet snack leads to another and before they know it, they are consuming a lot more calories than they should.

b) Lack of Motivation

There are times when you feel motivated enough to lose weight, but lack of discipline and consistency contribute to your failure. It is not uncommon for women to start out strong after learning about the benefits of weight loss, but lose steam along the way.

This can also be attributed to lack of energy.

Most fat burner supplements for women use a cookie cutter approach addressing just one aspect of weight loss. Whereas for losing weight successfully, a woman needs more than just cravings control or a metabolism boost.

That’s where energy comes into play. It is vital for a woman to have the physical and mental energy needed to workout and make healthy food choices.

Most women juggle different responsibilities. If they just start to eat fewer calories one fine day, it can cause a dip in both physical and mental energy levels. When it becomes too tiring to continue, a woman might choose to quit the weight loss journey entirely.

c) Stress

One of the biggest hurdles to losing weight is stress. There are times when women want to burn fat but cannot do it no matter how hard they try. In such a situation in a weight loss regimen, stress leaves them fighting a losing battle against their own body.

In many cases, this can be attributed to a hormone called cortisol.

When a woman is stressed, cortisol levels go up and have a domino effect on the other hormones that control weight loss. This makes it harder for them for losing weight as compared to men.

Being stressed all the time leads to binge eating instead of a healthy diet, fatigue, lethargy, etc. which can negate your weight loss efforts completely.

Leanbean Female Fat Burner has taken such challenges head-on and combined ingredients that help with cravings, boost metabolism and suppress stress.

Let’s take a look at the ingredients in this dietary supplement to understand what makes it different from other weight loss supplements in the market today.

What Are The Leanbean Ingredients?

Leanbean is a blend of 11-natural ingredients that include Green Coffee bean extract, Glucomannan or Konjac Root, Turmeric, Garcinia Cambogia Extract & Acai Berry to name a few.

Let’s take a look at the ingredient list in detail and analyze what the scientific studies say about them.

1- Glucomannan

Glucomannan, also known as Konjac fiber, is a natural dietary fiber that comes from the roots of the Amorphophallus konjac plant. It has been used in Asian cuisine and folk medication for years.

But it was recently discovered that Konjac fiber in Glucomannan has an uncanny ability to absorb water and swell, turning into jelly in your abdomen.

This slows down the rate at which the food is excreted from the system. Also, it controls your sugar spikes, keeping cravings in check.

A study published in the journal ‘Obesity Reviews‘ concluded that “Glucomannan intake resulted in significant weight loss (5.3 kg over 3 months period), reduction in waist circumference and hips circumference, reduction in serum triglyceride levels and improvement of other cardiovascular risk parameters.

2- Choline

Choline is a water soluble nutrient that acts as an essential building block for major structural components of cells, such as phospholipids. It works to accelerate weight loss by increasing the rate at which the human body burns fatty acids for energy.

This results in gradual but steady weight loss over a period of time.

A study published in ‘Nutrition Research’ concluded that “Concentrated choline supplementation was shown to have significant positive effects on plasma metabolite concentrations associated with metabolic processes”.

3- Garcinia Cambogia

Garcinia Cambogia is a pumpkin shaped fruit that’s native to Indonesia. It takes its name from the tamarind which it resembles. The extract of Garcinia Cambogia fruit contains Hydroxycitric Acid (HCA) along with antioxidants and fiber.

HCA is the primary ingredient in many fat burners that helps with the regulation of citrate lyase, an enzyme that helps convert excess carbohydrates into fat.

It also boosts serotonin levels in the brain which act as a natural anti-depressant and help to control cravings for sugar or carbs.

4- Chromium Picolinate

Chromium Picolinate is a trace mineral that’s vital to the proper function of insulin, which regulates blood sugar levels. It is considered as the delivery system for stored fat, which sends it to the cells to be burned for energy.

So, if your body is not able to produce or use insulin efficiently, it will result in increased fat storage.

Chromium picolinate ensures that your body is properly utilizing glucose which will help you lose weight. It also keeps your energy levels elevated throughout the day.

5- Vitamin B6, B 12

B Vitamins like Vitamin B6 and B12 both help convert carbs into energy instead of fat. This helps you lose weight faster as well as boost your energy levels. Both of these B Vitamins also play a key role in boosting cognitive function.

This explains why women on Leanbean don’t experience mood swings and fatigue after shifting to a low-calorie diet. Besides, studies show that weight loss improves cognition and overall brain function.

6- Green Coffee Bean Extract

Green Coffee Bean Extracts contain an active compound called Chlorogenic Acid, which helps in the proper metabolism of glucose. It works by inhibiting sugar production in your liver which results in reduced fat storage.

It also inhibits an enzyme called alpha-amylase, which prevents carbohydrates from converting into sugar after they enter your system. This enhances fat burning process, thus accelerating weight loss. Green Coffee Extract also contains natural caffeine by the way.

7- Turmeric

Turmeric is a plant that’s native to India. It has been used in Indian cuisine for centuries, thanks to its powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric helps prevent diabetes by improving insulin resistance, stabilizing blood sugar, while also boosting levels of adiponectin, which improves the rate at which your body burns fat.

Curcumin also has a strong thermogenic effect, which means that it speeds up your body’s metabolism and keeps you full for a longer duration of time.

8- Acai Berry

Acai berry is one of the most nutritious foods on the planet. It contains the essential minerals magnesium, calcium, iron, and manganese.

It also contains anthocyanins, which help reduce free radicals and protect your body from cancer and heart disease. It is a powerful antioxidant that helps you lose weight by boosting your metabolic rate and improving the digestion of fats and proteins.

9- Chloride

Chloride is an essential mineral needed for your body’s cells to function properly. It also stimulates the secretion of hydrochloric acid in your stomach which helps break down food faster, helping you lose weight more quickly.

It is best added to foods that are high in protein or fat, because they trigger its release into the digestive system.

10- Zinc

Zinc is one of the most important minerals for your metabolism as it helps in the proper functioning of as many as 70 enzymes. It also promotes healthy thyroid function, which ensures that you burn more calories throughout the day.

It is estimated that nearly 30% women are deficient in zinc due to their monthly cycle, unhealthy diet, and poor lifestyle habits.

So, adding Leanbean to your diet will not only help you lose weight but also make sure that you are getting the optimum amount of nutrients.

11- Piperine

Last but not the least, we have Piperine which is added to enhance the potency of other ingredients .

Piperine is a compound found in Black Pepper. It has potent anti-inflammatory properties and also enhances bioavailability of nutrients, which means that more of them will be absorbed into your blood stream.

It inhibits enzymes in your liver that prevent proper distribution of nutrients throughout your body after you eat them.

It is actually permitted by the US FDA, PTMC and EFSA to be added to nutritional supplements because of its superior efficacy in increasing nutrient levels in your body.

Overall, we feel that the ingredients have tons of credible evidence that connects them to weight loss.

Besides, these ingredients work in synergy which produces a well-rounded benefit list, addressing more than one challenge associated with weight loss.

What Are The Benefits of Using Leanbean?

All things said and done, how does Leanbean fit into your weight loss plans?

Well, as we discussed before Leanbean can help you lose weight in numerous ways.

1- Curbing Unhealthy Snacking to help lose weight

Leanbean has the highest concentration of Glucomannan amongst all appetite suppressants that we have reviewed in the past.

Glucomannan is a soluble dietary fiber; it absorbs water, expands, and creates a gel like texture in your stomach which makes you feel full for longer periods of time.

There’s a reason why we prefer Glucomannan over other appetite suppressants. For starters, it’s a safe way to curb hunger, unlike synthetic appetite suppressants that mess around with the levels of chemicals in your brain.

Glucomannan also doesn’t affect your body’s ability to metabolize sugars and fats. It simply moves them through your digestive system faster, which helps you lose weight naturally.

Leanbean curbs hunger pangs for a long time by suppressing them and making sure that you don’t overeat.

2- Strong Metabolism Boost Naturally

Leanbean has a blend of four diverse metabolism boosters. This is quite a unique blend. There’s Green Coffee Bean extract which contains chlorogenic acid, there’s Acai berry which is amazing for metabolic function and is crammed to the brim with antioxidants, there’s turmeric which has been known to help with weight loss for centuries now, and there’s also chromium picolinate.

The formula has zero added stimulants or caffeine. Yet it produces an intense metabolism boost, allowing your body to burn fat even when you are resting.

Leanbean is ideal for anyone who has a sedentary lifestyle or spends most of their time sitting down. It also helps if you are someone who doesn’t get enough sleep because that’s when your body gets into starvation mode and starts holding onto fat instead of burning it.

3- Endless Supply of Energy all day long

Leanbean contains a blend of natural ingredients that help with ATP synthesis, which helps prevent the crashes and highs associated with stimulants.

When you take a capsule of Leanbean in the morning, it stimulates your metabolism and increases stubborn fat oxidation throughout the day. You feel a stable level of energy that lasts all day. There’s no sudden dip or slump post lunch.

When you don’t have energy crashes or highs, you also avoid sugar cravings all day long which is a common side effect associated with stimulant based products. Also, your performance in other aspects of life remains unaffected.

4- Increase in Confidence and Self-Esteem

Sometimes we don’t realize that our weight is holding us back from greatness. With Leanbean, you will feel more confident and motivated to achieve your dreams and goals.

You won’t be held back by anything – not even your current physique.

Leanbean Pricing

Leanbean offers a 1-month supply which is priced at $59.99

A 2-month supply is priced at 119.98, while a 3-month supply comes down to $189.97 where you get an additional month’s supply for free.

You can also use the Leanbean discount code given on their website. Leanbean has a 90 day money-back guarantee on all packages purchased from its official site while supplies last.

Why Leanbean is one of the best weight loss supplements?

To summarize what we have just covered, here’s an overview of why Leanbean is one of the best fat burners for women.

One of the only dietary supplements that’s designed from ground up for women. Addresses the many challenges that women face while trying to lose body weight. Helps them consume fewer calories, burn body fat, prevents visceral fat accumulation, and support a drop in body fat levels. Contains all natural ingredients only. There are no synthetic additives, no fillers, and no unwanted ingredients in Leanbean. No Stimulant formula. Leanbean has no added synthetic stimulants, including caffeine. The only stimulants in Leanbean fat burner are sourced from the natural ingredients in the formula. Contains Glucomannan that helps curb hunger, support healthy macronutrient metabolism and maintain stable blood glucose levels. This helps women to stick to their calorie intake and maintain a healthy body weight. Contains a mild thermogenic boost apart from appetite suppression. This amplifies the body’s fat burning power, even if you are not able to exercise. Maintains peak energy levels through fat metabolism. This makes Leanbean fat burner the perfect choice for women with an active lifestyle.

Leanbean Review – FAQs

Q. Does Leanbean really work to reduce body fat?

A. Absolutely does. We are not even going by the thousands of positive testimonials that we have personally received from people who’ve used Leanbean, we are going by the clinical research and scientific studies that prove that it works.

You can correlate the effects, the claims and the scientific studies for each one of the ingredients. You should get a good idea of how much weight you can expect to lose on Leanbean.

Q. Are there any side effects?

A: There’s no caffeine, stimulants, or synthetic ingredients in Leanbean. These are generally the main reasons for side effects. The only stimulant in it is natural caffeine.

However, if you have any allergies to one of the ingredients in Leanbean, it might trigger an adverse reaction. So read the label carefully.

Also, if you have any pre-existing health condition, are pregnant or nursing, please consult your physician before taking Leanbean.

Q. Can I buy Leanbean from Amazon?

A: Amazon doesn’t sell Leanbean directly. You would need to purchase it from the official website only.

The product is not available in GNC or Walmart either at present, though Amazon might have similar products which may not be half as effective as Leanbean is.

Q: How long does Leanbean take to work?

A: Leanbean works from the moment you take it. It’s Glucomannan, which should curb appetite from dose 1. You don’t have to wait for 3 months before seeing results.

That said, Leanbean is not a magic pill.

So results may vary from person to person. But overall, with a healthy diet/workout program, most people can expect a significant weight loss within 4-8 weeks of taking Leanbean.

Q. What is the best diet pill on the market today?

A: On average, you can expect to lose 10-15 lbs. every month on Leanbean, but everyone is different and results can vary depending on your diet and exercise regimen. That makes this one of the best fat burners for promoting weight loss.

Q. Is Leanbean a thermogenic?

A. Leanbean works on the calories in minus calories out principle. This means that you will still lose weight even if you don’t exercise.

However, Leanbean is a great way to boost your energy and stamina so that you can work out more frequently and with greater intensity. So yes, there’s no harm in exercising while using Leanbean, but it’s definitely not necessary.

Q: Is there any money back guarantee?

A. Yes, there is. Leanbean comes with a 90 day money-back guarantee. So if you’re not satisfied with the product, you can always return it for a full refund.

Leanbean Review – Final Thoughts

Leanbean has set a new benchmark for weight loss supplements for women. It is the first and probably one of the few that are not crammed to the brim with stimulants and chemicals.

It’s natural, safe and best of all it works.

Best of all, there are thousands of positive, real leanbean reviews from women from all walks of life who have used Leanbean and experienced its benefits.

So if you’re looking for a weight loss supplement that works, will give you the energy to work out, increase your stamina and ability to lose weight without making you jittery or irritable then Leanbean is your best pick.