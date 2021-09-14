LegalZoom Review – Find Out How This LLC Service Might Be The Ideal Solution For Your Business

One of the largest potential business expenses for a new LLC is the impact of legal fees. In many industries, business owners will regularly need to hire a lawyer to support them in vendor contract formulation or to navigate employment laws.

LegalZoom has created a service that makes it a lot more affordable for small business owners to get access to legal advice and the LLC formation service they need to get their business off the ground.

Let’s take a look at what the company and their LLC services are all about.

What Is LegalZoom?

LegalZoom is an LLC formation and legal services company that specializes in making it easier for businesses to gain access to affordable legal solutions.

That means that at a time when a new business struggles most with its budget, it’s possible to get the right help for legal documents and legal forms that are all too common in so many industries.

The service is broken down into packages so that you only have to pay for what you expect you might need. That means that if you expect to need to talk to a lawyer for advice on a regular basis, there’s an affordable package there to help.

How Does LegalZoom Work?

One part of the service involves gathering all the necessary information about the business you want to create. The LegalZoom team then takes all your details and prepares the LLC formation process paperwork for you.

They also file those applications with the relevant state authorities to make it a hands-off experience.

Then, depending on the service package you have chosen, LegalZoom offers legal assistance. Whenever you need the support of a lawyer, you contact a customer service representative, and they will make arrangements for you to speak with a lawyer.

Some of the packages provide a certain amount of legal advice time per month. And you can extend that by hiring a lawyer for significantly lower prices.

Small businesses can save a huge amount of money that it would normally cost for legal firm retainers.

LegalZoom Pros And Cons

The first part of the LegalZoom service will help you efficiently form an LLC and get your new business entity set up.

The company will take care of all the details and include the operating agreement, so that’s an extra step you can save.

We also like the fact that you not only save on not having to pay a huge monthly legal retainer but also get significant savings when you have to hire one of their lawyers.

Just keep in mind that you’ll have to pay extra to hire LegalZoom as your registered agent.

Pros:

• Excellent savings for regular legal help

• Legal Zoom is a recognized brand name to be associated with for a startup company

• Great discounts for hiring lawyers for legal representation

• Free operating agreement included in the base package

Cons:

• There are some online reviews about problems with LegalZoom customer service

• Registered agent service is an add-on and not included

We did notice a few comments online about poor customer service and long wait times. But those all seem to be from several years ago, which would indicate that the problems have been resolved.

Legal Services Offered

Economy Package ($79 + State Filing Fees)

This is the basic LLC formation package, and it covers the company name search, application preparation and filing, and the financial account authorization letter. It’s a great way to get your business off the ground, but keep in mind that you’ll have to pay extra for registered agent services.

Other companies include that for free in the first year, which can be worth up to $150.

Standard Package ($329 + State Filing Fees)

This covers the same service as the economy package plus a few extras. You’ll get express filing, a high-quality organizer to store all your legal documents, and membership certificates as well.

But before you pick this package, keep in mind that the gold package is only $20 more.

Express Gold Package ($349 + State Filing Fees)

This is ideal if you’re in a rush to get your business set up. You’ll get rush filing and express delivery, which is worth an extra $20.

Business Advisory Plan (From $32)

In addition to the LLC service, you can pick a legal service package as well. The business advisory plan costs $31.25 per month if you pay in advance for 12 months. And this gives you access to 30 minutes of lawyer consultation per month, plus some additional legal support for contracts and documents.

Choosing The Right Service

So, there are a couple of things to keep in mind when you pick your package.

First, if you’re on a tight budget and you’re not under time pressure to get your business registered, then stick with the economy package to form an LLC. Then simply add the business legal services, and you’re good to go.

However, some people find themselves in a situation where they need to form their LLC as quickly as possible to get contracts set up with clients, vendors, and employees, as well as to apply for a business license.

Based on LegalZoom reviews we’ve seen, it’s possible to have everything wrapped up in 3 weeks, and then you just need to apply for your employer identification number to be completely ready to go.

Sign Up For The Best LLC Service And Legal Support

Based on all the online LegalZoom reviews we have seen, this company has really proven to provide outstanding service compared to other LLC formation services.

While LegalZoom LLC formation prices aren’t the cheapest, there is no denying the fact that you won’t find a cheaper way to get your LLC formed along with legal tax advice, access to attorneys, and support for legal documents.

Start your new business journey today and sign up for LegalZoom to see how quickly you could be up and running.

>>> TRY LegalZoom TODAY (CLICK HERE)