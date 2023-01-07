Losing Your Hair? Inno Supps’ Max Mane Targets the 9 Root Causes

Unless you are blessed with an appearance similar to The Rock and Vin Diesel, the bald look is pretty tricky to pull off.

Aside from throwing on a hat or considering expensive scalp tattooing or hair implants, you might think there isn’t much you can do. But it appears there is a natural solution that works from within to prevent men’s hair loss and possibly even restore a healthy head full of hair.

It’s called Max Mane by the supplement company Inno Supps. The men’s hair loss formula claims to fight the root causes of hair loss using revolutionary natural ingredients with strong clinical backing.

We were curious about what’s in the Max Mane formula and whether it works or is just a waste of money. Here’s what we discovered.

What Is Max Mane + The 9 Ways It Targets Men’s Hair Loss

We always assumed balding was just a genetic curse. Your bloodline is no doubt an indicator of whether or not you are more apt to experience hair loss, but there are actually nine other root causes of hair loss in men that have nothing to do with genetics.

Max Mane is a natural men’s hair loss supplement formulated with 21 different vitamins, minerals, herbs, proteins and other natural substances that work together to address these issues, including the No. 1 cause of men’s hair loss, which is DHT.

DHT is a byproduct of testosterone that can cause hair thinning due to its effect on your hair follicles. When DHT levels rise too high, they can slow or completely inhibit healthy hair growth.

Here are the other eight root causes of hair loss the ingredients in Max Mane targets…

A shortened hair growth cycle

Depleted keratin and collagen

Micronutrient deficiencies

Unhealthy inflammatory response

Oxidative stress

Unstable blood sugar levels

Dehydrated hair strands

Poor scalp circulation

The Natural Ingredients In Max Mane and How They Clinically Get to the Root of Male Hair Loss

Max Mane has a host of individual vitamins, minerals and other natural substances, as well as three unique blends with evidence that each effectively addresses the root causes of hair loss.



Here is a breakdown of each ingredient and its use to target hair loss at the source, stimulate rapid growth, maximize hair strength and optimize follicle health.

Vitamin A – Shown to prevent hair breakage by supporting healthy secretion of hair-strengthening sebum.

Vitamin C – Said to help stimulate collagen production, which is crucial for anyone that wants to grow healthy hair. Also known for fighting damaging free radicals and aiding in the absorption of iron, which is needed to produce hair.

Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) – A vitamin that is also needed for adequate collagen production.

Niacin – Improves blood circulation and therefore brings oxygen to the hair follicles, resulting in hair development.

Thiamin (Vitamin B1) – Also known to promote better blood flow. Additionally, vitamin B1 is said to possess antioxidant properties that protect hair follicles from free radical damage.

Selenium – Also known for its ability to fight off free radicals to keep your hair follicles healthy.

Vitamin B12 – Promotes healthy hair growth by helping the formation of red blood cells, which carry oxygen to the living portion of the hair strands.



Vitamin D3 – Plays a critical role in keratin production, the #1 most abundant protein in healthy hair.

Biotin (Vitamin B7) – Also shown to stimulate keratin production in hair and increase the rate of follicle growth. Even more evidence suggests that Vitamin B7 can potentially prevent hair loss.



Zinc – A deficiency of this trace mineral is linked to hair loss, while supplementation is clinically shown to stimulate regrowth.

Chromium – Unhealthy blood sugar levels are clinically shown to contribute to hair loss. Chromium is shown to help stabilize blood sugar levels to help maintain healthy hair growth.

Complete Fortification Complex

Saw Palmetto Fruit Powder – Remember earlier when we said DHT is the No. 1 root cause of male hair loss? Studies show that saw palmetto may block 5-alpha-reductase, an enzyme that converts testosterone to DHT.



A collection of clinical studies demonstrated some remarkable effects of participants supplementing with saw palmetto…

60% improvement in overall hair quality

27% improvement in total hair count

83.3% of participants increased hair density

Turmeric Root Extract – An unhealthy inflammatory response is known to damage hair follicles and impair their ability to grow new hair. Turmeric is one of the most powerful natural ingredients for supporting a healthy inflammatory response.

L-Lysine Hydrochloride – Lysine amplifies the effects of saw palmetto for maximum DHT-blocking power. Lysine is also said to help the body to absorb iron, leading to better transport of vital nutrients to the scalp. It is also said to increase collagen production and support calcium regulation. Calcium deficiencies can leave hair brittle and vulnerable to damage if left unchecked.

Hyaluronic Acid – Dry hair becomes brittle, leading to poor scalp coverage due to excess breakage and shedding. Hyaluronic acid is shown to promote deep hydration to fight breakage and keep your hair strong and healthy.

Accelerated Growth Matrix

Yüth™ (spermidine trihydrochloride) – Spermidine is a polyamine compound with a host of benefits, one being its alleged ability to hack your hair growth cycle.



Every strand of hair on your head has a life cycle with 3 distinct phases that change as you age, resulting in less growth and increasing hair loss.

Max Mane uses a branded premium spermidine called Yüth™ that is clinically shown to hack the hair growth cycle, extending the phases of hair growth you want and delaying the ones you don’t want. This allows your hair follicles to spend more time growing and less time shedding, resulting in a thicker, fuller head of hair.



Horsetail Whole Herb Extract – Due to its silicon content, antioxidant properties and positive impact on collagen, evidence shows Horsetail might help hair be less prone to breakage, improve hair strength and growth, improve hair growth speed, and boost scalp circulation.

Black Pepper Fruit Extract (BioPerine®) – Some herbs and vitamins need a little help with absorption. BioPerine® is clinically shown to boost nutrient absorption and bioavailability. It is also shown to have powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Follicle BioHealth Blend

Solubilized Keratin – Contains highly bioavailable protein-forming building blocks, including sulfur-containing amino acids, to quickly replace keratin lost in the aging process.

One clinical study showed that after 90 days of supplementing with solubilized keratin, participants experienced dramatic healing of individual hair shafts, 30% less hair loss during washing and a 12% increase in hair strength.

L-Cysteine Hydrochloride + L-Methionine – Keratin is one of the two primary building blocks of healthy hair (collagen is the other). L-cysteine and L-methionine have both been shown to reinforce keratin on a biological level.



Additionally, L-cysteine is shown to protect against hair follicle damaging oxidative stress, provide strength and rigidity to keratin, and slow hair loss in patients with hair loss issues such as alopecia.

