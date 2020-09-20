Lovense Lush 2 Review: How Does it Compare to the Original Lovense Lush?

As time goes by, sex toy tech keeps getting more advanced. The Lovense Lush 2 is an example of the fruits of modern technology. This second-generation toy is four times more powerful than its predecessor the Lush, and can be discreetly controlled by app from anywhere in the world.



It’s made by Lovense, a sex toy manufacturer based in Hong Kong. The company has been pioneering remote control sex toys since 2009, when the founder who came up with this idea after being in a long-distance relationship.



Lovense also has plenty of awards such as the Progressive Pleasure Products Company of the year in 2018 and the best innovations award in 2017 in Altporn.



Anyway enough about the company, let’s look at how this toy works and if it’s worth the $119 price tag.



Advantages of Lush 2

You can customize the vibration patterns by using their app. You can also access a library of other people’s submitted vibration patterns and rate them.

Control it from anywhere in the world as long as you have a wifi connection.

The silicone material gives it a human-like touch and is non-toxic.

2 hours of use on a full battery. There is nothing worse than a vibrator dying on you when you are about to come.

As ‘the cam girls favorite sex toy’ it can be synced with chaturbate and live cam show performances to buzz more strongly when a tip is given.

Disadvantages

Clitoral vibrations may not be strong enough for some people. (it’s not exactly a magic wand)

Difficult to adjust the clitoral arm if you are using it to ‘hold the moan’ in public

Expensive

How Does it Compare to Other Remote Control Vibrators?

One of the things that distinguishes the Lovense Lush 2 from other app-controlled toys we’ve reviewed is its 1-year warranty. Have you been a victim of buying a toy that only broke after a week or two of use? Well, Lovense prides itself on creating the most durable toys in the market. So they give a warranty of one year should you run into any issues.



It’s also worth considering the design and material of the Lush 2. The silicone gives it a lifelike feeling and it warms up quickly to body temperature. The curve design also helps it to hit the g-spot during internal use and lets it be worn comfortably in public.

Features and Benefits of the Lovense Lush 2

1. Connectivity

At the beginning of this article, we mentioned how useful the connectivity feature of the Lush 2 is. Well, let us expound on that. The Lovense Lush allows both Bluetooth and Internet Connectivity with Windows, Mac, and Android devices. You can pair it with any of your smart devices or have it connect directly to your partner’s device irrespective of wherever they are.



To access the connectivity feature, you will have to switch the toy on. Proceed to download the app on your phone and sign up/login. On the app, navigate to the connection section and search for a device. Once your device has been seen, connect, and then set your vibration level of choice and enjoy.



The connectivity feature makes using the Lush so much fun by yourself or even with a partner. In the latter scenario, to connect to a partner’s device you will have to navigate on the app to the long-distance command and enter your lover’s name. Lush 2 boasts of high connectivity which ensures nothing is going to interfere with your one on one session.

2. Unique Design

This Lovense Lush 2 review would be incomplete if we didn’t highlight its unique design. Over the years we have seen some odd-looking sex toys that leaves one wondering, how do you even use it? Lush 2 however has used a more practical approach in coming up with the design.



It has a curving shape thus allowing the toy to reach your G-spot without any fuss. With a girth of 1.4 inches and 3.14 inches, you can be assured of getting an orgasm every time you play with it. The toy also features a flexible arm to allow room for movement.



Lush 2 comes with an antenna that is 4.8 inches long and it’s where all commands are received and executed. Compared to the Lush 1, this particular antenna has been upgraded to be more stable and firmer.



When you gift yourself or a loved one the Lush 2, you are providing them with 7 different types of vibrations ranging from earthquake to moderate vibrations. It doesn’t matter whether this is your first toy and you want to be gentle or you are looking for an upgrade, Lush 2 will give you the vibrations your body craves. This accompanied by the vibrator’s long battery life, solo plays will never be the same for you.

3. From a Reputable Brand

A quick Google search will reveal hundreds of sex toys all claiming to give you the time of your life. However, it’s best to stick to known brands. Lovense has been around for years and their products have proven to be very efficient. Lovense Lush 2 is better than its predecessor and has lots of positive reviews from its users.

4. Material

In the pros section, we see that Lush 2 is made of silicone which gives a human-like feeling. This is unlike other materials we have ever seen used on sex toys. Other than that, silicone is safe for human use and can be cleaned very easily. It’s also waterproof and you can conveniently use it in the shower or get nasty in the pool.

Top Alternatives to the Lush 2

Overall, the Lush 2 is a unique piece of toy that will get you to heights you have never reached before. However, if you want to compare it to another remote control vibrator, then below are the top alternatives you can consider.

Feel like you have had enough of vaginal stimulation? The Lovense Hush switches things around and gives you anal stimulations instead. It’s another excellent sex toy from Lovense and it’s built for the sexually curious and gay couples who may want to get the most out of anal stimulation.



Similar to the Lush 2, Lovense Hush guarantees two hours of non-stop pleasure. You have the option of choosing between 1.75 or 1.5 inches. It’s also wireless and waterproof. The design resembles the shape of an egg. This particular design is ideal for offering pleasure in the most comfortable way possible.



It has a flat base and a lifted edge to offer clitoris stimulation as well. There are spirals on the vibrator which allow you to easily and safely remove it.



This particular toy highly resembles the Lush 2. It allows Bluetooth connectivity and comes with a USB cable. It’s a bit longer than the Lush 2 because it can go a further 0.2 inches deeper. It however has 3 vibration levels and 4 vibration patterns which is a bit lower.



Unlike Lush 2, Esca 2 is splash-proof meaning that it can’t fully withstand being submerged in water. It has a longer battery life of 3 hours and the vibrations of this toy can be a bit loud.



Though used independently, these two toys can offer unimaginable pleasure when used at the same time. Both are from Lovense and can be used via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and allow you and your partner to experience pleasure in real-time.



The Nora toy features an arm extension and a rotating head that pumps and thrusts. This is where it beats the Lush 2 because the latter can only do one thing at a time. For those who don’t like silicon, you will be pleased to note that these two are made of plastic.



Final Thoughts of our Lovense Lush 2 Review

As we wrap up this Lovense Lush 2 review, we can conclude that it is one of the best sex toys on the market. It’s perfect for couples in long-distance relationships because it offers pleasure and real-time. Its robust features such as enhanced connectivity will ensure you climax on every occasion.



It can also be used during solo sessions. Thanks to its connectivity feature, you can stimulate yourself using your device of choice. Not forgetting the silicone material will have you feeling like you are getting it down with a real person.



This product is both dependable and credible. This is evident in the numerous reviews left behind by its users. Whether you are in your bedroom, office or even in the parking lot, the Lush 2 can discreetly pleasure you at any time. Once you have a taste of this naughty bad boy, you will never leave it behind.



