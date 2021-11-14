Asian girls for marriage don’t suffer from a lack of popularity. However, an average American man doesn’t know much about an Asian bride other than that she’s the epitome of Asian beauty. So where to find Asian wife, how much does it cost, is it legal, and what else is there to know? Our guide to Asian mail order brides online will help you find your perfect match!

Best Dating Sites For Asian Brides Or Dates

EasternHoneys: Ideal for meeting Asian ladies for serious relationships and online romance.

CuteAsianWoman: Cute and sociable Asian girls who can successfully communicate in English.

AsianMelodies: Admire Asian beauty and find like-minded ladies for long-term relationships.

DateNiceAsian: With this site, you can finally experience how Asian girls can make the first move.

DateAsianWoman: Discover lots of ways to impress the girls and have fun communicating with them.

Are Asian mail order brides legal?

Meeting an Asian lady for a serious relationship is one thing, and it’s not that complicated. However, when it comes to marriage, you also can’t help but think about the legal aspect of the arrangement. So are Asian brides legal?

In the United States, it is absolutely legal to marry women from overseas as long as they don’t explicitly identify as mail order brides. Most mail order brides legal guides you come across mention two pieces of legislation concerning foreign spouses of American men:

IMBRA, or International Marriage Brokerage Regulation Act, requires both marriage agencies and American male visa sponsors to undergo background checks and prevents serial visa applications for men.

VAWA, or Violence Against Women Act, prohibits spousal abuse against foreign wives of US citizens and allows said wives to apply for a permanent status independently from their husbands.

To legally marry a US citizen, an Asian girl needs to obtain a K-1 visa. This is the only way legal Asian brides can enter the country. It’s not difficult to get, but it can typically get 6 to 12 months to obtain one, especially now that COVID-19 slowed things down.

How much do Asian mail order brides cost?

The essential thing to remember here is that you cannot legally order Asian bride, so you can’t just visit site with Asian girls and ask: “How much for Asian brides?” There are no standard mail order Asian bride prices for the same reason. The Asian mail order wife cost will be different for each man and consists of two biggest types of expenses:

Dating site expenses. This includes the cost of Premium membership, the cost of additional communication features you may use, and the cost of translation services to make your communication easier. You may also want to impress your Asian bride with gifts and flowers, and you will need to pay for those separately. On average, men pay from $50 to $200+ per month for using a dating site. Travel expenses. The goal of your online dating journey is probably marriage, and you cannot make an important decision like this one before meeting in person at least once. A 14-day trip to Asia can cost you from $3,000 to $7,000+, depending on your dating style and other factors.

Overall, the Asian mail order brides cost is between $4,000 and $10,000 or more. The more time you spend online and the more Asian mail order brides you talk to, the more money you are going to spend.

Register on Eastern Honeys and get 20 credits

3 things that make Asian brides excellent wives

Oriental brides have countless advantages, but people in the West mostly talk about Asian beauty and the wonderful girlfriends these women make. However, men often wonder: “Do Asian women make good wives?” The answer is a resounding yes, an Asian wife is an outstanding partner for a family you’ve always wanted, and here are the three of their best qualities.

Ability to compromise

This is one of the qualities you will experience when she’s still your Asian girlfriend, long before she becomes your wife. Asian brides are not the type of women who will have loud arguments just to score another win. Instead, your woman will listen to your ideas and consider them, and there is a good chance she will accept your point of view because she’s not interested in arguing.

Absolute loyalty

When you look at the typical Asian beauty, you can hardly believe that these women are as loyal as they actually are. However, monogamy is the only acceptable relationship model for the absolute majority of Asian girls. Ideally, they want to fall in love in their late teens or early twenties and stay with that same person until the end of time, so if that’s what you also want, you should look for an Asian wife.

Time management skills

When you first spend a few days with your new Asian wife, you will have just one question: how on earth does she manage to do so much in so little time? An Asian girl doesn’t need fancy time planners or phone apps to know how to do more with her time. She simply cannot stand being idle, and she’ll always find an opportunity to make the lives of her loved ones better.

Asian mail order bride statistics

It’s all about Asian mail order brides – infographic by newbrides.net

In the United States, marriage is a complex and diverse issue. People there have more freedom to marry whoever they want than many people in other parts of the world, and a lot of that freedom is attributed to online dating. In fact, 49 million adult internet users in the US have also used online dating services in 2021, and many of them have ventured beyond the borders of their home country to find a partner.

But what about the US mail order bride statistics? How many brave American men managed to score an attractive and loyal foreign bride? Well, judging by the number of K-1 visas issued in 2020, 16,849 foreign women married American men last year, and 7,209 of them were Asian girls.

According to the general statistics on mail order bride marriage, 80% of mail order marriages last for over a year, which looks more promising than the regular divorce rate in the US. So it’s safe to say that while these marriages may be unconventional, they are pretty successful.

Why Asian mail order brides choose to marry foreign men

The number of Asian women seeking men in the US has always been high and could easily rival Latin America, but it has really started to grow in the last decade. We probably don’t need to explain the attraction of foreign men for Asian women, but what about the opposite?

What about the thousands of Asian women who decide that they want to be with Western guys? Why do Asian women prefer foreign men when literally millions of single men in Asia would also make adequate boyfriends and husbands? Well, this dating trend is not a coincidence, and these are the three reasons why it’s happening.

Complicated economic and social conditions. Lack of desire to date Asian men. Attraction to Western gentlemen.

How to find an Asian woman to marry

There are many benefits to living in the 21st century, and one of them is having virtually unlimited options for meeting women from other countries. If you wanted to meet Asian women for marriage a few decades ago, you wouldn’t have had a lot of options. You could either work with some questionable dating agency with no guaranteed results or spend an exorbitant amount of money traveling to Asia, which also didn’t guarantee you a positive result and often took more time than you could afford.

This is why modern men should feel so lucky to have dozens of Asian dating services available at a single click. When you can visit site and find countless Asian women looking to marry American men, you can really appreciate the time we are living in. Here are the five steps to find the best Asian woman to marry using online dating sites:

Find your perfect dating platform. Not all dating services are equally suitable for your romantic journey: some are not tailored for serious relationships, and others have fake profiles of single Asian women for marriage. Look for reviews and recommendations when making your choice, and also listen to your gut feeling. Register for free on Eastern Honeys dating site Spend time on your profile. Treat your dating site profile as your business card. If you want to attract the right kind of Asian women to marry, your profile needs to showcase your strengths. Be detailed when describing your dating goals and personality traits, but don’t tell everything at once—leave something for the girls to ask you about. Pay special attention to your profile photos! Be proactive when contacting the women. The Asian beauties on dating websites tend to be rather active since they try to score the best Western men as husbands. However, you shouldn’t just count on that. When you see someone who matches your idea of a perfect partner, don’t hesitate before contacting the lady! Go from general to specific topics. Any Asian girl likes small talk and general courtesy, but you always need to keep your eyes on the goal, which is marriage. When talking to a potential Asian wife, it’s essential to make sure that you agree about all the important stuff that creates a foundation for a family, not just your tastes in music or food. Know how to keep your relationship moving. Like many Western women, Asian brides don’t like to get their time wasted. They expect to go from a first acquaintance to a proposal in about a year. So once you meet an Asian mail order bride you can see as your potential wife, don’t put off the proposal forever—otherwise, she can simply move on to someone who’s able to act faster.

Until this moment, we’ve only talked about how wonderful it is to be married to an Asian woman. So are there cons for an American man to marry an Asian woman? We want to be completely honest with you, which is why we’ll give you the most complete idea about what it’s like to be married to an Asian beauty, so keep reading to find out more!

Best country to look for an Asian mail order wife: The top 5

There are close to 50 countries in Asia, and the variety of oriental women may be getting too big for an average Western man to manage. Being a fan of Asian beauty is understandable, but you need to know more about your future Asian wife to make an informed choice. With more Asian brides than you can handle, the choice of a potential wife often turns out to be downright impossible. Of course, you can always turn to the statistics, but your opinion on the best Asian country to find a wife may differ from that of other gentlemen.

Needless to say, the question of which Asian woman makes the best Asian wife is highly subjective. Some men value beauty over everything else, and others are looking for mothers first and foremost. At the same time, some Asian ladies successfully combine multiple qualities that are desirable among men. Here are the top 5 countries in Asia to look for an Asian girlfriend or wife.

Philippines

There is a reason why there are significantly more Filipino women moving into the US as mail order brides than any other Asian girls. Women from the Philippines have every feature a typical Western man wants to see in his future wife. From the dreamy appearance and dainty figure to the impressive maternal instincts, Filipino women are perfect for family life.

However, what makes Filipino brides especially attractive for relationships and marriage is their attitude to men. A Filipino woman has a lot of self-respect, but she also knows the value of having a good partner in her life. So once she meets him, she makes sure to use every trick in the book to never let this lucky guy get away.

Thailand

If you have ever seen an Asian bride in person or in the media, chances are you’ve actually seen one of the lovely Thailand mail order brides. These women are some of the most popular mail order wives produced by this Asian region, and once you experience their charm in person, you will understand why they are so popular.

Thai brides first captivate you with their looks, but they have a lot more to offer. They are kind and considerate, but they are also surprisingly passionate. A Thai woman is a skilled cook and will do all the housework without you even noticing it. These Asian beauties are also famous for being very respectful towards the older generation, which means your Thai bride will love your side of the family as her own.

Korea

Korean women—specifically, women from South Korea—are perfect for serious relationships and marriage. Don’t get us wrong, girls from North Korea are also beautiful and charming. But for obvious reasons, North Korea is probably the most difficult Asian region for international dating. Of course, there is nothing impossible if you really want it, but for now, we are going to focus on South Korea.

South Korean girls have a unique position in the international dating scene. They are sometimes viewed as naive and immature, but the truth is that they are simply optimistic and cheerful. Behind their sunny disposition, there is a serious outlook and readiness to start a family, so if that’s what you’re also looking for, you can’t go wrong with a Korean girl.

China

When it comes to Asian beauties, no country in Asia has more of them than China. Chinese brides are not only highly attractive and perfect for starting a family, but also very motivated to find a foreign husband and move abroad. So they tend to be more active in international dating than their other Asian counterparts, and when you visit site with hot Asian ladies, chances are Chinese brides are the first ones you meet.

Moreover, if you’re a fan of Asian cuisine, chances are you’re actually a fan of Chinese cuisine since it’s probably the most popular one out of all Asian cuisines in all of the US. And trust us when we say that Chinese girls are true masters of authentic Chinese cuisine and can also quickly master your favorite Western delicacies.

Vietnam

Out of all the Asian societies we featured today, Vietnam is probably the most traditional one. So if your goal is to find a bride who has more traditional views than an average American woman, then a Vietnamese girl is exactly who you need. These brides want a small but tight-knit family first and foremost, and they won’t allow anything to distract them.

In addition to being some of the most beautiful Asian ladies you’ve ever met, Vietnamese brides are also very calm and collected. It’s simply not in the nature of a Vietnamese woman to create loud scenes. If you’ve always imagined family life as a haven, then you should seriously consider marrying a bride from Vietnam.

Asian romance tours: Are they worth the money?

Back when online dating sites weren’t as big or as common as they are right now, American and European men often went for romance tours. On paper, Asian dating tours work very simply: you, often along with several other foreign guys, arrive in one of the Asian countries, where the representatives of a dating company greet you.

You are then taken to a hotel or a tour around the city. However, the most interesting part of romance tours happens in the evening, when everyone attends a welcome party. It’s your opportunity to meet some of the most eligible Asian bachelorettes, exchange contact information, and spend time in the company of some lovely women. And if things go well for you, the communication with one of them will continue when you return home, and there is even a chance to get married.

When it comes to romance tours, Asia has always been among the most popular destinations. At the same time, the popularity of dating sites has made romance tours somewhat obsolete. When you can visit site and potentially contact thousands of brides with just a few clicks, a romance tour doesn’t seem like that attractive of an idea.

Asian mail order brides stereotypes

If, like most Western men, you have only dated American or European women your whole life, you may have no idea what beautiful Asian women are really like. We have already talked about the best things about Asian ladies. However, the fact that many people in the Western part of the world have never met an Asian girl in their life led to several persistent stereotypes being perpetuated about them. These are the three things you can often hear about Asian girls that, unlike Asian beauty, are not true at all.

An Asian girl is materialistic

Women from Asia are often portrayed in the media as materialistic gold-diggers who put possessions and wealth over human qualities. What’s true about Asian ladies is that they want to live their lives comfortably, especially when they are married and have children. However, they are not just choosing men based on how much they can spend and don’t expect luxury gifts as the only sign of attention.

Asian wives are quiet and docile

Many Asian women confess that this stereotype is the most hurtful one, both in their personal lives and in a professional environment. It’s true that women from Asia, compared to Western women, will always try to avoid conflict. But they will never allow someone to take advantage of them or stay silent when injustice happens. An Asian girl knows her worth and will always stand for it.

An Asian bride doesn’t want to work

The only two reasons why Asian wives may not work after they move to a Western country to live with their new husbands is when they are still learning the language or when they, together with their husbands, decide that it’s going to be better for the family. In all other cases, an Asian woman will gladly go to work and make a contribution to the family budget, given that it doesn’t keep her from doing her best as a wife and mother.

Bonus info about Asian ladies: 3 possible challenges you can encounter

It’s possible that a relationship with one of the Asian beauties will be the most satisfying one you’ve ever had, and it can often be easier than you imagine. However, dating Asian singles is not without its challenges. These are the three possible challenges of dating mail order Asain brides.

Language barrier

Asian languages are some of the most complicated ones in the world. So, unless your bride knows a great deal of English, your communication with an Asian girl can not be as smooth as you’d have wanted. It can take you both time to master each other’s native tongues, but luckily, this is why most dating platforms offer translation services.

Cultural differences

Asian cultures are diverse, fascinating, and very different from anything you’ve experienced at home. Learning about each other’s culture can be an exciting part of a new relationship, but it can sometimes lead to problems and misunderstandings. Therefore, you should always do some research to try and understand the Asian soul of your bride better.

Long-distance dating

No matter which Asian region you ultimately go for to find a mail order bride, it’s going to be very far away from where you are right now. And long-distance dating is not a walk in the park: it either means communicating online or over the phone for months or taking expensive trips to Asia to meet in person. This is why you’ll probably want to turn your Asian lady into your wife sooner rather than later!

FAQ

Are Asian mail order women real?

Absolutely! As long as you are dating Asian women online on reputable sites, you can expect these women to be absolutely real. These women are regular female citizens of Asian countries who, for different reasons, decided to marry foreign men and move permanently to Western countries.

What is the best dating site for US men to meet Asian women?

There are plenty of dating websites claiming to be the best Asian dating sites, but there aren’t many that actually deserve the title. In our opinion, EasternHoneys is the one that is superior to other dating sites. It has lots of hot Asian women, plenty of cool features, and strong safety mechanisms.

How long does it take to get an Asian mail order bride?

The time it takes you to meet an Asian woman online and get her to become your wife depends on lots of factors, from the dating platform you choose and how often you visit site to how experienced you are with ladies and whether there is chemistry between you and the woman. On average, Western gentlemen find their future wives in 6 to 12 months of regularly using dating sites.

Why are Asian mail order brides so popular?

There are many reasons why Asian mail order wives are so popular in the Western part of the world, but their popularity can be boiled down to three facts. One, they are stunning and their beauty is famously long-lasting. Two, they are loyal and respectful. Three, they make wonderful mothers and are perfect for family life.

How much does an Asian mail order bride cost?

You can expect your overall budget to be between $5,000 and $20,000. But, of course, the final cost will depend on how many girls you talk to at once, how many paid features you use, how long you spend in the Asian country where your bride lives, your dating style, the time it takes you to meet your future wife and several other factors.

Can you really buy an Asian bride?

No, you will not find a single dating service that offers you a chance to buy a bride from Asia since there is no legal way of doing that. Whenever you see someone mention the terms “price,” “buy,” or “cost” concerning Asian women, you should know that they refer to the overall amount of money you spend when you meet Asian wife.