This detailed guide will be helpful for every person who wants to learn everything or just more about mail-order brides. Costs of dating, tips, popular websites to meet foreign singles, and clarifications of various issues related to international dating topics are waiting for you to check them all below.

Let’s start with the best sites for international dating.

If you want to find a girl from Eastern Europe, BravoDate is one of the sites that can help you meet a lot of attractive ladies from Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, and other countries. This is a relatively new platform that, however, has already become pretty popular worldwide. What makes it stand out?

First of all, its detailed profiles and a search tool with the widest variety of filters make the site stand out. If you know who you are looking for, you can just use filters to find an ideal match. All the profiles we’ve seen on the site are validated, and that’s good news: any user of BravoDate has a much better chance to avoid dating scams.

Members can send winks, like profiles, attach media and send gifts to interact with other singles. There is also a Watch Live feature for those who want to see their matches in real-time. The site is mobile-optimized, too. There is also a loyalty program—all new members can get free credits and also discounts for the first credits they buy. The prices, by the way, are pretty low for this market segment. Read the detailed site review to know more about the service.

EasternHoneys helps men find Slavic girls. EasternHoneys is not a free site, but it is one of the dating websites that offer a wide variety of free features. In particular, members browse profiles right after creating an account, view public photos (there are a lot of them in most profiles, so you don’t have to upgrade to Premium to understand what a member really looks like), send winks, like profiles, and also use both basic and advanced search to filter ladies and find ideal matches. Messaging is a premium feature, but you don’t have to pay to send your first messages — there are special offers that can be used to test the platform and some of its services.

They can get 20 credits for free, and on top of that, there are discounts for the newcomers. Some features are cheaper, some are pricier, and a member is the one who decides which services they want to use right now. There are no mandatory monthly payments—spend money when you use something on the site. Read the detailed site review to know more about the service.

If you like Russian, Belarusian, or Ukrainian brides better, you should take a look at UkraineBride4You — one of the top mail order bride sites that work in Eastern Europe. Currently, it has about 60% of male members and 40% of female members, respectively, but it’s hard to say that men suffer from a lack of attention.

Women registered on the platform are pretty active, which is good for newcomers to online dating. Men can sign up and create an account in a few minutes, and the only restriction is the age — guys younger than 24 can’t join the community.

One of the main benefits of using this site is access to super detailed profiles — ladies need to verify them before they get access to communication tools, provide plenty of high-quality photos and answer tons of questions about their life and their perfect matches.

UkraineBride4You is a premium website — male members need to buy credits to use the services like text chat or CamShare, but there is a good loyalty program. For example, you can get vouchers and coupons that will allow you to test the best features for free. Read the detailed site review to know more about the service.

La-Date is a mono-national dating platform that strives to connect men from the USA, Germany, or the UK and single women from Latin America. The site has around 97,500 visits per month and is especially popular in the US. Westerners can meet women from 18 to 67 years old and all body types and hair colors on La-Date. The membership base is very diverse. Some women are interested in companionship, some want to flirt and some are looking for something more meaningful. Detailed profiles help you understand the dating goals before even starting communication.

The site is partly free and you can become a member, browse profiles and use some basic features, like the interactive matching game ‘People’, free of charge. However, to enjoy chat, mail, ‘Let’s talk’ feature, and other exciting services on La-Date, you need to purchase credit packs. Also, all new members can get a deal of buying 20 credits for $2.99. Also, on La-Date you can make a real-life surprise like flowers and sparkling wine or a bottle of perfume for around 500 credits. Read the detailed site review to know more about the service.

With over8,000 monthly visits, CuteAsianWoman is another popular dating service among American and German men. You can meet a beautiful Asian mail-order bride online, as there are many stunning women from China, Thailand, Vietnam, and other countries of the region. Women’s profiles are quite detailed and you can find out basic information like age, height, and location in addition to traits of character and interests.

The dating platform makes communication really exciting. Singles can interact via chat, mail, the ‘Say Hi’ feature, or sending gifts or flowers. CuteAsianWoman works on a credit basis, which means that you need to get credits to use paid services. The cost of credits starts at $3.99 per 2 credits, and to chat on CuteAsianWoman, for example, you need only 0.5 credits per five minutes.

Asia is one of the most popular regions to find a bride, and AsiaMe is one of the largest and oldest dating sites (launched in 1998) that accepts Asian girls from the Philippines, China, Thailand, Korea, Japan, and other countries.

It was one of the pioneers in the niche and rapidly gained a reputation as the leader due to the wide variety of high-quality dating services. Unlike competitors, it doesn’t focus on messaging only—on AsiaMe, members have access to all the tools they may need to get really close to someone they meet on the site. In particular, members can call each other, have video chat, send long love letters or short messages, send and receive virtual and real gifts.

The team of Asia Me promotes the website in the Asian region which allows attracting more ladies who are really interested in starting a serious relationship with foreign guys, so the membership base is constantly updating and growing, which makes it easier for a man to find an ideal Asian mail order bride. Read the detailed site review to know more about the service.

What is a mail order bride?

The phenomenon of mail order brides was established in colonial times and actually played a big role in the settlement of the US and Canada. However, it’s pretty hard to compare modern brides and brides who lived centuries ago.

Things have changed a lot. Then, mail order brides actually agreed to marry a stranger who offered them money and a better life. They discussed the conditions, and if both accepted them, a woman moved to her future husband’s house. Some people believe that that is how the system works nowadays. It’s not exactly true.

So, what is a mail order bride, a modern mail order bride, to be exact? This is a woman who (for some social and personal reasons) thinks that she has a better chance to find a decent man in another country. She doesn’t get paid (no fixed amount of money, allowance, pay per online date, etc.), doesn’t choose a man who offers a better deal. Feelings, similar values, views on life are the most important things that influence the decision to get or not to get married.

Are mail order brides a real thing?

Some skeptics say that marriages with a dependent partner can’t work. The others believe in the opposite. The truth is, modern foreign brides don’t make money their only motivation, and men, in turn, don’t try to buy love — they try to find it on international dating sites. Over 17,000 marriages in the US yearly show that international marriages work. Wonder how so? Learn in our guide and get the list of the best mail-order bride sites to try.

How do mail order brides work?

But how to use mail order brides service? There are a lot of myths and stereotypes about the mail order brides industry, so you need to distinguish truth from misconceptions.

There are some facts that can help you understand how the modern marriage market actually works:

A woman who wants to meet a husband overseas signs up for niche dating websites, and a man does the same thing. They meet each other (in most cases, membership and interaction on the site are free for women, men pay for membership/buy credits) and get closer. One of the best conditions for membership can be obtained on this site. They start a relationship online until both understand that they should take it to the next level. They meet in person—in most cases, a man goes to a bride’s country a few times. If they feel that they are ready to take the next step, a bride moves to her future husband’s country and they get married.

As you can see, this is pretty much like regular online dating. The only differences are:

Motivation. Such websites accept members who are interested in serious relationships and marriage, so you both know what your partner expects—the chance that they are looking for casual relationships, one-night stands, etc., is more than just low.

Such websites accept members who are interested in serious relationships and marriage, so you both know what your partner expects—the chance that they are looking for casual relationships, one-night stands, etc., is more than just low. Distance. You won’t meet in a nearby café after a few messages, that’s true. You’ll need to get closer online.

But what about mail order bride pricing? Should you spend a fortune to find mail order brides?

How much are mail order brides?

Questions about mail order brides pricing are some of the most frequent ones. The truth is there is no fixed price, a fee you should pay—after all, you don’t pay for a woman, you pay for dating and travel services.

The amount of money you will spend depends on dozens of things, the most important of which are:

Prices and payment system of the site that you use

The number of women you contact, the number of messages you send, and the tools you prefer to use, i.e., your dating strategy (if you need to buy credits on the site)

The speed at which you find the right person

Your location (Western Europe, Australia, Canada, the US, etc.) and location of your bride

The number of trips you take to her country

Your travel style (the good news that in the so-called “poorer countries” prices are much lower than in the US)

But how much do men spend on average?

The average mail order bride cost varies from $3,000 to $6,000 including the price of online dating services and travel expenses.

Here are the average costs of dating and visiting ladies from the most popular countries:

So, as you can see, finding a foreign wife is not that expensive. Men who have serious intentions usually don’t mind paying these amounts to meet an ideal woman.

So, here is how the system works. But what about mail order bride legality?

Are mail order brides illegal?

No, mail order brides aren’t illegal. Dating someone online is perfectly legal in all countries. As we’ve noted previously, men don’t pay for a wife online—they actually start real relationships with women they’ve met on the site. However, there is one significant aspect that you should consider.

A foreign fiance(e) who migrates to the US must get a K-1 visa, also known as a “marriage visa”. Getting it is not so complicated, but your intention to get married must be valid, i.e., you can get it “for the sole purpose of obtaining an immigration benefit”. That’s why you may be asked to provide the evidence — photos, videos, tickets, screenshots of your messages that prove that you were actually dating in real life, know each other well enough, and really want to start a family.

As you can see, we mentioned that a man needs to go to a bride’s country at least a few times for a reason—otherwise, you won’t be able to get married—that would be illegal in the eyes of law.

How to marry a mail order bride? All about K-1 visa & its cost

Let’s talk about a K-1 fiance visa in more detail. As we have already noticed, if you use a mail order bride service, you can legally marry a mail order wife, but there are a few very important conditions you should know about.

This visa permits a foreign bride to go to the US and marry her foreign husband within 90 days of arrival —this is a must.

—this is a must. Both bride and groom must be legally free to marry each other, i.e. non-married or divorced .

. A bride and a groom must have met in person within the past 2 years.

As we have noted, you’ll need to provide evidence —correspondence, tickets, photos, etc.

—correspondence, tickets, photos, etc. You’ll need to provide a copy of our passport of the American citizen and a copy of your birth certificate, and a bride will need to provide a copy of her passport, too.

There are also fees you’ll need to pay:

The filing fee 535 USD The visa fee 265 USD

What country has the best mail order brides?

Many men who are new to this wonder where exactly they can find a perfect match. Some of them think that they can find a mail order bride review or ranking of countries with the best mail order brides or anything like that. The truth is choosing the best country or even region is nearly impossible, but there are a few top regions and a few top counties with the largest number of women who want to find a spouse overseas. They are as follows:

Asia — the Philippines, Thailand, China, Vietnam. Explore list of the best Filipino, Chinese, Thai dating sites with descriptions.

South America, the Caribbean — Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico. Explore list of the best Colombian dating sites with descriptions.

Eastern European countries — Russia, Ukraine, Belarus. Explore list of the best Russian and Ukrainian dating sites with short descriptions.

There is such a wide choice of places to meet hot mail order brides! Which of these countries should you choose?

We recommend defining your priorities first. What is your ideal wife like? Consider this and learn more about the ladies in each of these regions. Then you’ll be able to make a really informed choice and select the right country where your ideal match may live. Read a full guide: What is the best country to find a wife.

More about the top countries with mail order brides

It’s no secret that foreign women from different countries have different personality traits, beliefs, and values. Asian mail order brides, for example, are considered to be more shy and calm, while women from Latin America are considered to be more emotional. Recommended to read more about Latin brides. Of course, these are basically generalizations, but it’s important to understand what you can expect from your future wife, at least in general terms.

Characteristics of Asian brides, Latin brides & Eastern European women

So, let’s take a look at some most common characteristics of ladies from the most popular countries in the mail order bride industry.

Filipina brides

Did you know that over 170 thousand Filipino women migrate to get married yearly? The best Filipina brides you can find here. These foreign girls are family-minded, but the thing is in the Philippines, it’s normal for a man to date another woman, so love triangles are very, very common. Filipina wives are pretty ambitious, motivated, and intelligent (by the way, most of them speak English well, so a language barrier will hardly be a problem) and they’re looking for foreign guys who’d respect their personality and values. Learn more about how much does it cost to marry a filipina.

Colombian brides

Over 1,000 people from Colombia marry Americans every year. What makes a Colombian girl go thousands of miles away, for example, to San Francisco, to get married.

A lot of them want to escape machismo, loneliness, and an unstable future. Considering that these ladies are hot, emotional, passionate, self-reliant, and very family-minded, they easily find foreign husbands on mail order brides websites. Visit one of the best sites for meeting Colombian women here.

Vietnamese brides

A lot of men looking for Asian mail order brides find their ideal wives in Vietnam. The thing is Vietnamese women are naturally beautiful, incredibly friendly and hospitable, strong (a Vietnamese wife married to a local man often takes over both male and female responsibilities), tolerant, and open-minded.

By the way, they are attracted to foreign guys, so many of them decide to use mail order brides services just to meet a ‘hot American man’. Read more about asian mail order brides here.

Russian brides & Ukrainian brides

First, we’d like to emphasize that there are differences between Ukrainian and Russian women. But there are a few things they have in common.

They are family-minded, pretty conservative when it comes to traditional gender and family roles, smart, and beautiful. Of course, they are also some of the most popular women on global mail order brides websites. Find beautiful Ukrainian brides on this website. Get more about how to meet Ukrainian women for marriage in this Ukrainian mail order brides guide.

Mexican brides

Yes, Slavic girls are popular, and Asian mail order brides remain some of the most desirable women, but hot Mexican brides also make men worldwide go crazy about them. They are hot, marriage-minded, responsible, disciplined, and adventurous. More importantly, most of them say that loyalty within a family is one of the most important things in life. Try to find a Mexican bride here.

Yes, these are the girls from developing countries, but there are a lot of differences between them. Should you look for romantic relationships in Russia or probably Colombia? Should you start dating one of the gorgeous Asian mail order brides? It’s up to you. Consider your own criteria and priorities and make a choice.

How to find a mail order bride?

According to statistics, more than 40% use online dating sites looking for serious relationships. On niche mail order bride websites, nearly all members are looking for long-term relationships and marriage. So, the easiest way to find foreign singles is to choose one of these platforms. Here are some tips that will help you choose the best mail order bride service and use it properly:

Find a few mail order brides services to compare. Don’t choose the first random site that claims to help you find a mail order wife. If you are looking for a foreign bride from a specific country, choose the sites that have many members from this country. A good site always offers free registration. Don’t pay for signing up. Even more, BravoDate provides a bonus credit package for new members. Pay special attention to the features—a good platform offers specialized services. Take a close look at the price list, make sure there are no hidden fees. Compare the mail order bride services. Which one is the best and meets most of your criteria? For example, choose this website with high-quality customer support and safety features. Sign up and complete your profile. You’ll hardly find a mail order wife if you have a low-effort profile. On top of that, it can be suspended. Use search filters properly. Don’t try to find just the young girls with beautiful faces and bodies – you have the advanced search tool—use it to find an ideal wife online, a future partner who’d really have similar values, views, and interests. Choose a special girl among single women registered on the site, start to date her, and meet her in real life.

Can you look for a bride on social networking sites? Yes, hypothetically, you can meet a future spouse using Facebook or Instagram, but you have no guarantee that at least 3 in 50 women you contact are interested in a relationship with a foreign man from one of the Western European countries (or with someone at all).

On top of that, ladies are often pretty skeptical about guys who send them messages on social networks, so despite the fact that it’s possible, this is likely to take much more time and effort.

Tips: How to get a mail order bride?

So, you can really get a mail order bride? Legal bride, which is even better. But is there a single effective algorithm? Not really, but there is a scheme and tips that can help you avoid mistakes when looking for a dream girl and building a relationship with her:

Tip 1. Choose one of the genuinely great mail order brides websites. Your success largely depends on it.

Tip 2. Use search to select the best matches—women who share your values, meet your expectations and criteria. Don’t rely solely on what a woman looks like.

Tip 3. Use different communication tools (good dating sites offer plenty of them). Start with text chat, then start calling her, have video chat, get closer.

Tip 4. Express interest in her personality.

Tip 5. Don’t wait for too long—go to her country after you understand that she may be the one. Don’t waste your and her time.

Tip 6. Learn more about dating traditions in her country and use this knowledge to impress her. In some regions, the dating customs differ a lot from your home country, so it can help you not only to charm a woman but to avoid great mistakes and misunderstandings, too.

As you can see, it’s not that complicated. The international marriage industry is constantly growing and developing. It has much more to offer than just “buying a woman”—it offers to help you find love.

