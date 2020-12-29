Marketing Expert Andrea Vetrano Emphasizes the Importance of Social Media for Businesses and Brands

If anything could be considered the defining feature of our age it would be social media. It’s hard to imagine what the world looked like before Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Tik Tok. Social media has no geographical restrictions, is universally accessible, user friendly, and great for networking. It’s also an invaluable asset for businesses and brands, as marketing expert Andrea Vetrano is keen to emphasize.

Andrea is one of those individuals who owes his success to social media. In 2017 he decided to combine his passion for travel and Instagram and make it a career. Three years later, Andrea is now a world-renowned marketing expert who is living his dream.

“I get to travel in style, stay in luxury hotels, and live a free and independent life that I love, all thanks to the power of social media,” explained Andrea. Yet it wasn’t all plain sailing. After leaving college with a degree in computer science, Andrea made it his business to study every aspect of marketing, PR, and advertising inside out. He applied what he learned and became his own success story. He is now keen to help other businesses and brands stay one step ahead of the curve by using social media.

“Your online image is a brand itself and needs adequate promotion,” explained Andrea. “But you’d be surprised how many businesses lack an effective online presence. In this day and age, it’s a no-brainer to exploit social media to grow your business.”

As someone who is used to encountering businesses and brands who are intrigued and curious as to how they can use social media beneficially, Andrea is quick to stress what he believes are the essential reasons why businesses and brands need to use social media platforms in their online strategy.

The marketing expert explained, “Social media will put your business or brand in front of an audience the size of which, marketing teams of yesteryear could never have imagined possible. Not only that social media can access information about its users that Google just cannot. This makes it a perfect tool for tailored and targeted ads. Also, as an influencer myself, I’m all too aware of how influencer marketing can massively increase the profit margins of a business or brand. The bottom line is social media has changed the game, and if you want to keep on playing you need to get on board.”