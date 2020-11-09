Marko Stout presents Erotic Allure Volume IV – the newest installment in the critically acclaimed pop glamour art series

It’s an uncertain year for the US art scene, which, amidst social distancing guidelines, must find a way to reinvent itself and connect with audiences remotely. Exhibitions are part of the art experience and, sometimes, they’re integral to understand the artists’ vision. In New York, multimedia artist Marko Stout is perhaps the best example. Acclaimed by critics for his boldness and unique vision, Stout is known to have some of the most impressive and cosmopolitan exhibitions in the city – massive events that gather a colorful crowd and give a new meaning to pop glamour. With most art galleries closed or limiting the number of participants, Marko Stout moved his exhibition online, on his official website, and the results challenged everything we thought we knew about digital events. His newest exhibition, Erotic Allure Volume IV, is the latest installment in the critically acclaimed series that reinvented pop glamour and the depiction of femininity in contemporary art.

Vibrant neon colors capture those moments when reality bleeds juxtaposition.

Erotic Allure is Marko Stout’s best-known series, which propelled him onto the New York art scene and brought him international fame. His depiction of the contemporary woman, depicted in an outspoken pop glamour style, was praised by critics, who called him the next Andy Warhol. So when Marko Stout announced a new installment for the series, Erotic Allure Volume IV, everyone was excited and curious to see what else he had in store for the art scene.

And, of course, he didn’t disappoint. Challenging conventions and defying the limits of artistic expression, Erotic Allure Volume IV is a series of multimedia works that stretches beyond the encapsulation of aesthetic and pays homage to the contemporary woman. Using vibrant neon colors, Marko Stout portrayed models in a way that celebrates their individuality. Marko Stout’s subjects are young, strong, independent, outspoken, and unapologetically proud of their sexuality. For many of the works, Marko Stout used the ink on aluminum technique, and the bold combination is so strong it transcends the screen. The exhibition launched in October on Marko Stout’s website, in virtual 3D format and, even though we miss the magnetism of the real-world event, the virtual gallery communicated the essence of the artworks perfectly. Rich in vibrant shades of neon pink, blue, and orange, Erotic Allure Volume IV is a breath of fresh air for the current art scene, and it’s already getting its first glowing reviews. Starting on the tunes of Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance”, the exhibition features 27 multimedia paintings, along with two sculptures that complement them perfectly: a 420 x 30 cm black and pink lipstick sculpture and a 300 x 150 cm pink shoe sculpture.

The spirit of the exhibition is described in an artwork called New York City’s Soul:

A realm of urban art

Ready to be explored

Colors and emotions

Breathing on its own

Bringing through them

New York City’s soul

The previous installment of the series, Erotic Allure Volume 3, also masterfully combined art forms; held at the prestigious Tribeca Gallery, it featured mixed media paintings with a neo-noir presentation video.

Marko Stout – celebrity-favorite and the coolest presence on the New York art scene

Although he spent his early life studying medicine, not art, Marko Stout quickly rose to fame and established himself as New York City’s freshest artistic voice. It all started with Chelsea Girls, launched in 2015, which caught critics’ attention and gained him the title of “best multimedia artist” from media outlets such as CNN, Forbes, In Hollywood Magazine, and The Examiner. Although many have compared him to Andy Warhol, Marko Stout confessed many times that he doesn’t believe the comparison is totally accurate and that he considers himself a multimedia artist who wants to embrace every form of artistic expression: painting, photography, sculpture, and video. The combinations are often unlikely, but always mindblowing: Marko Stout is a master at mixing colors, textures, and subjects in a way that perfectly captures the gritty spirit of New York and its residents.

Stout himself is the rock star of the New York art scene, and his public apparitions at exhibitions are a magnet for media attention. And so are the celebrities who attend. Over the years, many celebrities have confessed their love and admiration for Marko Stout’s pop glamour style. The Kardashians, Charlie Sheen, Boy George, Billie Eilish, have talked on social media about Marko Stout or were seen at his exhibitions, and his works are now a must in celebrity homes. But, despite this popularity among Hollywood’s A-listers, Marko Stout continues to draw his themes from the humans of New York and their inspirational stories; that makes his style all the more approachable and enjoyable by critics and regular art lovers alike.

Marko Stout moves the art scene towards the era of digital entertainment.

As one of the “cool kids” of the New York art scene, Marko Stout has never been afraid to experiment and try new things, so the fact that he opened his newest exhibition online came as no surprise. Marketed on social media, especially on Instagram, where Marko Stout loves keeping in touch with his fans, Erotic Allure Volume IV gained a huge online audience. The response from critics was overwhelmingly positive, showing that the charm of exhibitions can be perfectly captured online. When restrictions are lifted, we can’t wait to attend a Marko Stout exhibit once again, but, at the same time, seeing how he managed to play with the possibilities of virtual events, we also can’t wait to see him combine the two in hybrid events.