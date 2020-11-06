Sometimes life can throw us curveballs, leaving us with questions about our relationships, career, and even financial prospects. And although not everyone will admit, we could all use some clarity at some point in our lives, especially when things fail to go as planned.

Dealing with sensitive issues such as the death of a loved one might prove too difficult to handle on your own, especially if you don’t have closure. That’s where a medium comes in. So what is a medium?

A medium is a psychic who focuses on mediating back and forth communication between the living and the dead. By channeling the spirits of the dead, a medium can gain vital information, which helps to provide closure to clients in need of mental, emotional, or even spiritual healing.

In this read, we`ll analyze some of the most trusted sites where you can get accurate readings and hopefully find the closure you need.

1. Kasamba – Best Medium Readings Online

Pros

Affordable due to price discounts that can go up to 50%

Site layout allows clients to sort psychics on preferences such as highest rank, lowest price, and highest price

Clients get 3 free minutes to determine whether the psychic is compatible

Some psychics charge as low as $2.99/min

Cons

There isn’t a price cap to limit the cost of psychics

Kasamba is widely viewed to be the home of online psychic experts with access to the spirit world. The psychic mediums on the site claim to receive messages from angels, dead loved ones, and even dead pets.

The psychic site is always looking to attract new clients, which explains its enticing deals for first-time clients. Besides getting 3 free minutes on your first consultation, you also get to benefit from a 50% discount to help you get started on the site.

2. Psychic Source – Best Medium Psychics via Video, Chat, and Phone Communication

Pros

Has informative articles, videos, and podcasts on topics such as loss and grieving

Has phone psychics, chat readings, and video readings

Rates can go as low as $1/min for new clients

3 free minutes on the first paid reading

Psychic profiles are furnished with enough information on areas of expertise

Cons

The rates tend to go high after the introductory offer

Psychic Source is one of the oldest psychic reading agencies. The site allows you to consult psychic mediums, clairvoyants, clairaudients, tarot card readers, and even love psychics.

One feature that makes Psychic Source stand out from its competition is the availability of three main communication options, video, phone, and chat. Besides the amazing communication options, the site also claims to have some of the cheapest (but experienced) psychic mediums in the game.

Psychic Source also features a unique ‘Find a Psychic’ tool that increases the chances of consulting compatible psychic mediums. To make the most of this feature, all you`ll need to do is answer a couple of questions, and the site will do the rest.

3. AskNow – Best Psychic Agency for Skilled and Versatile Online Mediums

Pros

Only hires psychic mediums with proven track records of professionalism, compassion, and accuracy

Among the best rates for first-time clients

5 minutes free with master and elite psychics

Easy to navigate website that`s well packaged with relevant information

Psychics are ranked or categorized based on experience and client feedback

Cons

Video readings aren`t available at the moment

You should consider giving AskNow a shot if you`re interested in sharing with skilled mediums. The psychic mediums on the site are skilled in different areas and can help in extrasensory perception, retrocognition, precognition and even psychokinesis.

AskNow has pocket-friendly offers for first-time clients. On top of being charged a $1/min flat rate on your first call, you`ll also get 5 free minutes with an elite or master psychic of your choice.

Signing up on the site is a breeze. All you`ll need to provide is your names, email address, birthday, and you`re good to go.

4. Keen – Best Medium Readings Site for Pocket-Friendly Rates

Pros

Highly affordable with rates starting at $1.99/minute

New clients get 3 free minutes

Has a simplistic interface that allows for smooth browsing

Psychic profiles provide crucial information on skill and strength areas

Cons

Doesn’t have a pricing package dedicated to new users

Could use several more advisor categories

Keen has a simplistic interface that, besides streamlining the browsing process, also makes it easier to find a compatible psychic medium. On the home page, you can choose a psychic advisor based on categories such as life questions, psychic readings, spiritual readings, tarot cards, love, and relationships.

Even better, Keen allows its users to choose psychics based on price limits, with the lowest price being $1.99. New clients can also take advantage of the free 3 minutes provided by the site.

Although Keen doesn’t have a large number of psychic mediums compared to competitor sites, it boasts one of the friendliest packages in the industry.

5. Oranum – Best Online Psychic Medium Agency for Multiple Language Readings

Pros



Psychic readings can be done in multiple languages

New clients get 9.99 credits, which can be redeemable into free minutes

All psychics must charge within a predetermined price cap

Users can filter psychics by topics, language, experience, or even cost

Cons

The site is a bit too cramped

The ranking system isn’t consistently updated

If you don’t mind navigating a fairly cramped up psychic site, then perhaps Oranum might be your cup of tea. You can choose from a psychic medium from the provided list of top 100 readers on the site.

You can have a reading done in German, French, Chinese, Spanish, and Portuguese, which is a great plus considering most sites only do English readings.

The site claims to have some of the most experienced medium readers, who although won`t do psychic readings for free, will charge reasonable prices due to a price cap.

6. PsychicOz – Best Psychic Medium Agency for Ease of Use

Pros

Has a wide range of experts from clairvoyant and clairsentient psychics to medium psychics, empathy psychics, and even remote viewing psychics

3 minutes free with a value package

Provides phone, chat, and email readings

Easy to navigate and use

Cons

Most of the top-rated psychic mediums tend to charge expensively

Doesn`t provide enough information on the readers` profiles

PsychicOz stands out due to its user-friendliness. On the home page, you get a chance to consult a medium based on categories like customer favorites, rising stars, subjects, abilities, and even staff picks. This increases the chances of finding a compatible expert that meets your expectations.

To increase access to professional advisors, PsychicOz gives all its first time members 3 free minutes. Besides the free minutes, you also get to choose from three value packages designed for new members.

With the first package, you`ll need to pay $14.99 to unlock 15 minutes (with an expert of choice). The second package should set you back $9.99 for a 10-minute conversation. The final package is email reading, which you`ll secure by paying $4.99.

7. LifeReader – Best Online Medium Readings for Affordable First Time Rates

Pros

Highly affordable making it easy for clients to consult online psychics when they need help

The readers have detailed information on their profiles, which allows for easy selection

4 free minutes during the first reading

Ideal if you need help to heal from the loss of a loved one

The site is easy to navigate, making the psychic reading process easier

Cons

Fairly easy for readers to register on the site

Doesn’t have too many experienced readers

Services offered in English only

Although not as popular as the likes of Kasamba or AskNow, LifeReader is slowly but surely establishing itself as a reliable psychic reading website. The mediums on the site focus on channeling dead spirits, talking to guardian angels, and divine beings.

LifeReader gives all its first-time clients a 50% discount on the total costs. In addition to the subsidized call rates, new clients also receive 4 free chat minutes, which can be used on any reader on the site.

Online Medium Readings: Explained

What Is the Difference Between a Psychic and a Medium?

The words ‘psychic ‘and ‘medium’ are often used interchangeably despite having different meanings. It is commonly stated that mediums have psychic abilities, but not all psychics operate or function as mediums.

A medium, through extrasensory perception, can gain access to the spirit world and communicate with the divine, spirit guides, and the spirit of dead loved ones.

Although psychics also have extrasensory perception, they usually focus on different areas as opposed to fine-tuning it to the spirit world. The best psychics mostly deal with relationships, love, careers, money, and other common issues in the observable world.

What to Expect During a Medium Reading

You should expect a well-composed, friendly, and welcoming medium to pick your call during a phone or video reading online. The medium should allow you to lead the conversation, which in turn lets you open up and discuss your issues.

Once you`ve explained your issues, a medium might communicate with the divine, deceased and spirits to help find answers. He or she will then advise you on what to do to get everything back in order.

But if you find that you`re struggling to open up to a particular medium, then he or she is probably not the best fit for you. Also, try your best to plan out your questions beforehand in order to put your minutes to good use, since, after all, you will be charged by the minute.

Are Online Medium Readings a Scam?

Online medium readings aren’t scams. There is some pretty amazing and real proof of mediums who can help you out in whatever you`re battling with. However, there are also some scammers who try to take advantage of innocent people in search of online psychic readings.

Consider giving one of the psychic reading websites we’ve reviewed a shot. But if you choose to try other sites that offer psychic readings free, be sure to check online for customer reviews.

How to Find an Honest Medium Online

Is there a medium near me? What are the most trusted mediums near me? These are some of the most common questions, especially for people in search of free psychics readings.

Always start by checking the appearance of the site. A good psychic reading website should provide enough information on its areas of expertise, have several registered (and verified) psychics, and have transparent pricing plans.

You can also read reviews like this one since we usually scour the internet, aggregating customer reviews and feedback to rank the industry’s best sites.

What Is the Catch With Psychic Mediums: Final Takeaway

Although psychic mediums won`t directly solve your problem, they can give you clarity and direction, helping you to navigate life’s various obstacles. There are psychics offering free minutes which can be a good way to test their abilities.

The sites we’ve discussed are some of the leading in the industry, with all being verified and operational for several years. So check on which ones best suit your needs and remember to plan your questions or queries well in advance before making a call.

