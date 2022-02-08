Meet Side Logic: A Prolific Youtube Streamer and Pro Gamer

Side Logic has never imagined that he would get so much name and fame in such a short period. But he did it. And as we know nothing succeeds like success, the same goes with Side Logic. He’s now basking in the glory of his surreal achievement as a prolific gamer and the most promising social media influencer.

Hailing from Melbourne, Side Logic was always determined to do something big in the world of virtual games. He was just waiting for the right moment. Today, he enjoys the support of over a million fans and followers on YouTube and other social media channels, but his struggle was real.

“I’ve been in love with video games since my childhood. I wanted to make a career out of it. But the problem is, such career options are always risky. When I left my job and shifted my entire focus to online games, my dad vehemently opposed it. But I made the best out of it. I have no regrets whatsoever about leaving a luxurious job. I am thrilled that I proved my distracters wrong.” Side Logic said.

How It All Started

Every kid loves video games, but very few retain their interest in them when they grow up. But Side Logic was different. When he was a kid, he loved playing these games, but as he grew up he started analyzing each of those games more seriously.

After watching plenty of YouTube videos, he decided to become a YouTuber. His sole motive behind becoming a streamer was to simplify the nuances of video games in simple terms for his audience.

Immediately, after clearing his high school certificate exam, he decided to become a YouTube streamer, but his dad wanted him to continue his studies. But Side Logic went ahead with his innate desire to embark on a path to become a successful streamer and professional gamer.

“I also got a job in the real estate sector with a lucrative salary package. But I don’t want to do something in which I am not interested. I was one of the top real estate performers in Australia at the time; I decided to make a career in gaming. I knew my father was angry at my decision, but I managed to carve my own path in gaming,” Side Logic exclaimed.

The Journey Continues

Today, Side Logic is the most promising social media influencer in the gaming niche. He has over a million followers on various social media channels. Several social media companies like GFuel, Aftershock, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok have collaborated with him to use their platforms.

Side Logic makes lots of money by streaming videos on his YouTube channel. He was also featured on ESPN, a popular sports channel, for showcasing a case study on his Call of Duty video, which gained over 5-million likes on Tik Tok.

In Conclusion

Side Logic believes there’s an enormous opportunity in gaming. If a person is hardworking, honest, sincere, and passionate about gaming, the sky’s the limit for them.

Side Logic started his YouTube channel when he was barely an adult. But starting things early gives you the launch pad to innovate and experiment with your strategies. Side Logic also started experimenting with his ideas and worked on community building.

“Anything you do in life, networking plays a crucial role. And before networking, community building is equally important. I would have been nothing without my community. They supported me immensely. I am grateful to everyone who supported me in my endeavour,” Side Logic concluded.

You can follow Side Logic on Twitch, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, or Discord.