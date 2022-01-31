Meet Tech Expert Bilal Khoja

While most people want to attain financial success and build a successful career, not all are able to fulfill their dreams. The road to reaching our goals is often filled with various obstacles making it harder to get to our destination. This was the case for celebrated tech expert Bilal Khoja. However, he chose not to let the struggles hinder him from achieving his dreams.

After years of consistently working hard, Bilal has attained his goal, and he is now revolutionizing the tech industry. He owns four web properties in the tech space, including gaming, Monitors/TVs, and PCs. Bilal also has a YouTube channel.

According to Bilal, success results from perseverance, hard work, and dedication. He says that although his journey hasn’t been easy, and he has faced numerous challenges by remaining true to his vision, he has been able to attain success.

From a young age, Bilal wanted to become successful. When he was six years old, his family left Afghanistan and emigrated to Denmark, an experience that fueled Bilal’s goal of becoming successful. As his home was not financially well off, Bilal struggled to fit into the new environment, and he always felt left out.

He says that he felt like he was at the bottom of society. This inspired him to step out of his comfort zone and shape his own path. Bilal joined Aalborg University to study Computer Science, and it was then that he started his first company. He notes that at the time, he was deep in debt due to student loans, which forced him to think outside the box.

Bilal invested his time creating an online business, and soon it grew into something that provided him a living. He used the finances to pay off his student loan and the rest to expand his venture making his company, Flexter, one of the leading companies in the tech space. His websites receive over 1 million monthly visits, with his brands being featured in top-tier magazines, among them Business Insider, Intel, Inverse, Premium Beat, and NBC News, among others.

As the business continues to thrive, Bilal says that his goal is to expand into different areas other than the tech industry. Bilal is planning to venture into new fields such as films, TV, celebrities, music, sport, and automotive. Bilal’s dream is to own a massive media company with all kinds of authoritative web properties and a vast network of writers, editors, and managers from all over the world. Currently, Flexter employs three people locally and 20 around the globe, mostly from Europe and the United States.

Nothing is impossible if you put your mind to it, says Bilal. Even though the odds were stacked against him, Bilal didn’t give up on his dream. He worked hard, and he has attained financial success. Bilal has changed his story creating the life he wanted. He went from toiling to make ends meet to purchasing his first car at the age of 20 and owning an apartment at 21. He also purchased a house for his parents at the age of 22.