Meet Tim Cheung, Aiming to Become One of the Most Influential Food Bloggers and Content Creators in Social Media

By Romy Johnson

Tim’s page on Instagram @bayarea.foodies is growing thousands of followers each day thanks to his creativity and skills in food blogging and photography.

Many people strive to find a career they’re passionate in but not many actually take the initiative to turn their true passions into their professions. Tim Cheung from the San Francisco Bay Area, California has shown that if you put in the time and energy to honing your talents and building a wide range of skill sets, the career of your dreams is always within grasp. Tim is a rising food blogger, food photographer, and owner of his content creation and consulting business Unibition LLC, which works with local brands and restaurants.

What began as a hobby in food photography in 2015 quickly became a starting point and opportunity towards sculpting Tim’s career as a local food blogger and photographer. Tim understood the potential of social media and quickly realized he could create a name for himself by investing his time in creating thoughtful content. After three consistent years of posting food reviews, 2018 became a huge turning point in his food blogging career when brands started to take notice in his work. At that moment, there was no question in his mind that this was the correct career for him. Tim learned to successfully create and grow a business that has been behind the marketing, consulting, and content creation of various local brands in the food industry.

Running his brand @bayarea.foodies on Instagram allows Tim to connect with his audience by showing his love for food and sharing local eats. He enjoys the process of styling and photographing mouth-watering food and creating video reviews.

So far, Tim’s greatest success has been in creating viral videos that have amassed millions of views on both Instagram and Tiktok. One of his recent and most successful videos featuring birria tacos from a minority-owned food truck reached 7 million views within a single week. By observing aspects of successful viral videos, Tim learned to apply similar eye-catching techniques into his own content. Regarding his future endeavors, Tim wishes to continue growing his brand and business in the food industry.

Tim feels that greatness comes to those who whole-heartedly pursue their dreams. With the ever-growing food scene and social media’s increasing prominence across the globe, Tim feels that he has helped inspire and laid the foundation for many aspiring food bloggers. Social media blogging has become an ultimate dream job for many, becoming a symbol of creative freedom and an outlet for millions of people.

Follow Tim Cheung on instagram at @bayarea.foodies and on tiktok at @bayareafoodies.