Meet Youmna Khoury: Fashion Model and Businesswoman

Youmna Khoury is not only a young and passionate entrepreneur from Lebanon but also one of the youngest businesswomen in the Middle East. She currently resides in Dubai with her family and runs a successful business.

Youmna is not someone who was born with a silver spoon in her mouth. She had to work hard to get to the point where she is now. Her hard work and perseverance have turned her into an extremely successful businesswomen. There is no doubt about the fact that Youmna is the true depiction of an independent woman. She has never shied away from dreaming big and that played perfectly into her hands. Apart from just dreaming big, she also worked hard towards turning those dreams into reality.

Youmna’s dream started when she created her own brand and a salon in Lebanon, and then started selling her own products online. Her brand is called Youmionlineshop.com and she is currently working on a new E-commerce project which will be a fresh trend, so stay tuned! Youmna sells the most top notch beauty accessories like false lashes, contact lenses, and hair extensions on her online store. Her products are of the best quality which has helped her gain immense success and popularity within her clientele all over the world.

Her online success does not just end at her store as an asset. She also has a successful Instagram page with 574k followers. Her Instagram blog is mostly dedicated to fashion, beauty and lifestyle, though she also uploads a lot of fitness videos and photos from her travelling adventures.

With her immense success, Youmna Khoury sets a great example for all the young entrepreneurs out there, especially women who want to start their own business. She acts as a symbol of strength and hard work. Thus, giving hope to the youngsters that they too can turn their dreams into reality.