Michelle Pfieffer Says She May Get Plastic Surgery One Day

American actress Michelle Pfeiffer, dressed in Armani, during the photocall of Disney movie Maleficent Mistress of Evil on the terrace of the Hotel De La Ville. Rome (Italy), October 7th, 2019 (photo by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

by Derek Saling

There aren’t many actresses known for how good they look at both 33 and 63. Michelle Pfieffer has kept that special look over the last 3 decades, still a symbol of beauty in 2021.

The star prides herself on being an advocate for clean beauty and claims a change to a healthy lifestyle has been the key to success. But as well as it’s all worked, she’s not ruling out plastic surgery forever.

Going Vegan

The 2010s saw an explosion of celebrities and athletes going vegan in a public manner and she has been one of them. After watching the CNN special “The Last Heart Attack” she decided it was time for her to make a change.

According to her, the results have been excellent.

“Eating a vegan diet — it’s just so much healthier — and you avoid a lot of toxins that could age your skin and your body. I really noticed a difference in my skin not too long after switching to fully vegan,” she said.

This doesn’t mean that she thinks it’s a cure-all for everything that comes up in the next few years though.

Will She Get Work Done in the Future?

For many aging celebrities, plastic surgery is something to rely on to maintain youthful looks. Unfortunately however, some noteworthy stars have gone too far and completely destroyed their beauty.

Michelle Pfieffer has been known to be somebody who has held it off thus far in her life, but admittingly won’t rule it out as a possibility.

“I’m not saying that I won’t have plastic surgery at some point. I think that it’s harder and harder the older you get to say never,” she’s said, “What I object to is too much. And really bad plastic surgery. When I think it becomes a distraction and when people don’t look like themselves anymore.”

That’s a level of self-awareness that is not often seen among aging Hollywood stars. And she’s less enthused about the culture around Hollywood.

She continues, “You reach a threshold where you’re fine with looking good for your age instead of looking young for your age, and I’ve crossed it,” she told Oprah Daily back in 2019.

Not working as much, Michelle chose to leave Hollywood for outside of San Francisco.

Pfieffer bought a house in Pacific Palisades, which is far from the ‘barbie world’ of Los Angeles. But still, her working with a plastic surgeon San Francisco awarded certification for practice, is plausible.

For now however, the actress is enjoying a new life.

Advocate for Clean Beauty

One of her new focuses is fighting for clean beauty. Michelle joined a movement in the beauty industry pushing for transparency of ingredients in cosmetic products. Current FDA law does not require a label with full details — just additive colors.

This has consumers concerned with what they are using on their bodies.

Michelle’s become outspoken in the industry, urging people to be cautious with products they use.

Solution: Henry Rose Beauty

Although plastic surgery might be down the road, Pfieffer’s been doing a lot on her own to rectify Hollywood’s cosmetic product issues.

One of her major areas of concern was with perfumes and fragrances. After doing some research, she came across the Environmental Working Group Skin Deep database and did some digging. She found that perfumes were consistently listed high on the hazardous ranking.

This led her to stop even using fragrances for a decade.

Then she decided to take the matter into her own hands. In 2019, she founded her own fragrance company called Henry Rose beauty. A label with Perfumes which uses safe ingredients and gives transparency.

Staying Relevant

Hollywood is well known for dismissing talented and successful actresses when they lose their looks as they age. But for Pfieffer that’s not been a problem.

Of course, the main reason she is starring in huge franchises like Ant-Man and the Wasp is because of her acting skills and charisma. Even at her age, she still can captivate audiences as she did 30 years ago when she was being nominated for the Oscars.

Hopefully, the aging A-lister will continue her graceful aging.