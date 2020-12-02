Mike Signorelli Shares 5 Tips To Help Improve Mental Well-being

by Romy Johnson

Mental health and emotional intelligence are cornerstones to achieving success in life. With increasing stress levels, busy schedules, and less time for relaxation, it is easy to lose yourself in the daily mayhem. Medical practitioners and health experts across the globe recommend meditation to boost mental health. In the East, meditation is considered as a way of spiritually connecting with your surroundings. As per pastor Mike Signorelli, being spiritually connected brings you closer to yourself, and helps you balance your stress levels and maintain mental wellbeing. Signorelli points out five ways how you can raise your EQ and boost mental health:

1. Positivity

Faith and spiritualism instill a positive outlook for the future. Instead of constantly worrying about what the future holds, aware individuals are hopeful that it has the best in store for them. Positivity eases the unnecessary burden on mental health and keeps an individual relaxed and cheerful. Signorelli recommends to give less weightage to negative thoughts, and practice faith to fine-tune positivity.

2. Gratitude

Signorelli explains that gratitude is one of the first practices that he recommends to millennials, entrepreneurs, and people from all walks of life. As per neuroscience, practicing gratitude alleviates stress hormones, and upsurges positive emotions. Maintaining a gratitude journal and being thankful for small things is a way to boost your mental wellbeing.

3. Anger management

“Anger is energy,” states Signorelli. “Spiritual beings treat anger as fuel to achieve success and not just a fight.” Anger can help people become more committed, and determined to complete a task or goal, that otherwise could have been procrastinated.

4. Volunteering

Volunteering or giving back to society has shown positive results on the mental health of volunteers in various studies. “Helping others in your local community raises confidence levels, instills fulfillment, and reduces stress,” states Signorelli.

5. Value Hardships

Mike Signorelli reveals, “people find it shocking to discover that the place of their wildest dreams will also be the place of their strongest frustrations. Easy is a myth.” He recommends people to value hardships as stepping stones that lead to their life goals.