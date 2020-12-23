mSpy Reviews: Is mSpy A Legit Or Scam Spy Phone App

I know how frustrating it is to wonder what someone is doing on their phone and how it might be affecting you.

Maybe it’s your kids doing who knows what on the internet or social media and calling people you told them to stay away from. Maybe it’s your employees taking their work hours to go waste time and spend your dime browsing the internet or meeting friends.

Most of us have been there at some point, wishing we had some way to monitor what the people in our lives are doing on their phones and making sure they are doing what they’re supposed to.

My name is George Courtney, and for years I have been reviewing tech products- phones, laptops, PCs, and bunches of apps to go with them. I’ve been doing the research and testing stuff out to save you money and to help you avoid making a purchasing decision that you will regret.

I’ve been looking into cell phone spy apps recently, comparing major hitters like Cocospy, KidsGuard, FlexiSpy, Spyic and more. Out of all the ones I looked at, mSpy is definitely my top choice. A lot of the mSpy reviews tend to agree with me. The great customer service that backs up this product, coupled with a fast install time and low price make it the #1 monitoring tool in my book. I’ve reviewed it for you, and my goal is that you will feel more informed after reading through my detailed research and probably come to the same conclusion that I did about mSpy.

MSpy is a spy app that allows you to monitor what another person is doing on their phone. It can be installed on your child’s phone or an employee’s phone to track their movements, see what messages they are sending and check the numbers they are calling and receiving, among other things.

Of course, the benefit to this is that it helps you find out what the other person is doing and can also deter them from engaging in unwanted behavior. It’s helpful for getting kids to stop going on websites they shouldn’t be on or to find out who they are talking to on their phone. MSpy helps businesses track their employees’ whereabouts and activities and account for them, increasing productivity and decreasing wasted time and money.

If your business is suffering because of poor employee performance or you suspect that your kid may be doing something dangerous or wrong, then installing a spy app like this on their phones can be the right way to go. This is an excellent tool for parents and employers. Just keep in mind that unless the target phone belongs to your child who is under 18, you have to notify the person that you are installing the app. You cannot monitor them without their permission, if they are not your kid or they are 18 years or older.

MSpy Features

This cell phone tracker app is bristling with features. I love how much stuff it does, and I think you will too. Now, like I said, I have looked at a lot of other monitoring tools, trying to find the best spy app for iPhone and Android. I know what it takes to make a good spy app, and mSpy has all the right stuff.

With this app, you get all the following features:

Short install time (about 5 minutes)

Message monitoring

Call logs (incoming and outgoing)

Round-the-clock customer support (in multiple languages)

No rooting necessary for Android devices

Automatically stores information securely for you to look at later

Tracks GPS location

Tracks travel routes

Saves deleted messages

Details social media activity (Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and more)

You get all of this when you sign up for the monthly plan, and you can enjoy updates as they happen, which will keep you right on the edge of the latest spy app technology. Because mSpy is one of the most popular spy apps, it gets lots of support and is regularly updated to ensure that it stays inconspicuous and effective.

MSpy Pros & Cons

I want to talk about some of the good points and the downsides to using mSpy. I’m trying to be as fair and unbiased as I can with my review, so you are getting both sides of the mSpy experience presented to you in this review, which is not necessarily what you would get with all mSpy reviews.

Pros:

One of the least expensive spy phone apps

Includes powerful GPS tracking device

Can be used to monitor invisibly

Very simple to set up and use

Gives you tons of data and details

Superb customer service available 24 hours a day

Works on iPhone and Android devices

Can even work with jailbroken or non-jailbroken devices

Cons:

Only works on one phone at a time per license

You could lose the saved mSpy data if the target phone is wiped

Can get pricey over time

MSpy Compatibility

It’s important that you get a spy phone app that works for the device you want to target. The device you use to monitor on doesn’t really matter, as you can monitor from the mSpy website directly. The portal and control options are all available there. However, you need to ensure that you install the app on a device that is compatible.

So, let’s talk about compatibility for a moment.

With the mSpy program, you can sign up for a monthly subscription plan that will cover a single iOS compatible device, like an iPad or an iPhone. The app developers do a great job of keeping up with any updates and changes to the iOS operating system and ensuring that their app still works and still delivers all the same options, even as the iOS system evolves over time. The spy app works with iOS 7+, and the device doesn’t need to be jailbroken.

It’s the same for Android devices. You can use mSpy on Android 4+, and this is frankly the best spy app for Android. You don’t even need to root the app to the device, if you don’t want to, so it can be used easily and conveniently in a way that works best for you.

Testing this app out on a variety of Android and iOS devices yields the same results. It offers unprecedented levels of monitoring and oversight while working invisibly and without any issues.

The level of support offered by the customer service team for the app is exceptional, and they will help resolve any problems and answer any questions quickly. I don’t think you will run into any serious compatibility problems, but you may have some issues every now and then with how to make the app work best with a specific device, and the customer service team will be able to help with that.

MSpy Requirements

Most of the features the app offers will work fine with any Android or iOS device that is listed as being compatible with it. That’s any iOS system from 7 on up and any Android system from 4 on up.

Now, some of the features will not work unless you root your Android device- in particular, the instant messaging monitoring. Most other functions will work fine without rooting.

If you have an iOS device that isn’t either version 7 or higher, then you can enable iCloud functionality, and the app will work with the device just fine.

How mSpy Can Help Parents to Monitor Their Children

Would you like to keep a better eye on your children? A lot of parents are wondering what their children are up to on their phones and may be concerned about who their kids are hanging out with, who they are calling, what kind of messages they are sending, and who their phone contacts are. Some kids won’t tell parents that information willingly, so having a parental control app like mSpy can help parents get the oversight they want.

You might be worried about how your kids are spending their time online or on social media. mSpy tracks their posts and activity on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and more. You can easily tell what they have been up to and who they are friends with.

It also monitors webpage activity, so the parents can see where their kids are spending their time online, how long they stay on specific websites, what their internet usage is like during school hours, and more. All of that internet browsing activity will be detailed for parents’ easy perusal. The activity reports are saved on mSpy’s database, and once the parent inputs their mSpy login credentials, they can access all of that whenever they like.

MSpy doesn’t just track what the kids are doing on their phones; it also tracks where they are going. This is an excellent GPS tracker for kids, and it shows their current location whenever the parent checks on the mSpy website. This is one of the best features that mSpy reviews will talk about, because it’s so helpful and so good at enabling parents to monitor their kids beyond just checking their calls and messages.

The GPS tracking is so detailed that it can show where the phone has been, including the full route to their current location. That’s very useful for checking in on the kids and finding out if they have been staying where they are supposed to or if they are going to areas that they aren’t allowed to.

Even if kids are hiding things from you, you’ll still be able to find it on the mSpy app. You can see deleted text messages, find out what they have listed in their calendar as upcoming events, and spy on their secret internet activity. Nothing can hide from the powerful parental control features that mSpy offers for parents who want to protect and oversee their kids.

How to Use mSpy Phone Tracking App

This phone tracker is designed to be simple to use, and that is something I really appreciate about it. Not a lot of parents are going to want to take the time to learn complicated technical functions and long, involved setup steps.

Once the app is installed on the target phone, you just need to log in to the mSpy website and see what calls are being received onto the phone. There are lots of features offered by this robust phone tracker app.

It can show you which calls are coming in and which ones are being made from the phone. You can see the entire phone number listed and see contact details, if the number is saved in the phone. You will get all the same information about the call that is stored on the target phone itself. That’s very handy for if you want to track who your kids are talking to or whether your employees are using their company phone for company calls or for personal calls.

One of the best features that comes with this phone number tracker is the ability to tag contacts and phone numbers. If there is a person on your kid’s contact list that you feel suspicious about or that you have told your child not to call or answer calls from, then you can tag that person on the mSpy website. When a call from them comes in or your child calls that number or messages them, you will receive a notification. It’s a great way to keep tabs on who your kids are conversing with and whether they are being safe and responsible with their phone.

How to Install mSpy

There are two steps to installing this mobile phone tracking app. First, you need to install it on the phone or tablet of the target device. It does not need to be installed on your own phone. Bear in mind that the app download is free, but to get the features, you will need to sign up for a monthly or annual plan.

The next step is to log in to the mSpy website. There will be a secure online control panel there that you can use to access phone records, messages, social media platforms, apps on the phone, GPS location tracker, and more. All of that will be controlled from the website and the control panel there. It is designed to be easy to navigate and use for anyone, regardless of their technical expertise.

That’s really all there is too it, and like I said earlier, you may need to ensure the phone is jailbroken or the app is rooted to the device, depending on the device and what you want to do with the app.

You don’t have to worry about the target phone user seeing the app on their phone and getting notified that you are watching them. This is a very discreet app that operates invisibly, so unless your kid knows to look for the app, they will have no idea that they are being watched. If you are looking for the best phone tracker app without permission, then this is a good one to choose. It will be practically invisible, giving you information without tipping off your kid.

Pricing and Payment Plans

One of the big deciding factors for parents and employers about whether they want to use this GPS tracker app or not will be the cost.

The basic plan starts at $29.99 a month, but you can save money by signing up for a year of service, which will cost $99.99 a year. Take note that these prices are current at the time of this writing and they could change.

What do you get with the basic plan? You’ll be able to monitor calls, text messages, emails, the calendar, target keywords, browsing history, GPS location and contacts. You also get free updates and support and are notified if a SIM card is changed.

If you are willing to pay a bit more, you can take advantage of the Premium package. This gives you all the same features as the basic package, but you also get geofencing that alerts you when the target phone leaves designated areas or enters designated no-go areas. You can also block websites and incoming calls. It also lets you wipe the device or lock it remotely, giving you greater parental control. In addition, you will have access to Snapchat and be able to monitor activity there. This is the most robust package available and one you should consider for any phone where the target is very active and may need more extensive monitoring of their activities.

If you don’t jailbreak the phone, you will have access to far more limited features. You won’t be able to monitor emails or location, and you won’t receive regular updates or be able to block access to anything. There will be some other features you’ll miss out on well, so you definitely want to consider jailbreaking the target phone if you are going to get the most out of mSpy and get your money’s worth for the subscription plan.

MSpy Customer Reviews

You can find lots of mSpy reviews to there to read up on if you want to find out how customers feel about this product. When I was looking at consumer reviews, I found mostly positive things that people were saying. There are definitely some negative reviews here and there, but they aren’t nearly as common as the positive ones. I’d say this product has a generally positive reception from customers, and here are a few sample from consumer reviews to demonstrate my point.

Andy Kane wrote that the product is great and the support team is even better. He raved about how helpful the support was that he received and was impressed by how friendly and knowledgeable the staff was.

DM said that he received great support help and that the product is good for monitoring text messages and more.

Kellie wrote that her experience with mSpy has been mostly favorable and that she has used the product for over a year. Like the other reviewers, she praised the customer support and how responsive they are when there is an issue.

You can find bunches more reviews like these if you look online. MSpy has been around for a while and has had tons of customers in that time, many of which have posted public reviews for those interested in making a purchase. If you’re on the fence about whether to get mSpy and whether it is the best phone tracking app, then reading some reviews may help you make your decision.

Is mSpy Legit?

This is one of the questions that comes up in a lot of mSpy reviews. Consumers wonder whether they are getting an app that is legitimate both legally and technically. They want to know if it really works and if it is legal to use. Let’s answer both of those questions.

I’ve tried out a lot of spy apps and monitoring apps in my tech reviews. These are very popular among parents and employers who want to track people on their phones and find out what they are up to. Some of them only work occasionally, some of them are rarely updated, and some of them only work on either iOS or Android devices. If mSpy had those kinds of issues, I think it would be fair to ask if it’s legit.

However, that’s thankfully not the case. The support team is constantly working to resolve any issues and ensuring that regular updates are released to deal with changes to the operating systems. Apple and Google are always making changes to their OS (operating systems), namely iOS and Android. Not all of the parenting and monitoring apps can keep up with that, but mSpy does an admirable job of staying on top of the changes as they occur and ensuring that the software is still working and still legitimate even after an update is issued.

There may be some small kinks to work out and technical issues that need to be sorted out after an update, but they get on that quickly and make sure that things are running smoothly as soon as possible, and the mSpy reviews reflect that fast response and helpful customer service support.

The mSpy app also works well on either Android or iOS devices, like iPhones and iPads, so no matter what you have, there is an app and a subscription plan designed to work with you. You can even change the target phone and still receive support from the same dedicated team.

To answer the question of legality and whether the app is legally okay to use, the answer is slightly more complicated. Monitoring apps like these are perfectly legal in the right circumstances. You have to own the phone that you are targeting, so if it is a company phone or a child’s phone that you purchased (or the child lives with you and is under 18), then you technically own the phone. That’s true even if someone else is using the phone.

So, it’s legal for you to jailbreak the device and download the app on there. However, there may be a legal question about whether you need to tell the target user whether the app is there and whether they are being monitored.

If the targeted user is an employee, then you need to make them aware. You are required by law to tell them that their conversations will be recorded, their location will be tracked, their messages will be read, and their browsing activity will be overseen. In other words, you have to have their consent, and if you don’t, then you are in some murky legal waters and may be engaging in illegal activity.

If the targeted user is your child, then they need to be 18 or under for you to install the app and monitor it without their permission or knowledge. If they are over 18, they need to be told that the app is there and they need to know that you are monitoring them remotely.

You can use the app on any other phone you own, but in cases other than those listed here, you need to notify the person who is using it. They need to be aware that their usage is monitored.

FAQ

Here are some questions I frequently see being asked about mSpy. I hope your question is answered here.

Q. Can mSpy work invisibly?

A. You can use mSpy undetected, making sure that the target is not notified of its use. You will be able to monitor their activity without their knowledge, because the app does not notify the phone user that it is there and it is actively monitoring them.

Q. Can mSpy be installed remotely?

A. It is not possible to install this app remotely. You must have the target phone in hand to jailbreak it or root the app, in some cases. You also need to download the app onto the phone physically, but after that initial installation, you should not need to touch the phone again to use the software.

Q. What interferes with mSpy’s monitoring?

A. The app will not be able to send you information if the phone’s internet is turned off, and it may not send information if the phone is roaming.

Q. Can I change the subscription license to another phone?

A. Yes, you can move licenses from one phone to another. If your kid gets a new phone or you give your employee a new phone, you can always move the license to the new phone and keep the same subscription package.

Q. Will I be able to get a refund on mSpy if I have problems with it or don’t like it?

A. If it doesn’t work, you can take advantage of the 14-day money back guarantee. There are limits to the refund, and you might not be able to receive a refund for any subscriptions beyond the first one.

Q. Is it legal to monitor someone else’s phone?

A. It is if they are your child, you own the phone and they are under 18 years of age. Otherwise, you need to let them know that you are monitoring them and that the app is downloaded on their device. You also have to own the phone you are targeting and monitoring for the app to be legal for you to use.

Final Verdict

Is this the right GPS phone tracker for you? Only you can determine that, but I hope that after reading this review you feel more informed. I’d recommend mSpy as one of the best ways to monitor messages and calls, track a cell phone location, or block dangerous websites on a remote phone.

By signing up with a subscription with mSpy and downloading the app, you can take advantage of great customer support, regularly updated software, powerful monitoring tools, and more. This is one of the best parental control apps available and makes it so easy to track phone location accurately and look at web browsing history, among other things.

I highly recommend mSpy for its extensive features, great price, and strong customer support. It is a valuable tool for parents who want to protect their children and watch what they are doing on their phone. It’s also helpful for employers who want to ensure that their employees are using their phone for business and are not creating a conflict of interest with their on-the-clock activities.

I don’t think you will find a monitoring spy app that gives you more options at such a low, competitive price, and don’t forget all those positive mSpy reviews. Remember that you can save money by signing up for longer periods of time. Other spy apps might be a bit cheaper, but they aren’t as well supported and fully featured as this one, which makes mSpy the #1 choice for phone monitoring as far as I’m concerned. I think you will agree once you give it a try.