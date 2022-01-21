Must-Know Tips to Win Salary Negotiations

Congratulations, you have passed all the prior stages, and now it is the right time to negotiate your salary. You know that you are a knowledgeable professional, that your expertise and skills are worth being paid well. You want to capitalize on your achievements and prior positions to secure the best deal for yourself. However, the employer also wants to have an employee that would do everything right for the amount they want to give. Your task here is to utilize all the opportunities to get the most, and the tips below will help you do that.

1. Write down Your Assets

In your mind, you know that you are a good employee, that you can do the work you are applying for. However, the same information isn’t yet available to your employer; they are still learning about who you are both personally and professionally. Hence, your task is to write down all the things you can offer, ranging from years of experience and education to geographic location and licenses. All of these should become your investment in successful salary negotiations. The more you can give, the stronger your intention of wanting a specific salary will be. Imagine that you are marketing your professionalism as a product and think about what can help you stand out. Think of how you can present all the value you can bring to the company in the best light.

2. Don’t Be Tempted to Give Numbers First

This has become one of the most famous and useful rules of salary negotiations; yet, many fall into the trap of telling that number. HR professionals know how to “pressure” the candidate correctly and make them voice a number. You need to do two things here. First, be prepared beforehand and research the figures that people at the same or similar level are paid. Second, know that this question awaits you and politely revert it to the HR specialist. For example, you can say that you would like to know their range first as it will help you be more specific yourself. This applies to all the companies: from startups to highly-renowned organizations. For instance, Amazon salary negotiations can test your ability to avoid such temptations and be confident that you can win.

3. Organize Trial Negotiations

The more prepared you are, the better, and a friend or a close person can help you with this. Have them study the industry a little bit and google possible questions that an HR professional can ask. Usually, those questions are relatively the same, but some may vary based on the field and position. Your friend should become a strict HR specialist who wants the best for the company and scrupulously studies all the possible candidates. Of course, have them ask you about salary with a plot twist: they should also try to skip voicing the number. You will have more confidence in actual negotiations when you get trained at playing this number ping pong. Finally, discuss additional details with your HR specialist friend, such as vacation days, perks and benefits, bonus structure, and stock options, if available.