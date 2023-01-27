On A Mission To Uplift And Inspire: Alyssa DeCaro Helps You Foster A Deeper Connection With Your Body

Have you ever wondered why you’ve incarnated on this planet in your particular body? Have you ever had that gut feeling or total body knowing that something is right for you or not? Whether you’ve thought about it before or not, the experience of human life is a gift, and fostering a healthy and connected relationship with your body is an important part of navigating your journey on earth.

To put it plainly, your body is your vessel, and it allows you to experience life to its fullest capacity. You can feel emotions, create, express, learn, grow, challenge yourself, and use your body wisdom to overcome all of the obstacles that the natural world puts in your path. But how do you go about fostering a healthy relationship with your body in an age full of cellphone swiping, work, and endless distractions, to make the most of this experience of life that we are gifted with?

Who better to answer this question than Alyssa DeCaro, a revered embodiment coach, yoga teacher, movement artist and musician of 20+ years, who has spent the greater part of her career helping individuals find this deeper connection. DeCaro’s Body of Sound work is purposeful, illuminating, and inspiring in the expanding field of alternative wellness. The Body of Sound (BOS) experience helps you tune your body as your most essential instrument through developing a personal practice and aims to uplift and inspire community connection with unparalleled skillful facilitation of rhythm, voice and movement exercises that quite literally transforms lives. In developing this work, DeCaro has studied with master teachers and guides including assisting Anna Halprin (Dance As A Healing Art) and Baba Olatunji (Drums of Passion), both of whom are legends in their respective fields, and has explored a variety of sound and movement modalities from different cultures around the world.

Between a busy schedule of planning music, movement, and community events, offering group and 1-1 mentorship, and preparing for her Dreaming in the Desert live event every spring, DeCaro joins us to talk about the importance of embodiment as a daily practice, what LadyBOS means, and how integrating these inspire her impactful facilitation style.

“LadyBOS is an approach to facilitation through embodying divine feminine leadership,” she shares. “It’s centered around a clear knowingness, welcoming grace and bold confidence, all of which are essential qualities that contribute to a powerful leader, and can only be harnessed by a dedicated practice of self knowledge and growth,” she adds.

DeCaro explains that when you’re truly connected to your body, it can lead you like a compass and help you to make decisions, understand yourself better, and engage with the world around you. “We intuitively know the power of our body, and the more we learn how to pay attention to it, the more powerful it can be to trust it as our navigation system,” she says. “That’s really what Body of Sound represents. It’s about living each moment from a place of intuitive presence and power,” she adds. “When you tune your own body as your most essential instrument, you can begin to tune into the bigger ensemble of life around you and how you interact with it. This deep listening practice improves your relationships, your work, and clarifies your overall life direction.”

“Really honoring your body and your wellbeing can transform your life,” DeCaro continues. “Your body is your navigation system, not only for your physical health, but mentally and emotionally. It all starts with the practice of deep listening and dedicating time to pay attention to your breath and sensation. I’ve heard over and over again from students and clients that they feel so good when they do this, yet they need help staying consistent. I developed the BOS membership program to offer an accessible path to an at-home weekly practice to train your body and mind for vital health. There is no better gift you can give the world and your loved ones than truly knowing yourself and giving from a full cup.”

Foster Snell @fostertheexplorer

The BOS live experience blends meditation, yoga, body percussion, dance and drumming to create a truly transformative journey. This unique combination of wellness practices and expressive arts allows people to creatively express themselves, unlock hidden emotions inside the body, let go of judgment, feel truly free, have fun and so much more. Being able to tap into this power in a space filled with other individuals who are on a similar journey is priceless, and something that will be remembered for the rest of your life.

With Body of Sound, DeCaro ultimately teaches you how to feel connected toyour body, and how to amplify that connection to make every other aspect of your life even better.

The ability to tune in to and deeply listen to your body requires patience and a willingness to slow down. This is why an inward meditative practice is invaluable in our world of fast-paced distraction.

We’ve all been in that position before where your body is trying to tell you something. You walk into a room and get an instinct in your gut, or you see someone and get butterflies in your stomach. But if you push those prompts away, you’re not going to be able to extract power from it. On the other hand, if you open up and actually do the work to listen to it, this energy can become your power.

“I often tell people in class that perhaps the most intimate relationship you’ll ever have is with your body and your breath. Your breath is with you from the first moment that you arrive here on earth out of your mother’s womb, and it’s the very last thing that will be with you when you die. In between, there’s this whole world of opportunity to get to know it, and get to know your body. Unfortunately so many people go about their entire life, really missing out on that,” she says.

People have been feeling so disconnected and discouraged and are desperately craving connection. DeCaro has two main avenues for helping to remedy this. The first is developing a personal inward practice at home through her online membership program to tune your own body and mind. The second is through her live events, which help people feel connected and uplifted, not just in their own body and being, but with each other and the wider community.

In April, 2023, Alyssa DeCaro is hosting her Dreaming in the Desert event in Joshua Tree, California, where she and a team of dedicated healers, listeners, musicians and more, will prioritize your wellbeing and help you to foster a stronger connection with your body.

Get your free copy of Alyssa’s ebook here: Learning To Listen: 7 Steps To Ignite Your Power.

For more information on her events and mailing list, or to enroll in DeCaro’s Mastermind class, be sure to visit www.bodyofsound.com and follow her on Instagram.