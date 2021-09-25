One Of The World’s Most Accomplished 21-Year-Old, Royston G King, Is Set to Create a Haven on Earth.

“We carry within us all the mystical power we need to transform our world.”-Anthon St. Maerten.

Royston G King is a fast-rising celebrity billionaire thanks to his efforts to change and impact billions of people across the world. He is a globally celebrated personality, philanthropist, and revolutionist. Royston G. King is already regarded as one of the most successful individuals and entrepreneurs of his age. The self-made celebrity investor, partner, and advisor to multiple million-dollar and billion-dollar companies is committed to change the world and make it a better place to live.

According to Royston, material wealth should not change the kind person you are. He equates material success to mean nothing if the person isn’t as successful as a good, kind human being. Royston has taken it upon himself to redefine success and give it a whole new meaning. To him, a truly successful person is one who acts with kindness and positiveness. He says that if you are truly successful, then endeavor to be a good person who can bring about positive change to the world.

Royston’s success is a product of hard work, resilience, and dedication. Royston started from a very humble beginning, working as a retail sales associate at Sunglass Hut and a Luxury clothing boutique store in Australia. At the same time, Royston was still in college pursuing his degree. Essentially, he was juggling two jobs, an internship, and studies.

Amazingly he was still achieving top grades at the university, excelling in his course saving himself some money. His determination to save money was above ordinary efforts. Royston also says that at some point, he had no money for food and had to borrow from his girlfriend.

Venturing into the business world was not easy; Royston had the ideas, determination, and zeal but lacked the capital to set up a business. To start his business, he had to borrow from his father, mother, sister, and brother-in-law. Like any other start-up, Royston found it tough in the early days. The business was not faring well, and he soon found himself battling depression and working night shifts.

After years of hard work and sacrifices, Royston was an investor, partner, and advisor to numerous multi-billion companies worldwide at only 21 years of age. He has also made a pioneering category for himself, the world’s first and number one curator for “Good Purpose Brands.” Royston has maintained the category to be exclusive to brands that are truly making a positive impact to change this world.

Royston has also maintained the same mission with his other brand, Good Purpose Life, which is also working to revolutionize the world of business.