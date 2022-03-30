An online chat is by no means a brand-new concept. Ever since the internet has become widely available, we have been using a popular chat room to make new friends, chat with strangers, or even chat live with ladies from our own city to make a romantic connection. But are live chat rooms still a thing and where can you successfully chat with women online from around the world? Find out right now!

Best online chatting rooms 2022

Chat sites allow you to find single ladies to chat and reach out to them without wasting any time. Not all of group chat rooms are equally effective when it comes to finding a chatting partner, but this is the ultimate top 3.

Best international dating sites 2022

In addition to traditional chatting sites, there is also a special subset known as dating chat sites. These sites give you even more information about the woman and more tools to reach out to her. These are our favorite ones.

Do chat rooms still exist in 2022?

Yes, group chat rooms certainly do! However, chat rooms online have come a long way since the 1990s and early 2000s. Back then people would talk to strangers online but often end up in unsafe situations, especially women. Luckily, there are now plenty of amazing online chat rooms women find completely safe and therefore actively use, which means you can also use them to start chat with girls online. Here is our definitive rating of top chatting websites to use in 2022.

Popular chatting sites reviews & main features

Placetochat — One of the best group chat rooms with Slavic women

✅ Features:

Mail

Exchanging photos and videos

Video streams with donations

Group chat

Delivery of gifts and flowers

Pros 👍 Cons 👎 You can talk to random girls with the help of the People feature An app for mobile devices would have been nice Every woman’s profile on the site is manually checked for authenticity Not a lot of women are usually available for video call Most of the women on the site are Slavic, but you can also talk to Asian and Latina girls All the prices are clearly listed and not concealed

PlaceToChat is one of the best chatting sites featuring mobile chat rooms if you know exactly what kind of woman you are looking for. The absolute majority of the women on this site are from Slavic countries (like Ukraine or Russia), so if that’s what you’re into, you’ll find a lot of potential matches on PlaceToChat. One of the standout free chat rooms features for us was female profile verification, meaning that if the woman has a blue check mark beside her name, she’s 100% real and not a bot or a fake profile.

You can sign up for PlaceToChat and explore the profiles without registration and paying anything. You can even wink at them for free. However, you’ll need to pay to use the rest of the communication features, including chat. As a new member, you can get up to 30 credits simply for creating and filling out your profile. For everything else, you will need credits, and prices for credits start at $2.99.

Talkliv — A comprehensive platform for chatting with Asian girls

✅ Features:

Newsfeed, where the strangers post updates from their personal lives

People, where you get to see 20 random female profiles with photos

Video streams, where you can watch beautiful women in real time

Chat online

Mail

Winks

Pros 👍 Cons 👎 Large and active audience of women There is no mobile app, only a mobile site version Lots of innovative communication tools The free credits won’t last you very long Almost all female profiles are verified The profiles of strangers contain all the information you need

Talkliv is a great partially free online chat room to start chat with females if you’re mostly interested in women from Asia. What we liked the most about Talkliv is that it successfully combines the features of a chat platform and a dating site. For example, you can start by chatting and then move on to writing letters when you hit it off with someone.

There is no paid membership option on Talkliv, but you will need credits to talk to women online and exchange photos with strangers. Generally, Talkliv impressed us more than we expected, and we can highly recommend it to our readers.

Funchatt — A must-visit Latin singles chat room

✅ Features:

Comprehensive chat feature with stickers and other perks

Plenty of ways to discover and connect with potential chat partners

You can follow the most interesting strangers on your friend list

Updates in the women’s lives are published in real time

An option to send a gift or flowers to a girl

Pros 👍 Cons 👎 High-quality, informative profiles with photos We would have loved a mobile app for Android or iOS users Unlimited time to explore the site for free There are video streams, but only one-way Fun ways to spice up your chats Always lots of new profiles to check out and talk to

Funchatt has a definitive audience of women from all over the world, and that’s one of the best things about this platform for us. Most of the girls you’ll find there are fiery Latinas, so whether you go for group chats, letters, or video call, you are going to immensely enjoy your experience. There are plenty of things to do besides partially free online chat, so you’ll never feel bored when using Funchatt.

Like most popular chat rooms online, Funchatt is not a completely free chat room. It allows you to take a look around and contact with other users without paying anything. However, credits are required to use the features you need the most, such as video chat and exchanging photos with local people. All new members get 20 bonus credits as a gift, and the first 20 paid credits will only cost you $2.99.

Now you know which group chat rooms are worthy of your attention. However, you may still have a lot of preconceptions about the chatting niche itself. Without a doubt, the chat industry has gone through its ups and downs. Right now, it’s on the rise again, as many people prefer the convenience and speed of chats as opposed to the seriousness and commitment of traditional dating sites.

I’m Irene Stevens, a relationship researcher and writer, and today I’ll tell you everything I know about how to start chatting with girls online, where to do it, and what to know to keep yourself safe.

Growing popularity of group online chat rooms

Singles chat rooms have arguably gone through their biggest wave of popularity in the 1990s and early 2000s. Back in 1998, it was estimated that 40 to 50 million users around the world regularly visit group chat rooms, where they predominantly talk to the members of the opposite sex. It’s easy to guess that years ago, that number could have easily doubled or tripled.

However, the same era marked the beginning of the online dating craze. When there are dozens of the best international dating sites to meet foreign women, online free chat rooms may lose some of their appeal. Still, the audience of popular singles chat rooms remains active and devoted to their favorite platforms.

Some of the most visited single women chat rooms have been around for more than two decades, but there are also some noteworthy players who are relatively new to the market. So whether you already have a favorite platform to chat with singles online or are looking for a new one, we highly recommend visiting our top recommended amazing online chat rooms to make some exciting discoveries.

Pros and cons of live chat rooms

A singles chat room is often a disputed topic. And like most disputed topics, paid or free chat rooms have both pros and cons. Here are the most noteworthy ones.

👍 Pros:

Online chat rooms allow you to meet single women based on your most desired parameters.

Online chat is by far the most effective way of communication and allows you to find out a lot about someone in little time.

A paid or free online chat does not require any commitment: you can begin and end conversations whenever you want.

Chatting with single women is cost-effective: when you pay only for the features you use, you don’t end up spending a lot of money on things you don’t need.

Chats are the quickest form of conversation, so women tend to be more honest and speak their minds, whereas with letters, they have time to form the perfect response.

👎 Cons:

A chat can never be a substitute for real-life relationships, so when you meet someone you like, you should start planning to take your romance to real life.

Free chat rooms usually don’t have the most detailed profiles, so you cannot know if the woman is a good match until you actually talk to her, which takes time.

When you don’t use trusted chatting platforms, there is sometimes a risk of being scammed.

FAQ

💰 How do people use paid or free chat rooms?

Back in the day, chats weren’t always used for building romantic connections and stranger meetup. People would use amazing online chat rooms to meet new friends, including from abroad. The most popular online games and fandoms also had their chat rooms, and people built connections that lasted for years or even until today.

However, the primary way to use free chat rooms is to find yourself a romantic partner. This is completely understandable, as most people have friends from college or work, but finding a girlfriend is not that easy. When you chat with single girl, you can find out enough about her to develop an attraction that can possibly grow into something bigger.

💌 What are the chat room types out there?

Even during the early days chatting with girls, there were all kinds of free chat rooms. You could easily meet single women with common interests or location. For example, local chat rooms were super popular, as were online chats dedicated to specific topics, such as popular culture, books, or history.

These days, there is still a division of amazing online chat rooms, but not so much by interests as by the type of people you want to connect. In addition to local chat rooms, where you can look for an online flirting experience, a serious relationship, or a friends-with-benefits arrangement, there are chatting sites featuring mobile chat rooms built for international connections. They include:

Chat rooms with Slavic girls (Placetochat.com)

Chat rooms with Asian girls (Talkliv.com)

Chat rooms with Latin American girls (Funchatt.com)

These free chat rooms can be a great solution when you know exactly what kind of a girl you want to meet and don’t want to waste any time. You sign up for these sites and instantly get access to thousands of beautiful women who look exactly like you envisioned. And these women are also determined to talk to foreign random strangers, so there is already a strong foundation for a connection.

🤷‍♂️ How do you talk to a random girl online?

Chatting sites are quick and effective, and it means that a woman can make the decision to continue talking to you or to say goodbye for good in the matter of the first few minutes. Here are 5 tips to make your time on a chatting platform more effective:

Take the time to complete your profile and don’t forget to add a couple of appealing photos. Use the search to find single women who match your required parameters, but also keep your options broad at first. Your first message needs to be creative, so a simple “Hey, what’s up?” probably won’t cut it. However, don’t try too hard—a girl can always tell when you’re doing it. Ask open-ended questions instead of simple questions a girl can answer with a simple “Yes” or “No”. Mention something you’ve seen in her profile. It can be a question about her city, things in her photos, or her favorite movies or music. It will tell the woman that you’ve paid enough attention to her profile.

⚡ Are online chat rooms dangerous?

A singles chat room can sometimes be dangerous, but only when you are joining a random platform with no knowledge of its reputation or security policies. In that case, your interests are not protected by anyone, so even if things go south, you don’t even have anyone to complain to.

Luckily, this is not how things go when you use trusted group chat rooms created for random people with common interests. These chat websites pay a lot of attention to the security and comfort of new strangers. They will manually test every new profile to make sure it’s real and doesn’t belong to a scammer. These platforms also have active customer support policies and dispute resolution services, so you can always ask for assistance. Rest assured that the amazing online chat rooms we recommended earlier in this article are absolutely legit and not spam.