Over the past several decades, we have come to depend on the internet for all kinds of things, from looking up old high school friends to following the daily lives of our favorite celebrities. However, one of the most popular things to do on the internet is online dating, and there is virtually no limit on the types of relationships you can build online.

With the right sites, you can flirt online, make friends, score one-night stands, or even find long-term partners. For instance, you can have fun chatting with girls without anything serious. Still, online dating for serious relationships is one of the most effective tools to find love, and here is a guide to help you succeed.

Top 5 best dating sites for serious relationships

There are some popular dating apps for online and casual dating. Still, if you are looking for a serious relationship, you need to choose sites that are aimed at long-term relationships specifically. To make the selection process easier for you, we made a list of our top 5 picks for serious online dating:

Continue reading to find out more about these sites and decide which one is perfect for you.

Can you fall in love with someone online?

There is a common misconception that all dating sites and apps have far more men than women, which makes it challenging to find a suitable partner. However, women and men use dating services pretty much in the same way, with women being even more likely to pay for premium access because they are highly motivated to find a significant other. So yes, judging by this fact alone, it’s totally possible to fall in love with someone online.

However, there is another reason why the answer to the question: “Can you fall in love with someone online?” is a resounding yes. The interesting thing about online dating is that it’s absolutely for everyone. People join dating sites at any age or stage in their lives and for all kinds of purposes. So while some may be looking for nothing serious, others are strongly determined to find a permanent partner with the prospect of marriage.

The majority of online dating users say that it was pretty easy for them to find partners online who are compatible with them. This is because the sheer variety of potential matches online is too big to ignore. Sure, it may not be easy to find the right person on some huge dating sites with millions of users. This is exactly why there are several top dating websites for serious relationship that allow you to meet someone not just for fun yet meaningless flirting but also for a long-term, committed relationship.

How to know when a woman is looking for a serious relationship

Even when you are using the best dating sites for serious relationships, there is no guarantee that you and the woman who caught your attention have the same values and the same view of the future. In fact, love and relationships are one of the few parts of our lives that can never be 100% certain. This is why people will even use psychic services to get some clarity and guidance in their romantic endeavors.

However, you don’t always need psychics or random guesses to know if the woman you’re talking to online is a woman looking for serious relationship. Here are 5 ways to find out for sure if she’s just looking for a date or something more special:

She doesn’t wait for you to contact her. She will actively reach out at first and regularly text you when your relationship gets serious. She’s genuinely interested in you. A girl looking for boyfriend online will always ask lots of questions to get to know you better. She remembers the things you say to her. She wants to know you completely, which is why she doesn’t forget even the most minor facts about you. She’s only online when she’s talking to you. Once your relationship gets serious enough, the woman will stop browsing the site or talking to other men. She’s looking forward to meeting you. Any girl looking for boyfriend online will be excited about the possibility of meeting you IRL, not avoid it at all costs.

Top dating websites for serious relationship

By now, you are probably ready to give serious online dating a try. But what is the best serious relationship dating site, and what can you expect from one? Here is a quick glance at our top 5 sites for serious dating.

JollyRomance

🔑 Free registration Yes ✅ Free features Likes, Winks 💸 Paid features Chat, mail, virtual gifts, real gifts, chat ice breakers 🎁 Special offer 20 free credits for new members 🏦 Credit prices 20 credits for $9.99125 credits for $44.99250 credits for $69.99

JollyRomance definitely deserves the title of a good serious relationship dating site for a number of reasons. First, it has all the features you may need to look for your ideal partner, engage in exciting conversations, and take your relationship to the next level.

Second, its mobile version allows you to enjoy communication on the go and never lose track of your chats. Third, all female profiles are manually checked by the website administrators, so there is little to no chance of encountering a fake profile. You can even send flowers and gifts to the women when you want to make the relationship more committed.

LoveFort

🔑 Free registration Yes ✅ Free features Like profile, Follow profile, Wink 💸 Paid features Text chat, letters, chat stickers, virtual and physical gifts 🎁 Special offer First 20 credits are just $2.99 🏦 Credit prices 20 credits for $9.9950 credits for $19.99250 credits for $69.99

LoveFort is an international dating service that allows you to meet women from other countries for a serious relationship. This site has plenty of ways to discover the ladies and even more ways to connect with them. So no matter what your dating style is like, you can design a dating strategy you’re comfortable with.

LoveFort has a free membership, while all paid features have their own price in credits. That way, you can easily control your spending and know exactly how much online dating is costing you. As a new member, you will also get 20 credits absolutely for free.

EasternHoneys

🔑 Free registration Yes ✅ Free features Follow, Like, Wink 💸 Paid features Mail, chat, virtual gifts, real gifts, sending photos and videos 🎁 Special offer Up to 30 credits for new members 🏦 Credit prices 20 credits for $2.99125 credits for $44.99750 credits for $149.99

EasternHoneys has been in the online dating industry for several years and has achieved a reputation as a service for serious relationships. This is why most women you meet there are specifically looking for long-term relationships and say so in their profiles.

This dating site has robust communication functionality that can match any dating preference and stage of the relationship. You can also send virtual gifts to spice up your chats and give real gifts to mark a special occasion. And with the help of the Newsfeed feature, you can keep yourself updated about the lives of your favorite female members.

MeetSlavicGirls

🔑 Free registration Yes ✅ Free features Add to favorites, Say hi 💸 Paid features Text chat, video chat, phone calls, gifts 🎁 Special offer First 2 credits for $3.99 🏦 Credit prices 2 credits for $15.9916 credits for $96100 credits for $399

MeetSlavicGirls is a dating site that lives up to its name: the majority of the female population there is from Eastern Europe. So if you are into international dating with serious prospects, this is exactly the place where you need to be.

This is a site where women are often as active as men, so once you sign up, you won’t just reach out to women first but also have to reply to incoming messages. If you often struggle with finding the right opening line for a conversation, this peculiarity of MeetSlavicGirls can become your lifesaver.

BravoDate

🔑 Free registration Yes ✅ Free features Follow, Like, Wink 💸 Paid features Chat, letters, photo and video exchange, virtual and real gifts 🎁 Special offer 20 bonus credits for new members 🏦 Credit prices First 20 credits for $2.9920 credits for $9.99125 credits for $44.99

If the idea of international online dating with serious intentions seems enticing and you often find yourself drawn to Slavic women, BravoDate is one of the first sites you need to check out. It does not put any limits on the kind of relationships its users can build, but it actively encourages serious dating.

On BravoDate, you can explore the female audience of the site in a number of ways and find even more ways to get in touch with them. Communication on this site never gets stale because of the many available ways to spice it up. Signing up for the site will get you 20 free credits to spend.

Conclusion

Using online dating for serious relationships is the most natural thing, as it has helped millions of people worldwide find their ideal partner. With 12% of US adults saying that they are married or in a committed relationship with someone they’ve met online, your chances of success are pretty high.

As soon as you get rid of any possible preconceptions you might have and take the choice of a site for serious online dating seriously, you can expect a positive change in your personal life department.

FAQ 🙋

Which dating site is best for serious relationships?

The best dating site for serious relationships needs to meet certain criteria, such as a big and diverse user base, the presence of essential features, the availability of a mobile app or a mobile website version, and reasonable costs paired with a good success rate. The top 5 sites we’ve mentioned earlier are an excellent place to start your online dating journey.

How to find a serious relationship?

If you’re not just looking for a date or a hookup but actually want to find a serious, long-term partner, the first thing to do is to join the right dating service that is aimed at that kind of relationship. Then you need to actively communicate with the women there, looking for the common signs of a woman in need of a serious partner we’ve listed above. For the long-term success of a relationship, it’s also important to be open about your needs, desires, and concerns.

