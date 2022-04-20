Online Free White Pages – Everything You Need To Know

Are you trying to find someone you’ve lost touch with? Are you afraid of signing a business deal with a new partner who you don’t know at all? You don’t have to hire a private investigator to get the necessary information about someone. You can use free white pages to get more than you want without paying a penny. So, what is the story of these sites and how accurate can they be?

What are the white pages?

The term “white pages” has been around for decades. In the past, it was used to refer to the printed phone book directories. Printed white pages provided residential listings in alphabetical order. The big white page directories contain addresses, phone numbers, and zip codes of listed individuals.

Since you have heard about white pages, you might be familiar with yellow pages too. It is a similar listing directory, but it contains data about commercial services. For instance, you can use the yellow pages to find lawyers, accountants, or doctors in a specific area.

But all this worked for the world before the internet. Now, you can easily find white pages online and use them alongside free people search engines to lookup people in any area. Usually, white and yellow pages are made and printed by companies.

Online white pages definition

Online white pages are websites that provide databases of registered users. You can navigate and search these databases. The main purpose of these websites is to help their users find the people they are searching for. Typically, you use these online directory sites to get someone’s address or to do a totally free phone number lookup.

There are sites that offer more contact information, such as e-mail addresses, social media profiles and even previous addresses. There are also sites that focus on specific states such as Michiganlookup.org.

Where do the white pages get their information?

You might be wondering how exactly white pagessitesget that much data about all of these people. Well, there are different sources for personal contact information.

Public records

The first and most straightforward source for personal contact information is public records. Under the umbrella of public records fall many sources, including official documents such as marriage, birth, death, and divorce certificates.

Also, people database sites scrape voters’ and sex offenders’ registrations. Real estate listings and census data are great sources for public record information. Then, online white pages utilize this information to create their own search engines for people.

Tools for generating leads online

These tools make you give your personal data voluntarily. For instance, you are signing up for a mail subscription or newsletter at a specific site. Also, promotional giveaways or sweepstakes Many of these platforms can sell your information to white-page sites. If you don’t want your data to be sold, you should read the terms and conditions of the platform. This can indicate whether they are going to reuse your data.

Social media platforms and online forums

Another way of collecting your personal data without being so suspicious is through social media platforms. You are gladly sharing your photos, email addresses, workplace information, and other data on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and many more platforms. Your data can be sold to marketers to know how to target you with ads and promotions. With all the information people share, a searcher can simply type in, how to find someone’s birthday on a search engine and that would lead them to a birthday lookup site that shows them how to access the information from social media – free of charge even.

Sites such as Quora can give you knowledge in various fields, but data brokers can get tonnes of information about users from data registered on this platform and its likes.

The Advantages of White Pages Sites

In many cases, white pages sites or people search engines/platforms are useful in many cases.

Finding long-lost someone

This is one of the greatest perks of using white-pages websites. You can use them to find a long-lost relative or friend with whom you’ve lost touch over the years.

Looking for your own data

You can use these websites to search for people and the other way round. People can do the same for you. Hence, you can use these platforms to find out which of your data is shared with the users of these platforms. By doing so, you get to know whether someone is using your information to pose as you.

Performing background checks

You can count on them to do a background check on someone you don’t know very well. This can prevent you from hiring the wrong employees or doing business with shady people.

How to use white pages

Using white pages sites is simple. Basically, you will have a search bar to enter the first and last name of the person you are looking for. But to get the best and most accurate results, you can enter some initial information about the person you are looking for. For instance, you can type in their date of birth or geographical area.

You will be surprised to find a huge amount of data about this person, such as professional history, names of social media profiles, and even criminal records. All this is in addition to the basic contact data such as phone numbers, addresses, and postal codes.

Are white pages legal?

Despite the fact that many people are unhappy with their data being available to everyone, the sites that allow people to search for it are totally legal. At this moment, federal laws do not incriminate the act of data brokering and publishing on relevant platforms. This is considered legal, as the published information is public and obtained from public governmental records or other third-party sources.

Are white pages accurate?

Well, there are famous and popular sites that offer accurate data. This is because they scrap millions of public records from countless sources. But there is always a small chance that you end up with inaccurate information or contact data for the wrong person. No need to mention that there are scam sites that are all about providing phoney information to get your information and selling it.

Are there free white pages online?

There are many free white pages offering a free search service. There are also premium sites that will charge some fees. The free legit sites will give you the information you need, but can consume a lot of time compared to the paid ones.

Also, there are free sites that give you limited search and data in order to encourage users to subscribe to the paid version. The paid version typically contains more details and a quicker search process. Some of these sites include TotallyFreePeoplesearch.org, Whitepages.com, 411.com, 50states.com. If you are looking for someone in Michigan you can also check out Michiganlookup.org.