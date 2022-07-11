This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links.

Online tarot readings are some of the most popular psychic services you can find online. The idea of getting a mystic glimpse into your future is very enticing, so there really isn’t any secret why psychic readings in general and tarot readings in particular have become so widespread and well-known.

There are many paid and free tarot reading services online, but how to know when you’re about to use a good one? Going the trial and error route can be time-consuming and, in case you’re paying money for online tarot card readings, also pretty expensive. This is exactly why we are here—to show you the most reputable services providing the best psychic readings you can find.

Top 5 best online tarot card reading websites in 2022

Now let’s look at each of those platforms in detail.

Special offer: 3 minutes of online reading for free

Keen is a platform that has been around for over two decades. It specializes in psychic and tarot card readings and employs some of the best-known names in the industry. You can communicate with a Keen tarot practitioner using a live chat feature, over the phone, or by using a free love tarot reading app. Keen services work on a per-minute paid basis.

Type of readings

Keen is a site that is famous for its tarot reading services, but that’s not the only thing you can do here. If you’re interested in other types of guidance and divination, here is what Keen psychics can do for you:

Psychic readings

Spiritual readings

Love and relationship advice

Life readings

Specialties

Keen is an all-encompassing psychic platform, so while you can definitely expect a quality tarot reading session here, there are other ways for you to get the answers to the questions you have. Here are other online services you can use here:

Horoscopes

Clairvoyance

Clairaudience

Medium services

Empath services

Affirmations

Numerology readings

Chinese, Vedic, and Mayan astrology

Chakra cleansing

Pros

3 minutes of free tarot reading

Before you decide to commit to a full tarot card reading online session, you can use your free 3 minutes to determine whether you like the psychic and the quality of service.

Some tarot reading experts have worked for decades

While exploring the site, you can often discover that a psychic or tarot reader has worked on Keen since the early 2000s and has thousands of positive reviews from thankful customers.

Free horoscopes and articles

If you’re in the mood for something other than tarot cards online, you can browse the site for free horoscopes, guides, life advice, and even tips on how to get the most out of your tarot psychic readings.

Cons

Some psychics are expensive

Prices on Keen range from $1.99 per minute to $9.99 per minute and up, and naturally, the more popular and experienced tarot readers are, the more they charge for their services.

No live customer support

As a first-time user, getting the hang of tarot and astrology readings can be complicated, and while Keen offers customer support via phone and email, there is no one you can chat to.

Customer experience

The important thing to know about Keen is that you can browse the site and visit the profiles of its best tarot readers as a guest, but you need to sign up to use the site’s special offers or communicate with the psychics in other ways. One of the things we liked the most about Keen was its modern and clean interface, so we are sure you will enjoy this tarot online service as much as we did.

Having been repeatedly named the best tarot reading service, Keen has also been actively reviewed online, including by the users of popular review sites like Sitejabber and Trustpilot. Keen has an average rating of 3/5 and 4/5 on these platforms respectively.

Users often point out the high quality of psychic reading and customer support but sometimes complain about individual professional tarot card readers whose services disappointed them, although that’s to be expected with sites like this.

Special offer: 10,000 credits for new members.

Oranum is an online tarot card reading and psychic website that has been around for over a decade and has been recognized by numerous online awards and publications. Oranum has a steady online following and is also rather popular among professional tarot readers—at any time of the day, you can find hundreds of specialists ready to do love readings or use their tarot card deck for you. You will pay for your Oracle card readings or other services per each minute your session continues.

Type of readings

Oranum has a pretty impressive range of services. In addition to online tarot reading services, there are plenty of fortune telling experts, numerologists, astrologists, and other specialists who can see beyond the most obvious things and provide you with the guidance you crave.

Specialties

So what else can you do on Oranum other than have a professional advisor analyze what their tarot deck has to say about your situation? Even after you are completely satisfied with your psychic tarot card readings, you can browse the site to use the following services:

Dream analysis

Clairvoyance

Sound baths

Pet psychic services

Love, family, or career forecasts

Pros

Free credits and other content

Oranum is not the kind of site where you need to pay from the get-go. In addition to the 10,000 credits, which can give you a taste of the site’s paid services, there is also a ton of free content, including video stories, guides, and free reading examples for new members.

Flexible services

When you use Oranum, you can choose not only from the variety of services listed on the site but also make specific requests. For example, if you want the psychic to help you make a choice between two solutions or to provide a “yes or no” answer, simply state your request.

Psychic match feature

This is a rather unique feature offered by Oranum. If you find yourself lost in the variety of tarot card reader experts, all you have to do is try the feature called Psychic Match. It will ask you a few questions and then suggest several psychics who perfectly meet your needs.

Cons

No satisfaction guarantee

Technically, all tarot card reading specialists you see on Oranum don’t actually work for the site—rather, Oranum is a network that helps psychics connect with their customers. So, in case of a negative tarot reading experience, you cannot expect a refund or a free session.

No rating system

This can be a big disadvantage for you if you’re used to choosing online tarot readers based on their ratings and reviews. There are no such metrics on Oranum, so you can only base your choice on what the psychics have written in their own profiles.

Customer experience

Unlike many free online tarot reading services, which mostly rely on text formats, Oranum is mainly a video tarot reading service. When you first visit the site, you can see hundreds of psychics video streaming in real time. You can join their streams for free, but you cannot get personal free tarot readings other than the ones that your 10,000 free credits will cover—you will need to buy more credits to chat with a psychic one-on-one for an extended period of time.

Simply choose the psychic from the homepage or browse the top menu to narrow down the selection. For example, if you’re interested in past life readings or other specific types of reading, you can take advantage of the filters provided by the site.

If you research Oranum on review sites like Trustpilot and Sitejabber, you will see that it has a rating of 2/5 and 2.5/5 respectively. Most of the unhappy reviewers complain about reading sessions gone wrong and unresponsive customer support, while positive reviews typically point out the talented psychics and how accurate their readings proved to be.

Special offer: First 3 minutes are free + 15% off your first session

Kasamba is one of the longest-running services where you can read tarot cards online. It has been around for more than 20 years and has gained substantial popularity in the psychic and divination community. It provides spiritual readings not just in English but also in Spanish, which can be a significant advantage in the market. Like most of the best online tarot card reading services, Kasamba works on a per-minute basis, and there are some bonuses and freebies for new members.

Type of readings

Kasamba is a comprehensive online reading site. In addition to tarot reading, which is to be expected of these sites, there is also a variety of other psychic reading services you can use here:

Crystal readings

Vedic readings

Chinese astrology readings

Palm readings

Past life readings

Picture readings

Specialties

We can honestly say that the range of additional services, or specialties, offered by Kasamba, may be the biggest ones out of all tarot online sites we are reviewing today. A full list of available services would be too long, but here is just a taste of what you can do here besides tarot card reading:

Dream analysis

Love and relationship advice

Career predictions

Numerology

Graphology

Financial outlook

Kabbalah, paranormal, & occult

Pros

Freebies for new members

When you have the ability to get a free online tarot session for 3 minutes, it can prevent you from wasting money on a service that doesn’t meet your needs. Online once you make sure you like this specific tarot reader, you can proceed with a full session.

Availability of mobile apps

In the age where we rely on our smartphones for nearly everything from food delivery to telemedicine, it makes perfect sense to also use your phone for online tarot readings. Luckily, Kasamba has an app for that, and it’s available both for Android and iOS platforms.

Detailed psychic profiles

Kasamba makes it easy for you to choose your ideal tarot reader by making the profiles as detailed as possible. In a typical profile, you’ll find information on the psychic’s services, qualifications, and experience, as well as user reviews—some tarot card readers have thousands of them.

Cons

No video chat

The only two ways you can contact a tarot reader on Kasamba are live chat and phone calls. Some may argue that video chat makes the sessions more personable and allow the reader to get a fuller picture. So we definitely hope Kasamba adds this feature in the near future.

Relatively few psychics available

Depending on the time of day, you can find between 50 and 100+ psychics available for a live chat or phone call on Kasamba. At the same time, other online tarot reading services may have hundreds, if not thousands of available psychics, so you may not have as many options here.

Customer experience

To take advantage of Kasamba’s special offer for new members, you will first need to create an account. However, you can browse without signing up. When you are ready for your first online tarot reading session, all you need to do is pick the psychic by filtering all available specialists according to the type of services they provide. Then simply click the “Let’s chat” button to start the session.

Although the design of Kasamba doesn’t look particularly innovative, the site navigation is actually pretty easy, and you can easily find the necessary features. If you run into any issues while using the site, you can contact customer support by submitting a ticket.

When it comes to independent user reviews on Kasamba, we discovered that the site has a pretty impressive rating of 4.3/5 on Trustpilot. Most commonly, users praise accurate readings and the work of customer support, which issues refunds in case the service was subpar. The occasional complaints mention disappointing reading sessions or expensive services.

Special offer: Prices start at $1 per minute

California Psychics is one of the longest-running sites doing tarot readings, having been launched back in 1995. Despite the name, California Psychics works with psychics from all over the US and other parts of the world, so you can get insights from all kinds of gifted individuals. One of the standout features of California Psychics is the availability of mobile apps, which makes tarot reading online even more accessible.

Type of readings

Having been in the industry for almost three decades, CaliforniaPsychics has attracted not only tarot card reading specialists but also experts that provide other types of readings:

Life path readings

Love readings

Career and money readings

Pet readings

Missing and deceased person readings

Past life readings

Lost objects readings

Specialties

On CaliforniaPsychics, the psychics differ not only by their rates but also by their specialties. If you are seeking something other than tarot readings, here is what else this site can do for you:

Dream analysis

Channeling

Remote viewing

Clairvoyants, clairaudients, and clairsentients

Empaths & mediums

Astrology

Numerology

Crystals

Runes

Horoscopes

Pros

Special prices for new members

CaliforniaPsychics does not provide any free tarot horoscope readings, but it still allows new customers to experience the service at a special price. Depending on the level of the psychic, you can get your first reading for as little as $1 per minute.

Loyalty program

If you try California Psychics once and like it so much you return over and over again, you can take advantage of the site’s loyalty program called Karma Rewards. Essentially, the more you talk to the psychics, the more rewards you’re getting, including a free birth chart, cashback, and birthday gifts.

Free content

While there are no free online tarot readers on California Psychics, you can still enjoy lots of free content for free. We especially liked the incredibly detailed horoscopes, as well as a regularly updated blog with all kinds of spiritual insights.

Cons

Confusing rate system

Once your trial period ends and you want to continue your tarot reading journey, you may find that it can get quite confusing to know how much each psychic charges. The cost per minute depends on the psychic’s experience, rating, and other factors that are not always clear.

No video chat feature

California Psychics primarily delivers tarot card reading services over the phone, but there is no opportunity to video chat with your psychic. We believe that live tarot readings, free or paid, are most effective when the two participants can see each other.

Customer experience

Despite being in the tarot cards business for 25+ years, CaliforniaPsychics looks like a perfectly modern website. To take advantage of your special offer, you’ll need to create an account first, as the site does not allow guests to interact with the psychics. You can, however, browse their profiles and consume free content without registration.

Generally, we were pretty satisfied with the user experience provided by California Psychics and we think you’ll enjoy it too. We also liked the fact that the site has a functional customer support system that can be reached over the phone or via the contact form and can help you with a range of issues. For example, if you call a tarot reader and soon discover that you don’t really connect, you can end the call and the support team will match you with another psychic.

When it comes to independent review platforms, there is only one CaliforniaPsychics review on Sitejabber, but there are 160+ of them on Trustpilot with an average rating of 3/5. According to the reviews, the accuracy of the psychics can be hit or miss and it can be hard to find psychics with rare specialties, but customer support is always very helpful.

Special offer: 5 free minutes for new members

AskNow is a psychic reading site that provides astro tarot readings and other popular spiritual services. It has been around for years and has a steady online following. AskNow provides psychic readings via phone and chat only, but it also has an iOS app to help you access your favorite tarot reader no matter where you are.

Type of readings

So what else can you do on this platform other than tarot card readings? AskNow provides its users with a comprehensive range of reading services:

Love and relationship readings

Career and goals readings

Money and finance readings

Specialties

Besides readings, which are arguably the most popular type of psychic services people use online, there is also a variety of related services you can try on Ask Now:

Astrology

Past life

Spiritual guides

Dream analysis

Numerology

Pros

Generous bonuses for new clients

As a new AskNow customer, you can book your first session for just $1 per minute with a choice between a 20-minute session for $20 and a 30-minute session for $30. You will also get 5 minutes of talking to a Master psychic for free.

Very detailed profiles

From a typical psychic profile, you can find out anything you need to know to decide whether you want to book a session. Experience, qualifications, description of services, user reviews, and even a calendar that shows availability—it’s all there.

Great customer support

There are two things we can say about the customer support of AskNow. First, it’s available 24/7 over the phone or by email. Second, it’s trained to always put the customer first, so you can expect a positive outcome no matter what issue you are trying to resolve.

Cons

Lack of psychic filters

When looking for a specific service, like fortune telling or astrology reading, you will need to manually check every psychic profile to see whether they are providing these services. AskNow does not have a filtering system like many other tarot card reading sites do, so finding the right specialist can take time.

Top psychics are expensive

On AskNow, psychics are divided by tiers. The more experience a psychic has and the better feedback they’re getting from the users, the more expensive their services are going to be. So if things like seniority and popularity matter to you, you can end up paying a lot for your session.

Customer experience

A great thing about AskNow is that you can get a tarot card reading service or any other psychic opinion without taking the time to sign up—all you need to do is call the AskNow phone number and follow the instructions. The site itself may not have the most modern design, but it has easy navigation and is also available in Spanish, so the overall user experience is its strong suit.

In addition to the phone service, there is also a text chat option, where you can exchange messages with a psychic in real time. And when you’re in between tarot card readings, you can check out the many free articles and videos AskNow posts for its visitors.

Having been in the industry for years, AskNow understandably has a profile on Sitejabber and Trustpilot with an average rating of 2/5. Positive reviews typically point out individual psychics and their accurate readers, as well as responsive customer support, while negative ones complain about high prices and additional charges not advertised by the site.

✨What is tarot card reading?

Tarot card reading is the practice of using a tarot spread to gain insights into the past, present, and future. This practice can provide answers to specific questions about the person’s love life, career, or life in general, or be used to get a complete picture of what is happening in the person’s life and what is going to happen in the near future. Tarot cards are even known to benefit mental health.

Tarot card reading can be done by yourself using your own knowledge or one of the popular apps, or you can use the services of tarot card readers. Most people prefer the second option since tarot reading is a complex subject that can take years to master, so it’s not enough to find out what a major arcana is or what each card means to be good at tarot reading.

The advantages of getting an online tarot card reading

There are some tarot fans who prefer the old-school way of tarot readings by visiting a psychic in a physical location. However, online tarot readings have a range of advantages over traditional services. They include:

Accessibility. You can get an online tarot card reading no matter where you are and no matter what time it is, as there is always someone online with a tarot deck. Affordability. Not only is tarot card reading online more affordable than traditional reading, but it also provides frequent bonuses, free minutes, and other perks. Privacy. While someone can see you entering a psychic’s office, no one is going to know what you do online. You can share your deepest secrets without any risk of getting spotted.

What to look for in a good tarot reading site

So what does a good tarot card reading website have that a bad one doesn’t? These are the things to look for:

Modern, appealing design

Mobile apps or functional mobile versions

Variety of other services besides tarot readings

Detailed psychic profiles

Ability to test out the service for free

Customer ratings and testimonials

Customer support and satisfaction guarantee

Final thoughts on choosing a tarot card reading website

Professional tarot reading online can really make a difference in your life and the way you make decisions. It can let you see the things you didn’t notice on your own and point you towards the most beneficial decision when you’re at a crossroads. As long as you choose the best possible online tarot card service and take your experience seriously, you will be happy with the outcome.

FAQ

Which tarot spread should you try for your first tarot reading?

The first reading consultation can influence not only your first experience with online tarot readings but also impact your overall view of tarot reading. You can safely rely on the opinion of your professional tarot card reader, but if you want to have an input, you can try the Celtic Cross or the three-card pull tarot spread.

When should you get a tarot card reading?

There is no universal recipe for determining a situation that requires tarot cards reading. Generally, you can go for this service whenever you are in doubt about something, face a difficult choice, or want to know what the future holds for you. Accurate reading of tarot cards can give you a peace of mind about your love life, valuable career advice, or provide answers to the questions you’ve had for a long time.

What are the best questions to ask during your tarot readings?

The beauty of online tarot readings is that you can ask pretty much any question you want, both open-ended and the ones that need a yes or no answer. For example, if you seek advice on your love life, you can ask things like “What is the future of my relationship with this person?” or “Should I make the first step?”, whereas with career forecasts, questions can look like this: “What can I do to speed up the promotion?” or “Should I accept this job offer?”

Is a tarot reading different from astrological readings and other types?

Yes, these are definitely different things that work in different ways and yield different results. In general, tarot decks provide a much more personalized answer than astrological readings. Numerology and palm readings, on the other hand, can also be pretty telling, but they are better suited for seeing the big picture, while online tarot readings can give you information that is pertinent to the specific issues you have at hand.

How to deal with a bad tarot reading?

That depends on who your psychic source is. For example, if you used one of the online platforms and didn’t like the service you received, you can address your concerns to the site’s customer support—in some cases, they can give you a refund or a free tarot card reading session. In case the service was fine but the actual content of tarot reading online was negative, you should remember that online tarot reading is not an exact science, and while it can give some authentic predictions, it’s not the definitive prophecy of how things will go.

How to take advantage of a good tarot reading?

So, you’ve used a paid or free tarot reading online and liked what you heard. What should you do with that information? The smartest way to treat tarot readings is to use them as actionable advice. A good reading will inspire a million thoughts and plans in your head. Simply pick the ones that are closest to the reading results and build your subsequent strategy around them.