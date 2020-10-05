Oranum Review [2020]: Real Psychics or Fake?

Oranum is an online psychic network that offers psychic readings via live video chat. Since you can hear and see your psychic through their webcam, it provides a more personalized psychic reading experience compared to phone readings. However, it’s completely optional if you want your psychic to see your face as well or if you’d prefer to stay anonymous during the reading.

Oranum has several hundred psychics to choose from, each with their own specialties and experiences. You’ll find everything from dream interpretation, spiritual healing, clairvoyance, `astrology, fortune telling, and more.

But is Oranum.com legitimate and can they be trusted? In this Oranum review, I’ll tell you everything you need to know about this company.

How Does Oranum Work?

The Oranum.com website is easy to navigate, and signing up for an account is free. You don’t need a credit card to initially register, which gives new users the opportunity to browse the site and make sure they are able to find what they’re looking for before adding a payment method to their account.

Once you do add a verified credit card, you get the bonus of $9.99 worth of free credits to use. Once your account is up and running, you can then watch the free chat sessions that various psychics partake in regularly. You can even watch these live sessions and participate in the associated chat sessions as a guest before signing up for your own account. During the live sessions, only the psychics have their webcams on, so you can watch them and talk to them in comfort.

Oranum has extensive filtering options for their psychics, allowing you to dial in the type of online psychic advisor that you want to work with. Once you’ve had the chance to look over the different psychics in the categories, you can learn more about them by clicking the link to their personal bio.

These personal bios tell you all you need to know about the individual advisors, and they also include Oranum reviews left by others who have used their services. While people can review their experiences, psychics are not required to display those reviews publicly, which is a shame.

However, if a particular psychic is not willing to publicly display the reviews they have received from others it’s probably a good indicator that you might want to select a different psychic advisor.

Once you’ve made the most of the browsing options and informative bios and have settled on a psychic that seems like a good fit for you, you will have the opportunity to engage in a private chat reading. But first, you need to purchase credits, which is easy to do. Select the “get credits” option, the package you would like to purchase, and then just enter your card information.

Types Of Psychic Reading Offered on Oranum.com

One of the best things about Oranum is that if you’re looking for a very particular type of psychic reading, you’re more than likely to find them.

Each of the main thirteen categories featured on the site are listed and then divided into further subcategories to allow you to narrow down your search for the perfect psychic very specifically. Here is a deeper look into some of the most popular categories featured on the Oranum website:

Love and Relationships

This category encompasses a few different subcategories including horoscope interpretations and karmic love readings. There are numerous specialists to choose from since love and relationship readings are always one of the most popular psychic categories.

Tarot Cards

There are subcategories to select from within the card reading category to allow users to specifically select the type of online tarot reading they desire. You can opt for a more traditional tarot reading, or try something a bit more out of the box, such as rune card or gypsy card readings.

Dream Interpretation

If you want to learn more about the meaning of your most important dreams, look no further. Simply select a spiritual advisor who specializes in dream interpretation to help guide you.

Astrology

The Oranum site has a really great variety of options when it comes to astrology. Rather than just offering horoscope readings, you also have the choice of Chinese, Indian, karmic, Vedic, or western readings.

Palm Reading

Palm analysis is generally popular, but finding someone who can do it well online is difficult. Since Oranum has the option to video chat with advisors, palm reading is something they can offer online that other psychic platforms cannot.

Spiritual Guides

Spiritual guidance is a broad category that can mean different things to different people. Luckily, you can read through the bios of spiritual advisors on Oranum to make sure you are going to get the experience you seek.

Rituals and Energies

Unlike a lot of other psychic sites, Oranum offers subcategories of spiritual healings that range from chakra healing and reiki to holistic healing. These are fantastic options for those who seek a different type of healing that leans slightly less in the psychic direction and more towards energy.

Home and Family

Home and family are other popular categories since most people want to know what’s in store for them when it comes to things they hold dear. Under the Home and Family category, you can also narrow down your search more specifically towards subcategories such as career, mind, and body.

Other Types of Readings

If the above categories don’t cover what you’re looking for, Oranum Psychics also offers readings for numerology, eastern, sound healing, clairvoyance, and more. The site is so inclusive and extensive in the services it offers that you would struggle to find a type of reading that isn’t available to you.

Oranum App

In addition to its extensive website, Oranum also offers a psychic app for on-the-go psychic readings. The app is free to download and is a useful way to browse through the categories and types of psychics available, or even chat with psychics, while you’re out and about. However, you can’t access the individual bios through the app, so it’s better to use the website for that function.

Pricing

When it comes to pricing, Oranum is very competitive with other top-rated psychic platforms. You receive a fantastic introductory offer of $9.99 in free credit when you sign up and validate your credit card.

From there, you simply choose to purchase credit packages to participate in private sessions. The bundles range anywhere from $27.99 – $97.99, and when you purchase the bundles you also receive free bonus credits.

Once your credits have been added to your account, you’re free to start talking to online psychics. Oranum advisors set their own per minute rates, which range from $0.39 – $9.99 per minute. Another plus for pricing with Oranum is that there is an imposed cap of $9.99 per minute which stops psychics from charging excessive amounts.

What We Like About Oranum

Chat With A Psychic First For Free

Free psychic chat is a great feature and one that’s essential for newcomers. It enables you to chat with a psychic for free before you are required to pay for a reading. This lets newbies, or those who are unsure what they’re after, get a good idea of what they are going to experience before they spend their money.

Large Variety Of Specialties

This is probably the biggest selling point for Oranum, and for good reason! No matter what type of psychic reading you’re looking for, you’re bound to find a specialist on the Oranum platform who is ready and willing to help you. Psychic readings of any type are a personal and intimate experience, which is why it’s so important you select the perfect type of reading for you.

Live Video Readings For A More Personal Connection

This is a feature that very few other websites out there offer, and it’s a BIG win! Being able to see your advisor allows for a much more personal connection, which can potentially lead to more deep and meaningful psychic readings. It also allows Oranum to easily offer visual services such as palm readings.

Variety Of Languages Spoken

If English isn’t your first language, you can still get a reading with one of the many different psychics on Oranum who speak other languages. There are filter options for German, French, Hungarian, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, and Chinese.

Top 100 List

The Top 100 list on Oranum allows you to easily access and view the bios of the top featured psychics on the platform. You simply need to click the “Top 100” tab at the top of the screen to filter through some of the best psychics in the world available online.

$9.99 in Free Credits After Joining

We’ve mentioned this before, but it’s worth mentioning again because it really is a great introductory offer. These credits allow you to get more out of your money and ensure that you’re able to find the perfect psychic and get the absolute most out of your experience.

Psychic Profile Pages

The ability to read the in-depth bios of each psychic is sort of necessary when it comes to choosing a psychic that’s a good fit for you. Since readings are very important and personal, you need to be able to select a psychic that you feel comfortable and confident with. It’s particularly beneficial to find psychics who allow their reviews to be viewed publicly, as this will help to ensure you’re selecting a trusted professional who has helped others in the past.

Extensive Filtering Options

Whether you’re not sure what you’re looking for and would like as many options as possible, or have a very specific type of reading in mind, the extensive filter options on Oranum are a huge help when it comes to selecting the perfect professional.

Drawbacks of Oranum

Every Psychic website has its downfalls, and Oranum is no different. While they have a very impressive list of positive traits there are a couple of things that could be improved upon.

Firstly, Oranum doesn’t offer phone readings, which is a letdown for people who aren’t comfortable being on camera or don’t have the means of engaging in video chat sessions. Secondly, while Oranum does vet the Psychics on their site, they don’t offer a satisfaction guarantee, which means there’s no safety net for you if you don’t have a good experience.

Is Oranum Really Legit?

Oranum is definitely a trustworthy source for those seeking professional psychic advice to questions about love, career, family, finances, and other areas of life. With such extensive filtering options and the ability to watch live psychic sessions before paying for a private one, there’s plenty of ways for users to ensure they engage with the right spiritual advisors.

The video chat aspect of Oranum is also a huge bonus, as it allows you to actually see the person you are engaging with and get the absolute most out of your sessions. And with that awesome introductory offer of $9.99 in free credit when you join, there’s really no reason not to give Oranum a go.

