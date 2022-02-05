Materials provided by: WomenAsian.org

Interested in Orchid Romance but don’t know if this dating site is worth your time and money? We’ve tested all the features of this dating website and now, we are ready to tell you the truth about Orchid Romance. From profile creation to communication tools, from credit packages to verification procedure—we’ll cover everything here!

Site overview

What we like about Orchid Romance

The interface of this site is intuitive and easy-to-use

Simple registration form

The site offers free credits to new users

A lot of Asian women, detailed profiles

Convenient instant messaging tool

What we don’t like about Orchid Romance

You must purchase credits to chat with Asian women

The number of free options is not that high

Exchanging personal details is a quite expensive feature

Who will enjoy Orchid Romance?

Those searching for a good dating site with Asian women from different countries of the region

Those who are ready to pay for proper online dating experience

Orchid Romance prices

$2.99—20 credits

$19.99—50 credits

$45—125 credits

$70—250 credits

$150—750 credits

Top alternative to Orchid Romance

BravoDate—this dating site is a perfect option for those who are interested in Eastern European ladies. Thousands of registered users, features like virtual gifts and live chat, lots of search filters—BravoDate is certainly worth trying.

La-Date—a great choice for those looking for a Latin lady. A perfect place for those interested in casual and serious relationships. Intuitive interface, convenient chat, and great search filters.

The Lucky Date Asia—for those who prefer Asian women. Fast registration, thousands of users, and a vast number of interesting features for paid users.

About Orchid Romance. How to create an account?

According to various Orchid Romance reviews, this is a good dating website—it’s not perfect, of course (there are no perfect dating sites), but it’s definitely quite good. Its users are satisfied, there are lots of success stories, and we found no serious problems with it.

Now, let’s talk about the registration on this dating platform. How to create a personal page on Orchid Romance?

Step #1: provide information about yourself

Once you visit site, you need to provide accurate information about yourself—your name, email, and age. Basically, you don’t need to provide real contact details—if you want to stay anonymous, you can do it easily. Just make sure the email you’re using to create an account on this dating website is real. Unlike some other dating sites, Orchid Romance has a very fast registration process—you won’t need to spend more than 5 minutes on it.

Step #2: answer a few questions

After that, you’ll need to answer a few questions about your interests, about your relationship goals, and about your perfect partner. You’ll need to answer all these questions to get the best matches on this dating platform—that’s how their matching works.

Step #3: upload a photo

The last thing you’ll have to do is upload a photo. Basically, after that, your account will be created—women will be able to find it through the search tool, and you’ll be able to view other profiles. What’s more, you can actually skip all the previous steps (except for providing email and entering your age and name, of course)—it’s possible to create an account on this site even without answering the questions.

Basically, that’s all you need to know about the registration on Orchid Romance. As we’ve said, the whole process is fast and really easy. A few more interesting facts: you won’t even need to buy credits right away despite the fact this site is paid. The point is, you’ll get 20 free credits right after the registration—the only thing you need to do to get them is answer the questions and verify your email address.

Top 3 dating tips to create a perfect profile on Orchid Romance

Answer the questions carefully —that’s how you’ll get a perfect match.

—that’s how you’ll get a perfect match. Upload at least several high-quality photos , not one picture.

, not one picture. Don’t forget to verify your email—it’s fast and that’s how you can get 20 free credits and test the fee-based services of the site for free!

Prices

We tested the interface of the desktop version of the site and its mobile version—what we can say is that it has a good usability and minimalistic design. We tested the messaging services—they are quite convenient, too. What we’re going to do next is testing the paid services of this website—to do it, we’ve bought one of the credit packs. Now, let’s talk about the price of Orchid Romance dating site.

Free features on Orchid Romance website

First, what free features and services does this online dating offer? Here’s the list:

Registration and profile editing. You can create an account and upload public photos right after the registration. It’s simple and very fast. Profile browsing—you can view profiles even if you have 0 credits. Sending a “wink” and “like” to women. These are the only online communication tools on Orchid Romance app. Using the extended search filters, from age and height to marital status and education. The search is extremely convenient here, by the way. Contact exchange (but there’s an important detail: you need to spend at least 3,000 credits for communication with a certain member to be able to do it) Contacting customer support—the customer support team is professional on this website, and you don’t need credits to contact support specialists.

How much does it really cost?

This online dating platform has a credit system—you buy credits and exchange them for various online communication services, that’s how it works. Here’s how much you’ll have to pay to buy credits:

$2.99—20 credits ($9.99 for second and next payments)

$19.99—50 credits

$45—125 credits

$70—250 credits

$150—750 credits

What paid features does this website offer? Of course, you can send messages with credits, but that’s not all. Let’s be more detailed.

Emails —long and detailed messages.

—long and detailed messages. Live chat —simple and convenient messaging tool.

—simple and convenient messaging tool. Gifts —expensive, premium feature for those who want to spend a lot.

—expensive, premium feature for those who want to spend a lot. Arranging a date —for those who want to meet the girls in real life.

—for those who want to meet the girls in real life. Viewing private photos. You can view profiles for free, as we’ve said, but there are two versions of photo albums here—and you need to start chatting with a woman to view her private pictures.

As you see, there are both expensive and cheap messaging tools on this website. If you want to spend a few thousands, you can buy your Asian girlfriend a brand new iPhone 12. If you, however, want to save money, it’s possible here, too—just use live chat to communicate with the girls and don’t send/view any videos. If one is using live chat and text messaging only, we can safely call Orchid Romance an affordable dating website.

How to search for women on this online dating platform?

First, let’s talk about the search on this website. To start using it, you’ll need to click “Search”—after that, click “Extend search” to start using all the advanced filters and tools. It’s totally free and it’s very convenient.

Once the search is completed, you’ll get lots of profiles that meet your requirements. Click on any profile to open it—after that, you’ll be able to view all the information the girls provide. Typically, there are three sections: public/private photos, “About Me” section, and “Description” section. You can read the profile description of the girls, view their photos, and send them a message from this page. Most profiles look quite detailed and active, by the way—that’s another thing that makes OrchidRomance a pretty good website.

Then, you can start chatting with the girls—you can start typing messages right on the profile page. Let’s talk about the communication tools in more detail.

Email. You can use credits (virtual money) to send long emails with attachments (photos, videos).

You can use credits (virtual money) to send long emails with attachments (photos, videos). Live chat. It’s very convenient, it’s cheap (only 2 credits for 1 minute), and it’s a perfect online dating communication tool. Just be careful with the images and videos (additional services involve additional cost). The fastest communication tool—almost any girl responds in a few minutes!

It’s very convenient, it’s cheap (only 2 credits for 1 minute), and it’s a perfect online dating communication tool. Just be careful with the images and videos (additional services involve additional cost). The fastest communication tool—almost any girl responds in a few minutes! Gifts. You can send women a bouquet, a bottle of perfume, or a brand new smartphone. This feature is quite expensive, but it’s certainly a great option for those who want to express their feelings.

You can send women a bouquet, a bottle of perfume, or a brand new smartphone. This feature is quite expensive, but it’s certainly a great option for those who want to express their feelings. Arranging a date. You’ll need to pay 625 credits to arrange a date with any girl on this website.

Interesting features

“People” —view the photos and choose the girls you’d like to date by clicking “Like” or “Skip”.

—view the photos and choose the girls you’d like to date by clicking “Like” or “Skip”. “Newsfeed”—the girls write everything they want and upload photos, you see their posts like on Facebook or Instagram. Available to only registered users.

User experience

3 stories, who texted first, country, relationship goals, what now.

John and Asa, Tokyo

She texted me first and I was like wow, are women really that active here? We wanted something casual and I was in Tokyo, so we didn’t spend months on the site—more like around 1 week. We are not planning to get married now, just pure fun. Why not?

Steven and Kobe, Arkansas City

I sent her a few messages and she finally responded in a week or so—I already contacted some other users but she was my #1 girl, you know. We spent 2 or 3 months on the site and after that, I met her in Yokohama. Now, we live together in the US—and I’m forever grateful to this website.

Marshall and Sampaguita, Manila

We met online on Orchid Romance—she had serious intentions and sent me the first email. I responded and we spent around 3 weeks chatting and sending each other photos and videos. We live together in Manila now—we got married in 2020 and all that thanks to OrchidRomance!

What do experts say about Orchid Romance?

Chris Gilbert, editor-in-chief of WomenAsian.org: I love it, really. Friendly environment, simple application form, lots of features, a regular and simple live chat—there’s nothing bad about Orchid Romance, if you ask me.

Adam Cohen, editor of OneBeautifulBride.net: A lot of interesting points and features here—from advanced messaging tools to premium gifts and even the “Arrange a date” feature. Definitely worth trying.

Top 3 tips on using Orchid Romance

Turn the automatic balance top up until you know everything about the prices—that’s how you’ll save money.

until you know everything about the prices—that’s how you’ll save money. Upload your best photos to attract as many ladies as possible.

to attract as many ladies as possible. Verify your ID—it’s fast and it’s a must-do for those planning to meet the girls in person.

Orchid romance dating site review: Conclusion

OrchidRomance dating platform is just great. It’s not perfect and there are some things that could make it even better—but right now, it’s one of the best online platforms for those interested in Asian ladies. We’ve tested it and we really liked it—so we believe you’ll like it, too!