Order The Best Bud In The City, In A Spliffy, Courtesy Of Vapor Room Cannabis Delivery. Stay Safe, Stay Kind, Stay High.

A lot is happening and a lot has changed. You’ve checked in on your friends and family, but now it’s time to check in on your city. Like Golden Gate Bridge and the park, the cherished San Francisco establishment, Vapor Room, is still here and ready to safely supply you with good times ahead. Originally opened in 2004 by a grass roots band of locals, Vapor Room is the oldest original cannabis dispensary still standing in the city. The shop has developed a cult following over the years of aficionados and rookies alike, all looking to get a taste of that Summer of Love in San Francisco feeling, which now comes in the form of artisanal infused gummies. Located in the heart of the city on 9th St and Mission, Vapor Room offers up convenience and abundant options of fairly priced products selected by staff with decades of experience.

In an era that feels more divided than united, with the help of cannabis you’ll find more ways to come together, all from the comfort of Vapor Room’s bright and airy shop and lounge. It’s so homey you may forget it’s not your living room. Unlike other dispensaries, the Vapor Room has its products proudly on display on shelves that you can peruse at your leisure, making the shopping experience calm and comfortable and anything but overwhelming. The team knows your name and what you like. And if you’re still not leaving the house, we get it. That’s why they have easy online ordering and VRoom cannabis couriers ready in a spliffy to deliver top shelf goodness directly to you.

Vapor Room prides itself on respecting and preserving the historical roots of cannabis in the Bay Area, while also looking forward and adapting to changing tastes. The seasoned staff is always smiling (even under their face masks) and are excited to tell you about the plethora of new products to hit the market. They love to talk about which cannabis creams would help grandma’s joint pain almost as much as they love telling you which hash on the shelf was produced with the lowest carbon footprint. Use your dollar to fight the man by supporting small batch, minority owned, regenerative-minded producers showcased on Vapor Room’s meticulously selected menu. You won’t find any industrial cannabis there, and we’re here for it.

The shop’s menu features tons of locally crafted goods from iconic brands like Sherbinksis, Om Edibles, IC Collective, Gold Seal, Focus Concentrates, Biscotti and more. That’s the other farm to table experience California is becoming known for. Connect with your friends and family over a tasty Sherbert OG pre-roll from SF Roots packed with flower grown practically down the street. We don’t recommend puff, puff, passing these days, but we suggest instead what we like to call “personals,” where each person puffs on their own. With a huge variety of joints, from minis to wax infused, you’re sure to find the right grass for your socially distanced group.

During these times it’s more important than ever to support the small bakers, small butchers, and even the small joint rollers. San Francisco may feel a bit different right now, but the grass is still great. Shop online for speedy delivery in San Francisco, or head to the shop conveniently located at 79 9th Street, San Francisco, 94103.