Over The Counter Phentermine 2021 – Best 3 OTC Alternatives Diet Pills

Phentermine is a weight loss medication or diet pill that can have nasty side effects. It’s popular for appetite suppression, but it’s also prescription-only.

This means you can only get it with a doctor’s prescription as it’s not available for sale and purchase to the general public. This and the fact that the weight loss drug has various side effects are among the reasons why more and more Phentermine alternatives have been released to the market.

Top 3 Over The Counter Phentermine In 2021

PhenQ – Best Fat Burner (Best Choice) PhenGold – Best Appetite Suppressant Phen24 – Best Natural Weight Loss Pills

Most over the counter Phentermine or natural diet pills that are effective in helping suppress appetite and food cravings are made of natural ingredients.

They’re only available online or in select pharmacies. If you do a quick Google search for ‘over the counter Phentermine’ or ‘over the counter diet supplements’ online, you’ll find you have hundreds of options.

To help you make an informed buying decision, we’ve listed the top three OTC weight-loss medications comparable to the infamous Phentermine.

1. PhenQ – Best Fat Burner (Best Choice)

PhenQ is a favorite on the market today and for a good reason. It’s a product from Wolfson Berg, the leading beauty and wellness producer of natural supplements. The company is known across the globe for creating the best weight loss and fat-burning diet pills made of natural ingredients.

This over the counter Phentermine has gone through extensive clinical research and trials in order to ensure its efficacy. Its powerful formulation combines five different supplements into a single diet pill.

Taken in the right dose, PhenQ can dramatically enhance the body’s ability to utilize calories efficiently. Just like any other appetite suppressant, it boosts metabolism and thermogenesis, helping you lose weight, increase your energy levels, and improve your mood and mental focus.

This product consists of only natural ingredients, each one chosen from how well it is able to help lose weight and burn fat. We’ll explain below how each ingredient of this weight loss pill helps in losing weight, making it one of the best Phentermine alternatives around.

PhenQ Ingredients

a-Lacys Reset

A patented antioxidant that contains three active fat-burning compounds: magnesium, alpha-lipoic acid, and amino acid cysteine, a-Lacys Reset is essential for a successful weight loss journey.

It helps accelerate metabolism without the risk of high blood pressure. Various studies have concluded that the compounds in a-Lacys Reset lead to fat loss and significant bodyweight reduction.

Similar to other diet pills like Phentermine, it helps promote muscle recovery from exercise and reduce stress and fatigue.

Caffeine Anhydrous

Caffeine is the ingredient of PhenQ that is responsible for fat oxidation.

It increases thermogenesis (production of heat within the human body), and supports the production of energy, allowing the body to burn more calories. It is also an essential component of over the counter diet pills that help users lose body fat and reduce body weight.

Caffeine helps increase your body’s calorie utilization. PhenQ is among the safest Phentermine alternatives as it has the right amount (142.2 mg) of caffeine anhydrous.

Piperine

Almost all over the counter diet pills in the market today have piperine. It helps improve your body’s processing and utilization of the weight loss supplement’s ingredients.

PhenQ contains 3mg of piperine. This is the best and safest dose while helping the body combat chronic illnesses.

Its anti-inflammatory properties promote muscle and joint health, necessary for recovery from intense sessions at the gym.

Chromium Picolinate

You may have heard of chromium picolinate. It’s an organic compound being a naturally occurring tryptophan derivative. It helps the body’s ability in processing fats and carbohydrates.

Studies have shown taking 400mg of chromium picolinate for at least four months helps overweight people lose vanity weight and improve body mass index.

Chromium also helps in managing high blood pressure and controlling sugar levels. PhenQ diet pills contain 80mg of chromium picolinate.

Other Ingredients

This over the counter Phentermine alternative contains other ingredients for appetite suppression such as capsicum extract, nopal, calcium carbonate, and l-carnitine tartrate.

PhenQ Pros & Cons

Pros

No prescription required

Worldwide shipping

60-day money-back guarantee for every purchase

Works as a 5-in-1 supplement

Contains vitamins, minerals, and fibers

Helps fight fatigue, stress, and tiredness

A powerful blend of natural ingredients

Helps boost thermogenesis and metabolism

Cons

It’s only available for purchase from its official website

2. PhenGold – Best Appetite Suppressant

PhenGold is second on our list of the best over the counter Phentermine diet pills available today as it speeds up the body’s fat-burning process. Its formulation is all-natural, making it safe to consume. Aside from its ability in helping people lose weight, it also helps reduce the number of hunger pangs you get from reducing your daily calorie intake.

Most people look up Phentermine alternatives not only to address weight gain but more importantly reduce hunger pangs that lead to sugar cravings. Users of PhenGold report a significant decline or even total elimination of cravings just a couple of weeks after taking this over the counter Phentermine.

PhenGold contains green coffee, an ingredient that boosts metabolism as well as an incredible appetite suppressant. The weight loss pill speeds up the body’s fat-burning process if taken religiously. It’s also a highly rated product and one of the best Phentermine alternatives because it has no negative side effects provided the manufacturer’s instructions are followed.

Diet pills or appetite suppressants should only be taken as per the directions of manufacturers. PhenGold, in particular, works best if taken 20 to 30 minutes prior to a meal and before a workout.

PhenGold Ingredients

Green Tea

Green tea is full of caffeine and catechins. Both of them are efficient in burning fat naturally. It’s most effective as well if its intake is paired with regular exercise and controlled food consumption.

Multiple scientific studies saw a significant reduction in body fat, waist circumference, and body mass index after two weeks of supplementing with green tea.

L-Theanine

PhenGold contains 250mg of L-theanine. It boosts metabolism, which prevents weight gain.

As most of you know, L-theanine is one of the amino acids that are found in plants and fungi including mushrooms. It has the ability to reduce both stress and anxiety.

Although it’s not the primary ingredient responsible for appetite suppression, you need to remember that slow metabolism is often stress-induced. As l-theanine combats stress, it is great in helping your body regulate or boost your metabolism.

Rhodiola Sp

Phentermine over-the-counter, PhenGold, has Rhodiola sp as one of its ingredients which is a natural fat-burner.

If you exercise regularly, Rhodiola will help accelerate fatty tissue breakdown. Several clinical reports already verified Rhodiola as a potent and effective compound for burning fat.

It helps combat fatigue as well. Addressing lack of energy and motivation can greatly help when you don’t feel like exercising or sticking to a diet.

This makes Rhodiola a crucial ingredient in making sure you’re eating well and pumped for a successful weight loss journey.

Green Coffee

Green coffee has chlorogenic acid. It is the one that can reduce the amount of glucose and fat that your body retains from the food you consume.

If less fat is stored in the body, the less likely a person gains weight. Green coffee’s chlorogenic acids also help reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes.

L-Tyrosine

L-tyrosine increases both the energy and concentration of users. It’s an amino acid and it’s very potent.

The reason why you would want it added to your diet pills to lose weight is that it helps make important substances, including dopamine, adrenaline, and noradrenaline among others.

Increasing these neurotransmitters will not only encourage you in getting up to work out and become more productive but also help improve performance during stressful situations.

Cayenne Pepper

You may already know that cayenne pepper helps lose weight with its appetite suppression ability. But, not many people know that it also increases calorie burning in the body.

Cayenne pepper belongs to the family of capsicum annum. It triggers thermogenesis as spicy food is known to increase the body’s temperature. Whenever this happens, you naturally burn more calories.

Additionally, cayenne pepper works well in combination with the other active ingredients that make up Phentermine over the counter pills or appetite suppressants.

B Vitamins

This one is for maintaining a healthy metabolism. This Phentermine over the counter has all three essential B vitamins: 12, 6, and 3.

Vitamin B3 is the one that helps reduce inflammation from sore muscles and maintain a healthy heart. As for Vitamin B6, they play a significant role in metabolizing fat, carbohydrates, and protein.

Thus, it helps in breaking down the essential nutrients for your body to store and in supporting a healthy metabolism. Last but not least Vitamin B12. It’s also a crucial B vitamin for a healthy metabolism. It works by increasing energy to combat fatigue. It’s also known to improve the performance of athletes.

As all ingredients of the Phentermine over the counter alternative, PhenGold has proven benefits for weight loss, it is sure to help you reach your goal of shedding those extra pounds.

Whilst taking the diet pill for appetite suppression, it’s advised to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. You won’t just attain quicker and better results; you’ll also witness long-term positive effects on your overall health and well-being.

PhenGold Pros & Cons

Pros

No reported negative side effect

Formulated with only natural ingredients

The PhenGold website offers regular discounts

Impressive and significant weight loss results

No prescription needed

Improves metabolism

Boosts motivation and concentration for a successful weight loss journey

Cons

Only available in the US, UK, and Europe

3. Phen24 – Best Natural Weight Loss Pills

Last on the list of the best Phentermine alternatives is Phen24, designed in stimulating weight loss throughout the day consistently. You get two different formulas with the Phen24 supplement, both offering many benefits related to weight loss and appetite suppression.

The reason why so many people regard this as one of the best Phentermine alternatives is that it involves taking two different pills. A pill is taken in the morning while another pill has to be taken at night. A capsule is recommended for daytime during, before, or after breakfast while another is to be consumed at least 15 minutes before dinner.

The diet pills don’t have reported negative side effects as they contain natural ingredients that turn up your metabolism for fat burning during the day. For the day pills, Phen24 provides energy for continued fat burning. It also elevates calorie burning as it keeps your appetite suppressed.

The night blend of Phen24 improves your sleep quality and slays night cravings in order to confine additional calories. This makes weight loss a lot faster. It also advances nighttime metabolism as it maintains the body in fat-burning mode. Phen24 is definitely one of the best Phentermine alternatives as it offers around-the-clock weight loss support. A purchase can last up to one month of use.

Ingredients of Phen24 Day Blend

Caffeine: Caffeine promotes weight loss as it enhances thermogenesis and reduces exhaustion.

Cayenne Powder: This spice elevates your weight loss through its amazing ability to enhance thermogenesis.

Guarana Extract: This caffeine powerhouse is what fires up the body’s energy levels while triggering other weight loss and appetite suppressing benefits.

Iodine: This advances the body’s natural production of thyroid hormones in order to boost metabolism.

Phenylalanine: It lowers appetite, curbing cravings and limiting overeating.

Zinc Citrate: The several enzymes can amplify even further the breakdown of fats stored in the body.

Manganese: It amplifies body metabolism of carbs and fats while suppressing appetite.

Copper Sulphate: Tasked with ramping up bodily functions in order to convert fat and carbs into energy

Ingredients of Phen24 Night Blend

Glucomannan: It makes you feel fuller for much longer, preventing you to overeat and have midnight cravings.

Biotin: It assists enzymes to convert stored fat and carbohydrates in the body faster.

Chromium Picolinate: This intensifies muscle growth and weight loss.

Vitamin B5: Also known as pantothenic acid, it turns stored fat into energy and helps metabolize the toxins out of the body.

Molybdenum: Also known as sodium molybdate, it provides intense energy, as well as improves digestive functions.

Choline Bitartrate: It supports overall bodily function while enhancing stamina and promoting weight loss.

Green Tea Extract: This elevates the production of natural weight loss hormones.

Vitamin B6: Also referred to as pyridoxine HCL, it is critical for proper and safe weight loss.

Vitamin B1: Thiamine or Vit B1 offers excellent food metabolic benefits.

Hops Extract: This promotes a restful night’s sleep and decreases nighttime restlessness for a successful weight loss journey.

Griffonia Extract: It lowers both appetite and fatigue.

Vitamin C: Ascorbic acid or vitamin C has extensive immunity-enhancing properties, and it boosts metabolism.

Phen24 Pros & Cons

Pros

Suppresses cravings and appetite

Radically enhances energy levels

Drastically speeds up metabolism

Balances blood pressure and blood sugar levels

Burns fat at an incredibly fast rate

Several success stories about Phen24 aiding weight loss

60-day money-back guarantee from the date of purchase

Bulk orders are discounted

Cons

No free samples offered on the website

Not available in any retail store

What is Phentermine?

Phentermine is used for weight reduction. It’s part of a more short-term weight loss plan combined with any low-calorie diet.

It’s often prescribed to obese patients who haven’t been successful in losing weight through exercise and diet alone. The weight loss drug belongs to a group of weight loss medications referred to as appetite suppressants.

As mentioned earlier, this weight loss pill is only available with the prescription of a physician. It’s available in two dosage forms: capsule and tablet.

What is the Recommended Dose for Phentermine?

The recommended dose for Phentermine weight loss medication varies, depending on several factors.

Follow a medical professional’s orders and the directions written on the label. The amount of Phentermine you take will depend as well on the medicine’s strength.

The number of Phentermine doses that you take every day, the time allowed in between the doses, as well as length of time you’re allowed to take the medicine are going to depend on a medical issue for which you’re using the weight loss pill.

To treat obesity (capsule form):

17 years old and above – 15 – 30 mg daily, taken approximately two hours after breakfast

16 years old and below – use isn’t recommended

For oral dosage or disintegrating tablet form:

17 years old and above – 1 tablet daily taken after breakfast

16 years and below – use isn’t recommended

For extended-release capsule form:

16 years old and above – a capsule each day taken ten to fourteen hours prior to sleeping or before breakfast

15 years old and below – use isn’t recommended

Are Phentermine Alternatives Safer?

Phentermine alternatives or over the counter Phentermine are not really Phentermine; however, they work similarly to the weight loss drug itself.

OTC phentermine is a weight loss supplement that is made of natural ingredients, making it even safer than the actual drug. Counter phentermine alternatives are also easier to access.

Not all otc diet pills have undergone proper testing. It is the sole responsibility of the user to check the safety and efficacy of medication similar to the Phentermine drug.

FAQs

Q: How soon will tolerance build with Phentermine?

It’s possible to build a tolerance to Phentermine’s weight loss effects within a period of one month or so. As soon as this occurs, the use of the product should be stopped immediately.

Phentermine is approved by the FDA for use only in the short term. There is no long-term study on the safety of Phentermine. The FDA has approved phentermine’s long-term use at a much lower dosage paired with topiramate.

Q: Will I test positive for amphetamine use if I take Phentermine?

Yes, it is true that Phentermine works similar to amphetamine. Thus, drug tests can result in a false positive.

However, there is no need for you to worry as its intake won’t actually result in a positive for amphetamine use.

If you want to make sure that there is no risk at all, have a urine analysis taken after seven days from your last intake of Phentermine to ensure clean results.

Of course, you need to remember this will depend on the dose of Phentermine and the frequency of its use. Another factor that can have an impact on you testing positive for amphetamine even when you’re only taking Phentermine is your body’s metabolism.

Q: Will Phentermine diet pills improve fertility?

There is no direct correlation between Phentermine and women’s fertility.

However, it will help reduce obesity and it is often the root of multiple issues with conception. Taking this drug, therefore, can help in losing weight, as well as improving fertility.

Still, there are many that have listed a slightly pushed-back menstrual cycle as a side effect for those who are taking Phentermine.

Q: Can Phentermine diet pills go bad?

Just like any other medication, Phentermine is going to expire. It has a specific shelf life of up to 5 years, depending on the manufacturer and the form of the drug.

The dosage will also have an impact on its shelf life. It is likely that you will see an expiration date on a bottle of Phentermine itself.

Final Thoughts

Phentermine is effective in suppressing appetite; however, it’s not best for long-term use and it’s a prescription-only drug.

Apart from being more accessible and safer, over the counter Phentermine weight loss pills are free from negative side effects. What’s more, reputable manufacturers of counter phentermine alternatives provide users with up to 60 days of the money-back guarantee, something that you won’t find with prescription Phentermine.

Phentermine is also known to have some serious side effects, including addiction and withdrawal. This is why it is a less desirable choice among weight loss supplements. If you consider the risk versus benefits ratio of Phentermine, it’s definitely very easy to see that the risks associated with Phentermine outweigh the weight loss pill’s benefits.

Prescription-free weight loss pills that we mentioned earlier such as PhenQ and PhenGold have been highlighted and reported by experts and thousands of users as an effective and safe measure for suppression of appetite.

Choose a safer alternative to Phentermine today!