Packing your Personal Possessions: How to Move House Quickly and Efficiently

Packing up your life and moving to another part of town can be difficult and complicated to say the least. That being said, if you follow this guide then you will soon find that it is easier than ever for you to get the best result out of your move without having to worry about your items being damaged. If you want to know more, look below.

Make it Easier on Yourself

It’s overwhelming to pack your things into bags and boxes. Disposing of unwanted clutter beforehand can help. You won’t have to pay the moving company as much and you can also have a good clear-out at the same time. Be merciless when you do your purge and make sure that you get rid of anything that may be unused or even unnecessary. If you can do this then you will have less to move and less to unpack. You will also be able to get started on your new life much easier.

Make a Moving Folder

Store rental papers, mortgage papers or even moving contracts into one folder as soon as you can. It may be tempting to store everything digitally but if you do this then you run the risk of losing everything. It doesn’t take a lot to corrupt your phone or for your laptop to get a virus, so make sure that you have a hard copy available at all times.

Pack in Advance

Pack in Advance

Ideally, you’ll know about your move a few months in advance. Therefore, you should start packing long before the final moving date. Start with off-season items and those items that you seldom use, including utensils and appliances. Leave only the items that you use regularly. When the time comes to move, you’ll be glad that most of your things are already boxed up, leaving only the items you are currently using to be packed.

Take out Insurance

You will be moving a lot of stuff, and something is bound to get broken. This is the last thing that you need, so it’s helpful to take out personal property insurance. Click here to find out more. If you take out insurance, you can rest assured knowing that all of your items are going to be protected in the event of an accident.

Book Early

If you are hiring a house moving service then you need to make sure that you book them early. If you don’t then you may end up paying a way higher price, or even worse, they might not be available. You need to be as diligent as possible here and you also need to make sure that you take your time when exploring your options. If you can do this then you’ll soon find that you can come out on top.

Schedule your Utilities

Once all of your moving dates are finalised, you then need to try and contact your utility providers so that you can schedule the service at your new home. You don’t really want to arrive there, exhausted from the move just to find that the utility services are not yet turned on. You need to schedule utility services as much as you can ahead of time. Keep records of your application and requests in your moving folder. Doing this will make it easier to find the files and make follow-ups faster.

Keep any Essentials Handy

The night before, it’s important that you put any everyday essentials into another bag that you can take with you on the day of the move. This could well include stuffed animals that your kids love or even any medication for your loved ones. Should there be a catastrophe or if your moving truck happens to get lost, you know that you at least have a couple of essentials with you. After all, you never know when you are going to need to stop off and this can push your arrival time back even more. Having a bag with you that contains everything you need will essentially make your whole journey easier and it will make it less stressful for your kids too so keep that in mind