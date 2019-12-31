Pain and anxiety management: have you tried considered adding CDB oil into your daily regimen?

Do you experience pain or anxiety disorder? Perhaps you’ve recently suffered a huge loss, and you cannot recover from the emotional pains, or maybe yours is a pain developed from a physical accident or activity, or perhaps you’re finding it extremely hard dealing with the pressure at home or work. Well, all these are signs of pain and anxiety disorders. But you need not feel bad if you’re suffering from any of these, because you’re not alone. According to a study by the National Institutes of Health, it was established that one in every 10 Americans experienced pain every day for three months. But chronic pain isn’t just an American epidemic; over 1.5 billion people worldwide suffer from chronic pain. Wow, that’s a whopping 20% of the world’s population.

However, what you should be worried about is how to manage your pain or anxiety before it gets out of hand. And to that end, we present to you the ultimate solution – cannabidiol oil. If you’ve been frequent with the internet lately, then you should have been seeing different messages about the best CBD oil for pain, the best CBD oil for anxiety, the best CBD oil for this, and the best CBD oil for that, such is the extent to which the global community has now embraced and accepted the use of cannabidiol oil in the treatment of several of their disorders and ailments. And why wouldn’t it be so? With several success stories about the effectiveness of CBD oil that have been flying across the internet lately, it was only a matter of time before it became a household name.

Quick CBD fact

CBD was stigmatized upon its introduction because of the perceived negative effects it might have on people. Due to the source from which it is gotten from (hemp, marijuana, and cannabis), many people believed that CBD and CBD infused products would get them “high,” or at the very least, cause in them the psychoactive effects associated with marijuana. But thanks to several scientific studies, it has been established that CBD is not only the opposite of its source, but it is also a health and medical blessing to our generation.

What is CBD used for

Like I mentioned earlier, the talks of CBD oil have been making the rounds on the internet today, but unfortunately, not everyone knows the full extent of the benefits of this product. From anxiety alleviation to mood improvement, pain relief to depression psychotherapy, energy boost to normalcy, seizure management to ADHD, CBD and CBD infused products are indeed the cure-all medical solutions we’ve all been yearning for. But for the scope of this article, we’ll be discussing the benefits of CBD oil in the treatment and management of pain and anxiety, and how you can include it in your daily regimen to achieve this purpose.

4 ways to add CBD into your daily regimen

If you’re looking to use CBD to combat your anxiety or relief your pain, then you should be glad to know that there are several ways in which you can use CBD for this purpose without necessarily altering your daily routine, diet, or regimen. With the option of the best CBD gummies, best CBD oils, best CBD tinctures, and best CBD tablets in the market today, consumers are spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing how they want to incorporate CBD into their daily regimen.

Morning Coffee

We all love our cups of coffee, no doubt. The majority of us love to start our day with an early morning coffee shot because we believe that it helps set the tone for the day, boost our energy levels, and keep us energized for what lies ahead. Now, whether you brew your coffee at home or you prefer to visit the local artisan café, nothing is stopping you from adding a bit of CBD into your early morning coffee. With the right dosage, you can drop some CBD oil into your coffee or tea as the case may be. And guess what; you wouldn’t even notice a difference in the taste. On the plus side, CBD helps with the alertness effects from the caffeine, while also taking the edge off of the jitters it can cause.

Work-life balance

We all indeed get caught in the daily hustles and bustles of our lives, and as a result, we seldom have the time to cut ourselves some slack or even take a break. This is led to more anxiety and lower life quality than ever before, and which in turn can lead to many unforeseen health conditions. So, what do you think about taking a shot of vitamins at intervals while at work? It doesn’t even need to feel like the burden of a prescribed drug, but a way to get your tongue salivating and your energy levels back up. I’m talking about keeping a few wraps of CBD gummies in your bag, in your locker, or even by your office desk. Perhaps you don’t like edibles, then why not try a tablet of CBD? Trust me; that works too. It will not only keep you focused throughout the day, but it will also keep your bodily structure working at the pace it’s supposed to be.

Workout recovery

After the hectic day at work, some of us love to hit the gym, get some yoga, or engage in little exercises to de-stress, keep our bodies active, and stay alert. But from experience, we know that these processes can sometimes leave our bodies jaded, fatigued, or even aching. So whether it’s joint pain, inflammation, muscle soreness, stiffness, or joint pain, a topical CBD cream can provide soothing relief, both before and after your workout.

Bedtime routine

After the hectic endeavours of the day, we all deserve a good night’s sleep. But unfortunately, not many of us are lucky enough to find quality sleeps these days. To this end, CBD can be very helpful. Having trouble sleeping? Waking up at intervals at night? Can’t keep your eyes closed? These are not conditions a good CBD shot cannot cure. With a few drops of CBD, you can always expect to sleep soundly every night.