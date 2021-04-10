Pain-relieving terpenes in CBD: What are the best CBD oil for pain in 2021?

Did you know why some CBD brands often emphasize that their products carry “terpenes”? It’s because terpenes play a very crucial role in the potency of CBD products, and they want you to be aware of that.

In order to enjoy optimal CBD results – especially when using it to treat pain – you need a product that is rich in terpenes.

In this article, we want to explore what terpenes really are, what the best terpenes for pain relief are, and which CBD brands deliver terpene-rich CBD oils.

Best CBD oil for pain in 2021

The best CBD oil for pain are those products that are rich in pain-relieving terpenes. We say this because, by default, all CBD extract boasts certain pain-killing features. What differentiates the regular ones from the highly effective ones is their respective terpene profile.

Royal CBD has been named one of the best CBD companies by platforms like Healthline, CNN, and Huff Post. And for good reasons.

The brand delivers strictly premium-grade CBD products. Their CBD oil line is known to be highly rich in several pain-numbing terpenes, making the products very effective against mild and chronic pain conditions.

Not only does the award-winning company claims to add terpenes to all their CBD oil lines, but they also go the extra mile to show proof of it on their website.

With varying CBD strengths of 300, 600, and 1200 milligrams, users get an embodiment of CBD lines that are potent against all forms of pain, and which contains high-profile hemp-sourced terpenes.

With each dosing of Area52’s product line containing 40 mg of CBD per serving and a rich shot of hemp-derived terpenes, users can expect the best of results for all their pain-related conditions.

What are terpenes?

Terpenes are natural organic compounds found in plants and insects – responsible for their aromas.

Terpenes are also present in the cannabis plant (hemp and marijuana species). And they’re thought to be responsible for the flavored aroma we get from this plant.

In the last few years, though, numerous studies have confirmed terpenes to boast therapeutic properties ranging from anxiolytic (anti-anxiety) and anti-depressive, to analgesic (pain-relieving) and anti-inflammatory.

As a result of this discovery, brands now ensure that the terpenes from the cannabis plant are extracted along with the oil to boost the efficacy of the oil. As earlier mentioned, different terpenes play different therapeutic roles. But the ones that play the analgesic roles include:

1.) Linalool

Linalool is a floral and spicy terpene and is known to be present in over 200 plants such as citrus fruits and lavender. It’s responsible for the pleasant scent of any plant it’s found in.

Therapeutically, it’s best known for its anxiolytic properties. But recent studies have confirmed it also carries a substantial degree of analgesic properties, most notably in the treatment of inflammatory pain.

2.) Myrcene

Myrcene is the most popular terpene in cannabis and is said to be responsible for some of the plant’s pain-relieving abilities. On its own, myrcene has been tested and proven to be a good painkiller, as well as an anti-depressant.

In a 1990 study conducted on mice, myrcene was used to treat pain in the animals, and a significantly noticeable improvement was recorded.

3.) Pinene

Pinene is arguably the most common terpene around. You can find it in almost anything, from fruits to flowers, plants to trees. Like the rest, it is also believed to have a range of therapeutic effects that may help with inflammation and pain.

4.) Limonene

From the sound of the name, you can guess where this terpene is found – lemon. But besides lemons, it is also found in other citrusy plants, and even in most cannabis strains.

Thanks to its availability in cannabis strains, brands easily extract limonene while processing the plant into CBD to leverage its analgesic properties.

5.) Caryophyllene

Last but not least is caryophyllene and is known for giving cannabis strains their woody aromas. On its own, caryophyllene has been studied for its ability to interact with the human endocannabinoid system (ECS). And it was found that it does a similar job on the ECS just like CBD itself.

When added to CBD products, caryophyllene has been found to provide unique analgesic and anti-inflammatory effects.